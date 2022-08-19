Read full article on original website
Related
The Demolition of the Historic Bennett School for Girls in Millbrook New York
As I write this article about the abandoned Bennett School for Girls in Millbrook, NY, demolition work has begun to clear the ruins to make way for a park that will include a nearby restored community center, according to the Times Union. The last building to be taken down was...
NewsTimes
Bloomfield schools launch new programs this fall. Here’s what parents need to know.
BLOOMFIELD — A new preschool and talented and gifted program are among the changes parents, students and teachers can expect this fall in town. The new programs come as part of Bloomfield Public Schools’ “Portrait of Graduate” plan, which outlines steps and changes to prepare students for success after graduation. District leaders and a consultant created the priorities in the portrait based on meetings with parents, teachers and students.
Register Citizen
Stamford schools announce new interim principals at Rippowam, Dolan schools
STAMFORD — Two Stamford middle schools will have interim principals starting this fall. Kristina Colmenares, the current assistant principal at the Academy of Information Technology & Engineering, will take over for Matthew Laskowski as the interim principal at Rippowam Middle School for the upcoming school year. Laskowski recently was named the district’s new director of access and opportunity for secondary schools.
Register Citizen
Stamford day care owner seeks to open new facility at Norwalk church
NORWALK — A Stamford woman is seeking to open a 14-child day care on the grounds of St. Paul’s on the Green. Watch Me Grow Daycare was approved last week by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission to take up residence in an underutilized school building owned by St. Paul’s on the Green.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Puerto Rican Parade rocks downtown Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Thousands of marchers and colorful floats took over the streets of downtown Hartford for the Puerto Rican Parade on Sunday. First responders kicked things off with Puerto Rican pride at Bushnell Park, with off-the-chart energy. With music that made you want to dance and Puerto Rican flags as far as the […]
The Bridgewater Fair Was Packed This Year
I attended the 2022 Bridgewater Fair Fireman's Parade on Friday and the line to park was as long as I ever remember it being. The parking lot across from the fairgrounds was filled to capacity by 5:20 pm, I know that because mine was one of the last cars they let in. While I did not go into the Fair, I'm told (by Ethan Carey) that too, was filled to the brim with people.
Eater
How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in a Trio of Connecticut Shoreline Towns
Connecticut’s shoreline is unlike others in New England. That’s mostly because, in terms of topography, it’s nearly 100 percent blocked by a certain long island just 10 to 20 miles to the south. Soft, lapping waves and pebbled beaches abound here, with lots of tidal inlets and wetlands. But the central shore of Connecticut is worth visiting for another reason: the food.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Gov. Lamont tours growing company in Milford
A Glastonbury man is speaking out after his dogs were attacked by a rattlesnake. Gov. Lamont talks about CT's economy during visit to company in Milford. CHANNEL 3 ICE CREAM SOCIAL: Recap of top ice cream shops. Updated: 6 hours ago. We break down half of our top 10 list,...
NewsTimes
After Norwalk rejected proposal, what’s next for Schoolhouse Academy?
NORWALK — Parents interested in sending their children to the new Schoolhouse Academy at the LaKota Oaks conference center are holding out hope the private school alternative will still open in the city. “We are disappointed, but Schoolhouse will continue to fight as long as it takes,” Carlo Schiattarella,...
NewsTimes
Sandy Hook man opens CT’s first Metals Supermarket in Danbury: ‘Our model caters to everybody’
DANBURY — A Sandy Hook businessman who left the corporate world during the coronavirus crisis to do something exciting until retirement has opened the state’s first Metal Supermarket in downtown Danbury. “It’s a thing of beauty when something just works; that’s the kind of satisfaction that drives us...
Oyster Festival returns to Milford
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The 48th annual Milford Oyster Festival returned with over 30,000 homegrown oysters. Along with good food, festivalgoers enjoyed great music, too. A local Foo Fighters cover band kicked off the fun as the opening act, then Scott Stapp of the band “Creed” took over the main stage as the headliner. “Best […]
Register Citizen
Development deal dead, Bridgeport seeks $100M for downtown theaters
BRIDGEPORT — Months after a development deal to renovate a pair of historic, 100-year-old downtown theaters collapsed, Mayor Joe Ganim’s administration has given up on the private sector spearheading the saving of the Majestic and Poli Palace, and is instead seeking nearly $100 million in state dollars to fix up the structures.
NewsTimes
CT's best Thai restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine
The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
NewsTimes
Brookfield approves almost $600K for school security after debate on armed or unarmed guards
BROOKFIELD — Voters have approved spending nearly $600,000 to hire armed and unarmed security personnel at the town’s public schools, after a contentious discussion that brought about 200 residents to the high school auditorium. The lengthy debate held during a more than two-hour meeting mostly centered on whether...
Register Citizen
Crowds pour into Bridgewater Country Fair: ‘People just can’t wait to come out’
BRIDGEWATER — It was 15-year-old Chloe Weaver’s lucky day Saturday afternoon at the 69th Bridgewater Country Fair, as she won the “2022 Champion Nigerian Dwarf” award for her goats — Penelope and Hickory. “They’re judged on their structure and breed,” said Chloe, who owns 16...
Register Citizen
Neighborhood notes: Greenwich to hold Westchester Airport meeting; nurses graduate from oncology fellowship
Greenwich residents who want information about the future of Westchester County Airport are invited to attend an “open conversation” about what is “On the Horizon.”. Two meetings are planned: at 6 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center in Chappaqua, N.Y., and at 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at Harvest Time Church at 1338 King St. in Greenwich.
ctexaminer.com
Whole Foods Announces Plans for Old Saybrook Location
OLD SAYBROOK – Upscale supermarket chain Whole Foods signed a lease for a space in a shopping plaza at the corner of Spencer Plain and Boston Post roads, the development group that owns the property confirmed on Monday. Joe Pierik, vice president of retail leasing and acquisitions at Rhode...
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut
- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
Remember the Endless Shrimp at Beefsteak Charlie’s in Danbury?
Do you remember when restaurants used to throw food in your face? True 'All-you-can-eat' establishments? I loved the all-you-can-eat shrimp and salad bar at Beefsteak Charlie's. We used to go to the Danbury, Westport, and Enfield, Connecticut locations, and I loved the flagship restaurant in New York City. Beefsteak Charlie's...
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Big companies leaving Hartford offices impacting restaurants, shops
(WTNH) – The cities of our state are changing, particularly, Hartford, which is home to the Travelers, The Hartford, Hartford HealthCare, and so many other big companies. The problem is, that many of them will not be bringing back all of the workers who keep the restaurants and shops busy, but there is a silver lining.
Comments / 0