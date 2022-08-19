Read full article on original website
Aleksandar Mitrovic jokes he is former Newcastle team-mate Ivan Toney's 'IDOL' after the Brentford striker mimicked the Serbian star's celebration after scoring in their 3-2 defeat at Fulham
Aleksandar Mitrovic has joked he is Ivan Toney's 'idol' after the Brentford striker mimicked his celebration after scoring against the Serbian's Fulham. Mitrovic previously played with English striker Toney at Newcastle United, but their paths crossed on opposing sides of the west London derby. After pulling the Bees back to...
Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi closes in on a loan move to Bayer Leverkusen... as Blues chiefs hold advanced talks with the German club over a season-long deal
Callum Hudson-Odoi is close to sealing a season-long loan move to Bayer Leverkusen. Chelsea and the Bundesliga side are in advanced talks over a temporary deal for the winger. Discussions are ongoing over the loan fee Leverkusen will pay Chelsea to borrow the 21-year-old, though they have agreed a wage split for Hudson-Odoi whose current deal is worth in excess of £100,000 per week.
West Ham fail in fresh bid for midfielder Hans Vanaken after Club Brugge reject £10.8m offer despite Belgian international reiterating his desire to join the Hammers
West Ham made an improved £9.2million offer for Club Brugge captain Hans Vanaken on Tuesday. The offer also included an extra £1.6m in add-ons but still isn't enough for Brugge. The 29-year-old Belgian international wants to join David Moyes' side during the current transfer window after stating it...
Nottingham Forest are set to finalise a £4m agreement for Bordeaux's Hwang Ui-jo... but the striker will immediately head to Olympiacos - Evangelos Marinakis' sister club - on loan
Nottingham Forest are close to agreement on a £4million deal for Bordeaux striker Hwang Ui-jo, who will then join Olympiakos on loan. Olympiakos, who like Forest are owned by Greek media mogul Evangelos Marinakis, are set to land the 29-year-old on a season-long loan following his arrival at the City Ground.
Ruud van Nistelrooy insists he's 'relaxed' over links between his PSV winger Cody Gakpo and former club Manchester United... with the £38m winger expected to make a decision after their Champions League play-off with Rangers
Ruud Van Nistelrooy insists he is ‘relaxed’ about the transfer speculation surrounding Manchester United target Cody Gakpo. Old Trafford boss Erik ten Haag wants to sign the PSV Eindhoven winger in a £38million deal. The 23-year-old plans to reach a decision on his future after Wednesday night’s...
BBC
'Liverpool got exactly what they deserved'
Phil McNulty, chief football writer at Old Trafford. Liverpool's disappointing start to the season continued as they found themselves overrun from the kick-off by an inspired Manchester United. Jurgen Klopp's side have injury problems and Darwin Nunez's moment of madness that resulted in a red card against Crystal Palace deprived...
Chelsea could allow Trevoh Chalobah to leave the club on loan with Tottenham, Roma and Inter Milan interested in the defender... while Aston Villa are also keeping an eye on the situation after losing Diego Carlos to long-term injury
Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah is attracting interest from Tottenham, Roma and Inter Milan. The 23-year old could be allowed to leave on loan this summer and Aston Villa are also monitoring developments. After joining Chelsea at the age of eight, Chalobah was first offered a professional deal at the club...
West Ham FINALLY seal £15m signing of full-back Emerson from Chelsea, with the Italian international becoming David Moyes' seventh new arrival of the summer transfer window
West Ham have completed the signing of Emerson from Chelsea in a deal believed to be worth £15million. David Moyes has been on the hunt for a left back throughout the summer as he seeks to provide competition for Aaron Cresswell, who turns 33 later this year. A move...
Yardbarker
Watch: Lucas Digne gives Aston Villa comfortable lead as goalkeeper falls over
Aston Villa now have a comfortable lead in their EFL Cup tie as they lead Bolton Wanderers 3-1 thanks to a goal from Lucas Digne. The Birmingham club went a goal down to the League One side but goals from Luiz, Ings and now Digne have put them in control of the tie.
Tottenham are contemplating a shock move for Leeds forward Dan James as Antonio Conte considers the Welsh speedster as a replacement for Valencia-bound flop Bryan Gil
Tottenham are considering a surprise move for Leeds United winger Dan James as they prepare to replace Bryan Gil who is joining Valencia. Talks have not advanced as Spurs focus on trimming their squad after bringing in seven signings this summer. With the 21-year-old Spaniard likely headed back to LaLiga,...
Chelsea star Emerson Palmieri joins West Ham in £13m-plus transfer after wage breakthrough on five-year contract
WESR HAM have completed the signing of Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri. The Hammers began chasing the signature of the out-of-favour defender earlier this month. And manager David Moyes has got his man - who has inked a four-year contract at the London Stadium - after bartering finally agreeing a suitable contract with the full-back.
UEFA・
Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd eye Antony and Allan Saint-Maximin with Chelsea confident over Anthony Gordon
In the latest summer transfer news, Manchester United are poised to announce the signing of Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro while Chelsea continue to hold talks with Barcelona over a deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. There is also interest from Erik Ten Hag in Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin, who gave Manchester City a torrid time in the 3-3 draw last weekend. While Chelsea continue their busy summer of transfer business and remain interested in Frenkie de Jong, Wesley Fofana and Anthony Gordon as well as a move for striker Aubameyang, who is said to be keen on a return to the...
Sarina Wiegman prepares to name first England squad since Euro 2022 success
England boss Sarina Wiegman is set to name her first squad since the summer’s historic Euros triumph on Wednesday – and the first of the post-Ellen White era.After securing their first piece of major silverware with the 2-1 extra-time victory over Germany at Wembley on July 31, the Lionesses will be back in action with World Cup qualifiers against Austria and Luxembourg on September 3 and 6.Wiegman’s squad for the double-header is to be confirmed on Wednesday morning.One definite change from last month’s tournament will be the absence of the team’s all-time top-scorer White, who announced her retirement from...
BBC
Wales boss predicts 'better versions' of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey
Manager Rob Page believes Wales fans will see "better versions" of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey now their club futures are settled and they are likely to play more football. Bale left Real Madrid in the summer for Major League Soccer outfit Los Angeles FC, while midfielder Ramsey joined French club Nice after leaving Juventus.
MLS・
SB Nation
Ornstein: Nottingham Forest interested in loan for Sergio Reguilon
Here’s an interesting one. David “The Ornacle” Ornstein is reporting in The Athletic (£) this morning that there’s finally some interest for Tottenham Hotspur left back Sergio Reguilon, and it’s from the Premier League — Nottingham Forest are apparently interested in taking Reggie to the East Midlands on loan for the season.
Watch Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz score straight from a corner for the second time this season in Carabao vs Bolton
DOUGLAS LUIZ scored straight from a corner as Aston Villa took on Bolton in the League Cup. Steven Gerrard's side found themselves 1-0 down at the League One outfit when the Brazilian stepped up to take a 36th minute set p[ece. Luiz, 24, lofted it towards the back post... and...
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Cleaning Up Newcastle, Mid-Week Friendly, the End for Ellen, and More...
Tuesday is upon us. City are in Girona getting ready for the friendly against Barcelona, and we’v got all the headlines to catch you up. Let’s get to it. Newcastle 3-3 Man City: Bernardo Silva earns champions draw after two-goal comeback - Ron Walker - Sky Sports. City...
UEFA・
Gareth Bale’s move to LAFC good news for everyone, claims Wales boss Robert Page
Robert Page says World Cup-bound Wales are already feeling the benefits of Gareth Bale’s move to the United States.Bale joined MLS side Los Angeles FC this summer after his trophy-laden nine-year spell at Real Madrid came to an end.The 33-year Wales captain had previously been linked with a shock move to Sky Bet Championship club Cardiff, with national-team boss Page having said that Bale joining his hometown team “ticks all the boxes”.Cardiff and the Football Association of Wales share the same training and medical facilities, with the Vale of Glamorgan base being just a few miles from Bale’s home, but...
MLS・
Thomas Tuchel blames Chelsea’s humiliating thrashing at Leeds on him having to take the BUS up from London
MOANING Thomas Tuchel blamed Chelsea's thrashing at Leeds on him and his coaches not having to take a long BUS RIDE. The German revealed the Blues' staff were forced to travel by road to Elland Road this weekend. His players were able to fly up north but Tuchel was left...
Lille's Mohamed Bayo is exiled to reserves after being spotted clubbing the night before 7-1 thrashing by PSG... with club president Olivier Letang slamming the striker for 'a lack of respect'
Summer signing Mohamed Bayo has been exiled from Lille's first-team squad after he was spotted clubbing the night before the 7-1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday. The Guinean was not selected to play in the match at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy by manager Paulo Fonseca due to his actions. The...
