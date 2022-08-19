We're all called to serve, so lead by example

I thought I saw him a few weeks back but I was too far away to be certain. This time there was no doubt. I was out for my morning walk. I strolled right past him and waved. He smiled and waved back and continued on. I didn't stop to talk to him because I knew he was busy. I'm sure he wanted to finish before it got too hot. So I kept walking and began reflecting on what I had just seen.

You don't usually see a pastor mowing the church lawn. Yet, that's what he was doing. I get it because it is something many of us have done when serving small congregations. I've mowed the lawn more than a few times in 40 years of ministry. We also grab the mop, take out the trash and close up after service. I joke that it is something we learn in Church Administration 101.

In reality, it is leading by example. It calls to mind the advice I was given by one of my college fraternity brothers. He was in the school of business. He said, "As a leader, you never ask someone to do something you aren't willing to do yourself. If you are willing to do it, it shows you are committed to the cause. That's how you build a good team."

To me, what that pastor was doing was Christlike. After all, didn't Jesus set the example for all of us in the upper room? While the disciples were waiting for the servant to come, Jesus picked up his towel. In John 13, we read that he poured water into the basin and began going around the table. One by one he washed the disciple's feet.

That's not what you expect the Son of God to be doing. Yet, Jesus made it a teachable moment. When Simon Peter objected, Jesus said, "I have given you an example. You should do as I have done for you. Truly no servant is greater than his master ... Now that you know these things you will be blessed if you do them."

When you see a leader who is serving others, you know that Christ has touched his or her heart. That's Mother Teresa! She left the comfort of the convent and began serving the poor, the lame, and the sick of Calcutta. There was nothing beneath her as she went out to serve those Jesus called, "the least of these."

The word translated as “ministry” comes from the Greek word “diakonia,” meaning “service.” The Rev. Merle Spring served the Old Mystic Baptist Church for decades. You'd often see him swinging a hammer, or working in the kitchen. You'd also see him at the hospital visiting members and praying with them. He understood that his job didn't end when he stepped out of the pulpit.

1 Peter 4 says, "Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grace in its various forms." That means the person who greets you at the sanctuary door and the one who prepares the coffee for the fellowship hour are engaged in ministry. Ministry takes many forms. Mowing the church lawn is just one of them.

As Christians, we are all called to serve. So what are you doing? How are you serving? There's plenty to do. So find your place and do what God has called you to do.

God bless!

The Rev. Cal Lord is the pastor of Central Baptist Church of Westerly. Reach him at calstigers@gmail.com.