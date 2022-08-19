The Cleveland Browns had some guys whose stock dropped against the Philadelphia Eagles. To say I’m concerned over the defense is an understatement. The Cleveland Browns’ offense is good enough to win you games if you have a defense that can get stops. I don’t see the Browns breaking the 24-point barrier as often as others, but if you can get 20-odd points, it’s possible to win.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO