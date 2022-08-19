Read full article on original website
Cape Cod Foundation Awards $250,000 in Capacity Building Grants
SOUTH YARMOUTH – Grants totaling just under $250,000 have been provided to eleven local nonprofits by the Cape Cod Foundation in order to boost capacity building efforts. $248,100 will be divided among 11 organizations. Staff training, upgrades to technology, as well as access to more resources and services will be funded through the grants. Money […] The post Cape Cod Foundation Awards $250,000 in Capacity Building Grants appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Cape Summer Season Grows Longer but Housing Challenges Continue
DENNIS – Local business experts are saying the Cape’s busy summer is continuing to stretch into the shoulder seasons, but challenges persist for businesses looking to serve customers longer. Dennis Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lois André said as the business community highlights the appeal of the fall and holiday season, staffing remains a major […] The post Cape Summer Season Grows Longer but Housing Challenges Continue appeared first on CapeCod.com.
5 things to do when visiting Truro
Hit the beach, explore a lighthouse, and taste locally made wine. City and town clerks across Massachusetts are sharing their favorite places to go for culture, nature, and relaxation in the communities they know so well. Do you want to see your favorite city or town featured? Let us know in this survey or via email at [email protected].
Our trip to the Cape: Day 2
While we were having breakfast I listened to the Music Choice classic rock channel, which we got at the cottage because it had Xfinity. Our original plans were to go to Mayflower Beach, which is on the Cape Cod Bay. The parking lot was full, so we went to West Dennis Beach instead. During our drive between beaches we went over a beautiful river and drove through some nice scenery. While we were in my Aunt Dianne’s car we listened to a local greatest hits station. This station was mostly commercial-free, and they played a wide variety of music. Once we got to West Dennis Beach (which is along Nantucket Sound on the southern end of the Cape) we parked our car by the edge of the sand so that we wouldn’t have to carry our stuff with our beach cart. The water was nice and warm. There was a lot of seaweed when you first went in the water, but you eventually got to an area with no seaweed. Some parts of the water had a lot of shells on the bottom, but I was able to keep my feet off the shells by floating with my fun noodle. I had a Philly cheesesteak for lunch at the beach’s snack bar. Later on I ordered a Kit Kat bar to hold me over until supper. While we were relaxing at the beach my Aunt Dianne did word searches while I played bowling and miniature golf on my phone. For supper we had ham with rice pilaf and corn on the cob. I had a banana for dessert. We then started looking at museums on the Cape in case it rains tomorrow. Two good candidates were sent to us in a group text: the Toad Hall Classic Sports Car Collection and the John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum. We may be getting a tour of a lighthouse instead. We’ll see what tomorrow brings.
Nauset Student Receives Human Rights Award
NAUSET – A student from Nauset Regional High School has been selected as the recipient of a human rights award given by Barnstable County. Josie Gaynor was picked by the county’s Human Rights Advisory Commission as the 2022 Malcolm McDowell Award recipient. The commission said Gaynor was chosen for the award because of her leadership […] The post Nauset Student Receives Human Rights Award appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts
Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
Bizarre Coincidence for Mattapoisett Boatyard
If you're superstitious, the most common bad luck day is usually Friday, the 13th, but for the Mattapoisett Boatyard, August 19 has become a day of misfortune. It was August 19, 1991 when the boatyard was walloped by Hurricane Bob, the costliest hurricane in New England history. The storm made...
Updated at 4:45 PM with video: Sagamore Bridge at a crawl as heavy rains cause flooding on the Upper Cape
Bo082222 Flooding by Sagamore Bridge from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo. BOURNE – Large puddles were reported on Route 6 eastbound by the Market Basket on the Cape side of the Sagamore Bridge as seen in video captured by a MassDOT traffic camera. There was a report of at least one stalled vehicle and traffic was at a near standby. The Bourne Bridge may be a better bet for a while. MassDOT crews were working to relieve the flooding. By 2:30 PM, radar showed the heaviest of the rain was moving into Cape Cod Bay: Update: 4:45 PM Traffic was still at a standstill coming onto the Cape over the Sagamore Bridge as MassDOT continued to clear debris left by the flooding. The Bourne Bridge continues to be the better bet.
How Many Drive-In Theaters Are Still In Business In Massachusetts?
For some reason this week I have been talking a lot about theaters. I figure why not talk about an American outdoor favorite? Even though there's a lot less drive-in theaters left the country, many have managed to hang on after all these years. Like the one personally enjoy throughout the summer over in North Hoosick Falls, New York. Hathaway's Drive-In Theatre which is just a short 40 minute drive from where I live in North Adams.
Baker shook by home energy conversion cost
Getting electricity from renewable sources and switching things that run on fossil fuels to use that cleaner electricity is the state's primary strategy for meeting those requirements.
