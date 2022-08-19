ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Daily Mail

Aleksandar Mitrovic jokes he is former Newcastle team-mate Ivan Toney's 'IDOL' after the Brentford striker mimicked the Serbian star's celebration after scoring in their 3-2 defeat at Fulham

Aleksandar Mitrovic has joked he is Ivan Toney's 'idol' after the Brentford striker mimicked his celebration after scoring against the Serbian's Fulham. Mitrovic previously played with English striker Toney at Newcastle United, but their paths crossed on opposing sides of the west London derby. After pulling the Bees back to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi closes in on a loan move to Bayer Leverkusen... as Blues chiefs hold advanced talks with the German club over a season-long deal

Callum Hudson-Odoi is close to sealing a season-long loan move to Bayer Leverkusen. Chelsea and the Bundesliga side are in advanced talks over a temporary deal for the winger. Discussions are ongoing over the loan fee Leverkusen will pay Chelsea to borrow the 21-year-old, though they have agreed a wage split for Hudson-Odoi whose current deal is worth in excess of £100,000 per week.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

West Ham fail in fresh bid for midfielder Hans Vanaken after Club Brugge reject £10.8m offer despite Belgian international reiterating his desire to join the Hammers

West Ham made an improved £9.2million offer for Club Brugge captain Hans Vanaken on Tuesday. The offer also included an extra £1.6m in add-ons but still isn't enough for Brugge. The 29-year-old Belgian international wants to join David Moyes' side during the current transfer window after stating it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Nottingham Forest are set to finalise a £4m agreement for Bordeaux's Hwang Ui-jo... but the striker will immediately head to Olympiacos - Evangelos Marinakis' sister club - on loan

Nottingham Forest are close to agreement on a £4million deal for Bordeaux striker Hwang Ui-jo, who will then join Olympiakos on loan. Olympiakos, who like Forest are owned by Greek media mogul Evangelos Marinakis, are set to land the 29-year-old on a season-long loan following his arrival at the City Ground.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Ruud van Nistelrooy insists he's 'relaxed' over links between his PSV winger Cody Gakpo and former club Manchester United... with the £38m winger expected to make a decision after their Champions League play-off with Rangers

Ruud Van Nistelrooy insists he is ‘relaxed’ about the transfer speculation surrounding Manchester United target Cody Gakpo. Old Trafford boss Erik ten Haag wants to sign the PSV Eindhoven winger in a £38million deal. The 23-year-old plans to reach a decision on his future after Wednesday night’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

'Liverpool got exactly what they deserved'

Phil McNulty, chief football writer at Old Trafford. Liverpool's disappointing start to the season continued as they found themselves overrun from the kick-off by an inspired Manchester United. Jurgen Klopp's side have injury problems and Darwin Nunez's moment of madness that resulted in a red card against Crystal Palace deprived...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea could allow Trevoh Chalobah to leave the club on loan with Tottenham, Roma and Inter Milan interested in the defender... while Aston Villa are also keeping an eye on the situation after losing Diego Carlos to long-term injury

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah is attracting interest from Tottenham, Roma and Inter Milan. The 23-year old could be allowed to leave on loan this summer and Aston Villa are also monitoring developments. After joining Chelsea at the age of eight, Chalobah was first offered a professional deal at the club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Tottenham are contemplating a shock move for Leeds forward Dan James as Antonio Conte considers the Welsh speedster as a replacement for Valencia-bound flop Bryan Gil

Tottenham are considering a surprise move for Leeds United winger Dan James as they prepare to replace Bryan Gil who is joining Valencia. Talks have not advanced as Spurs focus on trimming their squad after bringing in seven signings this summer. With the 21-year-old Spaniard likely headed back to LaLiga,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd eye Antony and Allan Saint-Maximin with Chelsea confident over Anthony Gordon

In the latest summer transfer news, Manchester United are poised to announce the signing of Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro while Chelsea continue to hold talks with Barcelona over a deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. There is also interest from Erik Ten Hag in Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin, who gave Manchester City a torrid time in the 3-3 draw last weekend. While Chelsea continue their busy summer of transfer business and remain interested in Frenkie de Jong, Wesley Fofana and Anthony Gordon as well as a move for striker Aubameyang, who is said to be keen on a return to the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Sarina Wiegman prepares to name first England squad since Euro 2022 success

England boss Sarina Wiegman is set to name her first squad since the summer’s historic Euros triumph on Wednesday – and the first of the post-Ellen White era.After securing their first piece of major silverware with the 2-1 extra-time victory over Germany at Wembley on July 31, the Lionesses will be back in action with World Cup qualifiers against Austria and Luxembourg on September 3 and 6.Wiegman’s squad for the double-header is to be confirmed on Wednesday morning.One definite change from last month’s tournament will be the absence of the team’s all-time top-scorer White, who announced her retirement from...
WORLD
BBC

Wales boss predicts 'better versions' of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey

Manager Rob Page believes Wales fans will see "better versions" of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey now their club futures are settled and they are likely to play more football. Bale left Real Madrid in the summer for Major League Soccer outfit Los Angeles FC, while midfielder Ramsey joined French club Nice after leaving Juventus.
MLS
SB Nation

Ornstein: Nottingham Forest interested in loan for Sergio Reguilon

Here’s an interesting one. David “The Ornacle” Ornstein is reporting in The Athletic (£) this morning that there’s finally some interest for Tottenham Hotspur left back Sergio Reguilon, and it’s from the Premier League — Nottingham Forest are apparently interested in taking Reggie to the East Midlands on loan for the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Gareth Bale’s move to LAFC good news for everyone, claims Wales boss Robert Page

Robert Page says World Cup-bound Wales are already feeling the benefits of Gareth Bale’s move to the United States.Bale joined MLS side Los Angeles FC this summer after his trophy-laden nine-year spell at Real Madrid came to an end.The 33-year Wales captain had previously been linked with a shock move to Sky Bet Championship club Cardiff, with national-team boss Page having said that Bale joining his hometown team “ticks all the boxes”.Cardiff and the Football Association of Wales share the same training and medical facilities, with the Vale of Glamorgan base being just a few miles from Bale’s home, but...
MLS
Daily Mail

Lille's Mohamed Bayo is exiled to reserves after being spotted clubbing the night before 7-1 thrashing by PSG... with club president Olivier Letang slamming the striker for 'a lack of respect'

Summer signing Mohamed Bayo has been exiled from Lille's first-team squad after he was spotted clubbing the night before the 7-1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday. The Guinean was not selected to play in the match at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy by manager Paulo Fonseca due to his actions. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE

