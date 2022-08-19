ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

St. Louis Cardinals: Yadier Molina needs to get his priorities straight

For the second time this season, St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina left the team to spend time in Puerto Rico. Shouldn’t he be putting baseball first?. On Saturday, the Cardinals put Yadier Molina on the restricted list for “business matters,” a vague description for an odd situation. Apparently, Molina wanted to attend the potential championship-winning game of the Vaqueros de Bayamon, the Puerto Rican league basketball team he owns. (The team did indeed win the title Saturday night.)
Fernando Tatis Jr. speaks for first time since PED suspension

Padres SS Fernando Tatis Jr. faced the media for the first time since being suspended for PEDs, apologizing while holding firm on his skin infection excuse. Fernando Tatis Jr. won’t suit up for the Padres for a long time after receiving an 80-game suspension for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy.
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

