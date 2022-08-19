Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbsm.com
Gloves Are Off in Democrat Primary for Bristol County Sheriff
A commitment to remain civil during their debate last week on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight was quickly jettisoned when Bristol County Sheriff candidates Nick Bernier and George McNeil filed a joint statement condemning their fellow Democratic candidate, Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux, for a mailing commissioned by Heroux's campaign that hit tens of thousands of doors in the SouthCoast the day following the debate.
capecoddaily.com
Bourne Tidal Test Site’s Army Corps License Renewed
BUZZARDS BAY – The Bourne Tidal Test Site has received an extension to their license with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, allowing the project to continue with extended tests related to technology that collects energy from marine currents. Tidal energy methods, underwater sensors, and other developments are all ironed out at the site within […] The post Bourne Tidal Test Site’s Army Corps License Renewed appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Cape Summer Season Grows Longer but Housing Challenges Continue
DENNIS – Local business experts are saying the Cape’s busy summer is continuing to stretch into the shoulder seasons, but challenges persist for businesses looking to serve customers longer. Dennis Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lois André said as the business community highlights the appeal of the fall and holiday season, staffing remains a major […] The post Cape Summer Season Grows Longer but Housing Challenges Continue appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecod.com
Updated at 4:45 PM with video: Sagamore Bridge at a crawl as heavy rains cause flooding on the Upper Cape
Bo082222 Flooding by Sagamore Bridge from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo. BOURNE – Large puddles were reported on Route 6 eastbound by the Market Basket on the Cape side of the Sagamore Bridge as seen in video captured by a MassDOT traffic camera. There was a report of at least one stalled vehicle and traffic was at a near standby. The Bourne Bridge may be a better bet for a while. MassDOT crews were working to relieve the flooding. By 2:30 PM, radar showed the heaviest of the rain was moving into Cape Cod Bay: Update: 4:45 PM Traffic was still at a standstill coming onto the Cape over the Sagamore Bridge as MassDOT continued to clear debris left by the flooding. The Bourne Bridge continues to be the better bet.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
capecoddaily.com
Nauset Student Receives Human Rights Award
NAUSET – A student from Nauset Regional High School has been selected as the recipient of a human rights award given by Barnstable County. Josie Gaynor was picked by the county’s Human Rights Advisory Commission as the 2022 Malcolm McDowell Award recipient. The commission said Gaynor was chosen for the award because of her leadership […] The post Nauset Student Receives Human Rights Award appeared first on CapeCod.com.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police announce new Sobriety Checkpoint near end of August
A new Sobriety Checkpoint has been issued for the area by Massachusetts State Police. Colonel Christopher S. Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, announced that a “Sobriety Checkpoint” will be implemented by the Massachusetts State Police on a Public Way in Bristol County. The purpose is to further educate the motoring public and strengthen the public’s awareness to the need of detecting and removing those motorists who operate under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs from our roadways. It will be operated during varied hours, the selection of vehicles will not be arbitrary, safety will be assured, and any inconveniences to motorists will be minimized with advance notice to reduce fear and anxiety.
capecoddaily.com
Brewster Fire/Rescue receives a $152,000 FEMA (AFG) award for fire instructor and fire officer training
BREWSTER – On Friday August 19th Brewster Fire/Rescue received notification from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) that our 2021 Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Application has been approved and would receive funding in the amount of $152,000. In providing the award FEMA stated “after considerable consideration, the recipients project described in the narrative and […] The post Brewster Fire/Rescue receives a $152,000 FEMA (AFG) award for fire instructor and fire officer training appeared first on CapeCod.com.
