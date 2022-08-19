Read full article on original website
Related
WJHG-TV
New studies show 31% of Florida students aren’t returning to college due to COVID-19
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - New studies found young adults taking fewer classes, switching schools, or canceling college altogether, due to the pandemic. According to Quotewizard, 31% of students in Florida are not returning to college in 2022. The article states, “COVID-19 has changed students’ college plans more in some...
WJHG-TV
Gov. DeSantis, Democratic gubernatorial candidates differ on how to fix Florida’s teacher shortage
Orlando, Fla. (Gray DC) - According to the most recent data from the state’s department of education, Florida is short nearly 4,500 teachers. It is a problem Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) has recently promised to address. Meanwhile, his main Democratic challengers say they have their own ideas on how to fix the issue.
WJHG-TV
Charlie Crist, Nikki Fried make final pitches to voters prior to Tuesday’s Democratic gubernatorial primary election
Orlando, Fla. (Gray DC) - As voters in Florida prepare to head to the polls Tuesday for Election Day, the Democratic race for governor looks like it may come down to the wire. The latest poll shows a virtual dead heat between Congressman Charlie Crist and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.
Comments / 0