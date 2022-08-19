Read full article on original website
State Superintendent encourages Virginia families to submit applications for free meals
Virginia is expanding eligibility for free meals during the 2022-2023 school year through funding provided by the General Assembly in the state budget.
cardinalnews.org
Top advocate for Virginia’s private colleges retires; will raise llamas
There’s not a college within 20 miles of Bedford. But for the last 40 years, the town has served as the heartbeat of Virginia’s private college system. Since 1983, from the law office founded by his father, Robert Lambeth Jr. has presided over the Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia, or CICV, a nonprofit organization representing 27 accredited nonprofit independent colleges and universities in Virginia, from Appalachian School of Law and Emory & Henry to George Washington University and everywhere in between.Since taking over CICV from the organization’s founder, Lambeth, 73, has been single-minded in marshaling the resources of the commonwealth’s individual colleges, when appropriate, to keep them affordable and accessible for Virginians from all walks of life.
WTOP
Students return to changes in Va.’s largest school systems
As students return to class in some of Virginia’s largest school systems, they’re finding some changes compared to last year. Students in Fairfax County, City of Fairfax, Prince William County, Manassas Park City and the City of Alexandria returned to the classroom Monday. In total, almost 289,000 students went back to classes.
Governor Youngkin ‘fast-tracking’ plan to reduce Virginia’s teacher shortage
Governor Glenn Youngkin says he is fast tracking a plan to reduce teacher shortages. It comes as some fear recently approved pay raises were too little, too late.
Virginia will release summer P-EBT benefits this week
Another round of P-EBT benefits will be released on Thursday, August 25th, according to the Virginia Department of Social Services.
A Virginia skill-game company has sued convenience stores nearly 150 times
Queen of Virginia, one of the main skill-game companies operating in the state, has long characterized its enterprise as a way to let small business owners get a piece of the new moneymaking opportunities that have come with Virginia’s newly relaxed approach to gambling. By agreeing to host the company’s slots-like machines, convenience stores and […] The post A Virginia skill-game company has sued convenience stores nearly 150 times appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia College on Top 5 List of Best Public Schools in the Country
(Omnibus/WikiCommons Images) Choosing a college can be a stressful time and also a momentous occasion. Making sure you choose the right school is of the utmost importance for many prospective students.
Virginia's eviction surge is here
Housing advocates have been warning of the potential for a wave of evictions since the pandemic began. What's happening: It's here. After the last of the state-level eviction protections expired at the beginning of July, eviction filings have shot back up above pre-pandemic levels and are rising fast. Why it...
5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a steak then you are in luck because today we are going to talk about five great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people can travellers and have excellent online reviews. Their food is great and the service is even better so make sure to add these amazing places to your list.
WSLS
‘If you see it, kill it:’ Spotted Lanternfly could create concern for Virginia’s agriculture
Local agriculture agencies have launched a new campaign, “If you see it, kill it.” This message about Spotted lanternflies could help save plants, trees and even wine. This fall when you see a Spotted Lanternfly, don’t hesitate, take a shoe and crush the invasive and destructive insect.
altavistajournal.com
Governor Youngkin donates his second-quarter salary to Virginia Veterans Services Foundation
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that he was donating his second-quarter salary to the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation, an organization dedicated to providing supplemental funding for Veteran programs and services throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia. At the Jones and Cabacoy Veterans Care Center in Virginia Beach he fulfilled his pledge to...
Mining company adding 181 jobs in SW Virginia with $169M expansion
GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) — Australian-based Coronado Global Resources expects to create 181 high-paying mining jobs with a $169 million expansion of its Buchanan Mine Complex, state officials and the company announced Tuesday. The expansion, which is being aided by a $3.525 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund, will increase the production of high-grade metallurgical […]
Why are flags at half-staff in Virginia today?
Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered all United States and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff on Monday, Aug. 22.
wfxrtv.com
Virginia Tech, two other Virginia schools make list of 25 most cost-effective big colleges
(STACKER) — Virginia has some of the best public colleges and universities in the country — and as it turns out, attending them won’t break the bank. Unfortunately, you won’t see smaller schools like William & Mary on this list of large schools (all clocking in at over 10,000 undergraduates), but two other big names in Virginia education made the top 10.
Virginia Department of Agriculture launches mental health care tipline for farmers, agricultural workers
Farmers and other workers in the agricultural industry can face numerous demands that take a toll on their mental health. Now, in an effort to provide support, farmers across Virginia can call or text a mental health helpline specifically intended to help them cope with the unique pressure of their job.
Virginia, 41 other states, moving forward in suit against Suboxone producer
Virginia and 41 other states will be proceeding with their litigation against Indivior Inc., the producers of an opioid withdrawal treatment drug, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
State police issue at-risk senior alert for missing Virginia man
State Police said 81-year-old Richard Edward Hood was last seen at his house on Meeting House Way in Alexandria. Police said Hood has a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.
shoredailynews.com
Virginia posts $3.2 billion cash surplus, Youngkin wants more tax cuts
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia ended the 2022 fiscal year with a $3.2 billion cash surplus, a sign of both a healthy economy and overtaxation, GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Friday as he presented lawmakers with a review of the state’s finances. In an interview and in remarks...
wfirnews.com
Governor Youngkin says refund checks are coming to Virginians
This morning, Governor Glenn Youngkin reported to a joint committee about Virginia’s record general fund balance, and said he plans to use some of it to give back to Virginians. WFIR’s Emma Thomas:
Glenn Youngkin Says NIMBY Regulations Are Making Virginia an Impossibly Expensive Place To Live
Today, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin took a surprising YIMBY-inflected ("yes in my backyard") swipe at restrictive development regulations that he says are making the state increasingly unwelcoming for renters and homebuyers. "The cost to rent or buy a home is too expensive," said the governor in a wide-ranging speech before...