3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts
When it comes to food, many Americans love their steak, and while it is fairly easy to prepare it in the comfort of your home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, we all love to go out from time to time. So if you happen to live in Massachusetts and you are looking for new places where you can go with your loved ones, here are three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Morning Show Host Dave Read Retires After 43 Years on Local Radio
HYANNIS – Local radio voice Dave Read will retire from Cape Cod’s airwaves after over four decades behind the mic. Read, a longtime Cape resident living in Sandwich, has been with Cape Cod Broadcasting Media for 43 years. He started as the morning show host on WQRC 99.9 in 1979 before moving to WOCN 104.7. […] The post Morning Show Host Dave Read Retires After 43 Years on Local Radio appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Massachusetts Marina Fire, Sparked by Gas Vapors, Accidental
MATTAPOISETT, Mass. (AP) — Gasoline vapors ignited by spark during a gas tank replacement project on a boat was the likely cause of a major fire at a Massachusetts marina last week that destroyed buildings, vehicles and boats and sent one employee to the hospital. Investigators on Monday said the fire at the Mattapoisett Boatyard […] The post Massachusetts Marina Fire, Sparked by Gas Vapors, Accidental appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Pine Barrens and Red Brook at the Lyman Reserve, Plymouth, MA
On a nice, beautiful summer’s day, I decided to check out the Lyman Reserve in Plymouth, MA. Or is in Bourne? Or Wareham? This beautiful, hidden gem is spread out among the three towns. At the parking lot, I had two choices: Check out Red Brook and the pine...
Officials revealed cause of Mattapoisett boatyard explosion that left one worker injured
MATTAPOISETT, Mass. — Massachusetts fire officials revealed the cause of Friday’s explosion in Mattapoisett that injured a boatyard worker and sparked a massive blaze, which destroyed dozens of cars, boats, and even buildings. Mattapoisett Fire Chief Andrew Murray and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said the destructive fire...
Rochester Native Making Big Name for Himself in Hollywood
Rochester native John Whoriskey Jr. has made quite the name for himself in the film industry and may have something to do with why we're seeing Hollywood in our backyard more often recently. Ever wonder how Hollywood films find places to shoot? They have location scouts or location managers. Well,...
HN PHOTOS: Male reportedly whipped with leather belt during downtown street brawl…
HYANNIS – [ABOVE HN PHOTOS] – A Barnstable Police Lieutenant patrolling Main Street came across males down on the sidewalk fighting early this morning shortly after bar closing. The apparent street brawl involving four males ended with one male (the one in the dark blue shirt) being charged with Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon (a belt). A second male was taken into protective custody for being highly intoxicated. Two other males (the ones with black lines obscuring their faces) ended up being the victims in this case. They were not arrested and eventually given rides to their homes by patrol officers. * The initial details contained in the above report are based on police radio transmissions and information on scene. The defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. Meanwhile, in the following HN Photo, a random 15-year-old Hytown kid flies by the fight scene, riding a perfect wheelie past a sign that reads, “THE STRUGGLE IS REAL BUT SO IS GOD” (To be filed under “So Hytown it hurts…”) P.S. – Today’s Hytown Vignette is a brought to you by Bee Gees… [CLICK IT/CRANK IT!] * IMPORTANT HN NOTE: Readers always ask how they can donate to keep our camera’s rolling (and hopefully expand our coverage as well). But did you know that Hyannis News is already partially funded by viewers like you! And our goal is to keep HN’s content FREE for everyone to enjoy. But HN needs your ongoing help and support to keep our uniquely independent coverage moving forward… Please consider supporting HN’s efforts by either donating or advertising your business in our “Business Card Directory” below. (NOTE: HN had over 9.3 million page views last year! Ask about advertising options at rjbastille@yahoo.com ) OR CLICK HERE TO CONTRIBUTE NOW ! And thank you for helping HN. Stay tuned! *** CLICK HERE – SUBSCRIBE TO HN ON YOUTUBE! *** By subscribing directly to HyannisNews.com on YouTube, you can choose to be notified the moment every breaking HN Video is released! (It also helps support HN! And it’s FREE!) The post HN PHOTOS: Male reportedly whipped with leather belt during downtown street brawl… first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
Brewster Fire/Rescue receives a $152,000 FEMA (AFG) award for fire instructor and fire officer training
BREWSTER – On Friday August 19th Brewster Fire/Rescue received notification from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) that our 2021 Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Application has been approved and would receive funding in the amount of $152,000. In providing the award FEMA stated “after considerable consideration, the recipients project described in the narrative and […] The post Brewster Fire/Rescue receives a $152,000 FEMA (AFG) award for fire instructor and fire officer training appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Bourne Tidal Test Site’s Army Corps License Renewed
BUZZARDS BAY – The Bourne Tidal Test Site has received an extension to their license with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, allowing the project to continue with extended tests related to technology that collects energy from marine currents. Tidal energy methods, underwater sensors, and other developments are all ironed out at the site within […] The post Bourne Tidal Test Site’s Army Corps License Renewed appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Multi-vehicle crash with camper closes part of Route 6 on Cape Cod
EASTHAM, Mass. — A serious crash involving multiple vehicles and a camper closed part of Route 6 on Cape Cod for a while on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened in Eastham on Route 6 east near 4680 State Highway. Pictures posted by Orleans Fire-Rescue showed debris from vehicles and...
