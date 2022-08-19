While we were having breakfast I listened to the Music Choice classic rock channel, which we got at the cottage because it had Xfinity. Our original plans were to go to Mayflower Beach, which is on the Cape Cod Bay. The parking lot was full, so we went to West Dennis Beach instead. During our drive between beaches we went over a beautiful river and drove through some nice scenery. While we were in my Aunt Dianne’s car we listened to a local greatest hits station. This station was mostly commercial-free, and they played a wide variety of music. Once we got to West Dennis Beach (which is along Nantucket Sound on the southern end of the Cape) we parked our car by the edge of the sand so that we wouldn’t have to carry our stuff with our beach cart. The water was nice and warm. There was a lot of seaweed when you first went in the water, but you eventually got to an area with no seaweed. Some parts of the water had a lot of shells on the bottom, but I was able to keep my feet off the shells by floating with my fun noodle. I had a Philly cheesesteak for lunch at the beach’s snack bar. Later on I ordered a Kit Kat bar to hold me over until supper. While we were relaxing at the beach my Aunt Dianne did word searches while I played bowling and miniature golf on my phone. For supper we had ham with rice pilaf and corn on the cob. I had a banana for dessert. We then started looking at museums on the Cape in case it rains tomorrow. Two good candidates were sent to us in a group text: the Toad Hall Classic Sports Car Collection and the John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum. We may be getting a tour of a lighthouse instead. We’ll see what tomorrow brings.

1 DAY AGO