Brad Pitt’s ‘Worst Nightmare’: Angelina Could Release Secret Video Of The Violent Dramatic Plane Standoff

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie ’s poisonous divorce slugfest shattered their family — and damaged them both physically and financially.

Desperate to keep their darkest secrets hidden from the public, the couple previously waged their bloody legal battle behind closed doors and in front of a private judge.

But with the unexpected leak of an FBI report into the incident Jolie and Pitt’s fateful last flight in 2016, fresh fears emerged surrounding a mountain of sealed files, text messages, testimony, and legal documents.

Radar has exclusively learned a vengeful Jolie took photos of a rug-burn type wound on her hand along with wounds on her back and elbow.

“Brad has worked so hard to get sober and has done tons of therapy on his anger management,” a source said.

Worse still, there is a never-before-seen video of the ugly Sept. 14 incident taken from the tarmac of the airport where the Jolie-Pitt plane stopped to refuel in Minnesota, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to a source, it shows a sloshed Brad stumbling out of the jet and hopping onto an airport golf cart for a drunken joyride.

After the plane left Minnesota, the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services received an anonymous phone tip that Brad was blitzed during the flight and turned abusive toward his kids.

DCFS officials met the family when the plane landed in L.A., then notified the police, but local cops turned the case over to the FBI — because the dust-up happened in midair.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jolie accused Pitt of grabbing her by the shoulders and shaking her while screaming "You're f------ up this family." He told his wife their son Maddox looked like "a f------ Columbine kid " a reference to the gunmen at the 1999 high school shooting.

Jolie said during the verbal altercation Pitt "grabbed her by the head, shaking her, followed by grabbing her at the shoulders and shaking her." She said they moved the fight into the bathroom where Pitt punched the ceiling four times.

Maddox then shouted at Pitt which caused him to approach the child "like he was going to attack" which led to Jolie putting her husband in a chokehold. He proceeded to throw himself back which caused Jolie alleged injuries to her back, elbow and hand.

Pitt’s booze-fueled explosion on the jet was the last straw for Jolie, sources said. She filed for divorce just five days later.

In the immediate aftermath of the bust-up, Pitt released a statement that read: “I am very saddened, but what matters most now is the well-being of our kids.”

While that was supposed to be Jolie’s view too, a source charged she is always prepared to use a “treasure trove of secret evidence” she stashed during their relationship.

The pair have six children: Vivienne, Knox, Zahara, Shiloh, Maddox and Pax.

The one-time glitzy Hollywood couple has been pockmarked by nasty, vicious brawls.

In November 2014 — just three months after their idyllic French wedding — the couple was photographed having a savage fight on the balcony of a Sydney, Australia, hotel.

“Brad was ballistic,” said a source at the time. “The two of them were smoking — and smoking mad!”