New Bedford Murderer to Be Released, Deported to Canada
NEW BEDFORD — A man convicted of murdering another man after a Portuguese feast in New Bedford in 2005 is set to be released into federal immigrations custody, according to an Aug. 16 decision from the state parole board. Now 54, Jose Raposo has spent around 17 years in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
capecoddaily.com
Morning Show Host Dave Read Retires After 43 Years on Local Radio
HYANNIS – Local radio voice Dave Read will retire from Cape Cod’s airwaves after over four decades behind the mic. Read, a longtime Cape resident living in Sandwich, has been with Cape Cod Broadcasting Media for 43 years. He started as the morning show host on WQRC 99.9 in 1979 before moving to WOCN 104.7. […] The post Morning Show Host Dave Read Retires After 43 Years on Local Radio appeared first on CapeCod.com.
abingtonnews.org
Another MBTA death in Abington; town hiring safety consultant
Safety improvements are needed along a dangerous stretch of track in North Abington, town officials say, after yet another person was killed by an MBTA commuter rail train. “It’s concerning. This is the second fatal accident in the last [4] months,” said Abington Police Chief David Del Papa.
capecoddaily.com
Cape Cod Foundation Awards $250,000 in Capacity Building Grants
SOUTH YARMOUTH – Grants totaling just under $250,000 have been provided to eleven local nonprofits by the Cape Cod Foundation in order to boost capacity building efforts. $248,100 will be divided among 11 organizations. Staff training, upgrades to technology, as well as access to more resources and services will be funded through the grants. Money […] The post Cape Cod Foundation Awards $250,000 in Capacity Building Grants appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Holbrook man wins $2 million prize, plans to use money for retirement
A Massachusetts man plans to use his massive, multimillion-dollar lottery prize for a practical purpose: retirement. David Watts of Holbrook won the $2 million prize in the “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game Wednesday, the Massachusetts State Lottery said in a statement. He bought the winning ticket at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
capecoddaily.com
Multi-vehicle crash causes delays along Route 28 in Osterville
OSTERVILLE – A crash involving at least 5 vehicles snarled traffic in Osterville Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 3:15 PM on Falmouth Road (Route 28) near South County Road. At least one person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police. The post Multi-vehicle crash causes delays along Route 28 in Osterville appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Boston Globe
Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts
Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
1 person saved from New Bedford house fire
Firefighters had to be extra cautious when extinguishing the flames near solar panels on the roof because of the electricity flowing through them.
capecoddaily.com
Mashpee firefighters battle brush fire
MASHPEE – Mashpee firefighters were called to extinguish a brush fire Sunday afternoon. According to reports, about a 1/2 acre was scorched off Ashumet Road. No injuries were reported. Chatham firefighters also responded to a brush fire in their town. Officials continue to advise of the risk of elevated fire spread due to the ongoing […] The post Mashpee firefighters battle brush fire appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
New and Old Faces Top Falmouth Road Race
FALMOUTH – Ben Flanagan is the winner of the 50th Falmouth Road Race. It is the Canadian’s second consecutive win and third victory total. He said that this year’s event was his toughest victory yet. The women’s race found its victor in American marathon record holder Keira D’Amato.. Word-record holder Susanna Scaroni won her first attempt […] The post New and Old Faces Top Falmouth Road Race appeared first on CapeCod.com.
WCVB
Multi-vehicle crash with camper closes part of Route 6 on Cape Cod
EASTHAM, Mass. — A serious crash involving multiple vehicles and a camper closed part of Route 6 on Cape Cod for a while on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened in Eastham on Route 6 east near 4680 State Highway. Pictures posted by Orleans Fire-Rescue showed debris from vehicles and...
yourtravelcap.com
Pine Barrens and Red Brook at the Lyman Reserve, Plymouth, MA
On a nice, beautiful summer’s day, I decided to check out the Lyman Reserve in Plymouth, MA. Or is in Bourne? Or Wareham? This beautiful, hidden gem is spread out among the three towns. At the parking lot, I had two choices: Check out Red Brook and the pine...
capecoddaily.com
Three people pulled from water after rollover crash in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH – Three people ended up in the water after their vehicle overturned in Plymouth. It happened just after 1 PM on College Pond Road in the Myles Standish State Forest. A forest official was able to pull all three victims from the water. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Mass State Police […] The post Three people pulled from water after rollover crash in Plymouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Comments / 0