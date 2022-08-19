Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
Man shot during early-morning hours on Cleveland’s East side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating an early-morning shooting near the city’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood. According to Cleveland EMS, a male victim in his 30s was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition following the shooting near the intersection of Harvard Avenue and East 116th Street.
cleveland19.com
Man struck, killed by a semi on the turnpike in Strongsville
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old Alliance man died after being struck by a semi Monday morning. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Shawn Moore. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, the accident happened around 11:50 a.m. on the Ohio Turnpike in Strongsville at mile marker...
Roadside worker from Alliance killed on Turnpike
According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, 32-year-old Shawn Moore was rushed to the hospital after he was struck by a passing semi-truck. Moore later died as a result of his injuries.
whbc.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Portage Crash
MANTUA TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Cleveland motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Portage County. 53-year-old Thomas Gaiser was traveling along Mantua Center Road in Mantua Township when troopers say he went off the road and hit a tree.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cleveland19.com
Cleveland student injured after falling into a manhole
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A high school student suffered minor injuries Monday after she fell into a manhole in the city’s Tremont neighborhood. The student attends Northeast Ohio College Preparatory School in the 2300 block of Tremont Ave. School officials said the girl was walking to school in the...
Suspect identified in Akron fatal shooting that took place in July
AKRON, Ohio — Akron Police have identified a suspect in the shooting death of a woman that took place on July 25 in Akron. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The victim, who was previously...
14-year-old girl shot to death identified
A 14-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after she was shot early Tuesday morning.
cleveland19.com
East Cleveland police chase ends in crash; juvenile in custody
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland police took a juvenile into custody early Monday afternoon after a chase ended in a crash. ECPD Chief Scott Gardner said officers were pursuing a stolen vehicle that later crashed into an automobile repair shop. The wreck has caused a road closure on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cleveland police: 14-year-old girl shot and killed during alleged argument
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the deadly shooting of a 14-year-old girl, a news release said. It happened just after midnight Tuesday at an apartment in the 2900 block of Archwood Avenue. Officers were called there for a shooting and found the girl with a gunshot wound to her head, police said in a press release.
Two killed in crash in Ashland late Sunday night
ASHLAND, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Ashland County that claimed the lives of two men. Troopers say the crash happened on US 42 at the intersection of Baney Road. Troopers were called to the scene around 10:45 Sunday night. Troopers say...
cleveland19.com
Vigil held for man found shot to death in stranger’s yard on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A vigil for the 41-year-old man found dead in a stranger’s yard on Cleveland’s West Side was held Sunday afternoon. The 41-year-old, later identified as Major Whitley, was found in the front yard of a home in the 3700 block of Walton Avenue on Aug. 18.
Headaches continue as Ridge Road project inches along: Sun Postings
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- There is a bumper crop of orange cones and road-closed signs in the Brooklyn/Cleveland/Parma area this summer, as work continues on Ridge Road in Brooklyn near the Parma and Cleveland borders. Traffic snarls on Ridge north of Brookpark Road near Interstate 480 and Ridge Park Square are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cleveland19.com
Willoughby home struck by lightning during Sunday storms
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Willoughby Fire Department said a home was struck by lightning Sunday during a round of storms. According to a department Facebook post, no one inside the residential trailer was injured. The lightning caused a small fire to break out near the roof. Other issues prompted...
Cleveland family searches for answers after 41YO man dies on Thursday
The damage done by a string of shootings throughout Cleveland continue to echo in the community, as dozens gathered along Lake Erie to honor the life of one of those victims.
cleveland19.com
Gunman linked to 2 fatal shootings in Cleveland sentenced to 22 years in prison
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who was initially charged with aggravated murder in two separate shootings faced a judge for sentencing on Tuesday. Cuyahoga County court records show that 20-year-old David Walter pleaded guilty on Monday to two charges each of involuntary manslaughter and robbery. The judge sentenced Walter...
cleveland19.com
Rocky River police search for men who attacked and carjacked woman at gunpoint
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating after a woman was robbed at gunpoint at a gas station in Rocky River. Authorities released some surveillance photos of two men who they believe may be responsible for multiple carjackings over the past week. “911 what city is your emergency?” a...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man sentenced to life in prison for killing woman inside Wickliffe hotel
PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man pleaded guilty Tuesday to killing a woman inside a Wickliffe hotel last December. Lake County Court of Common Pleas Judge Eugene Lucci then sentenced Sellewyn Dancy to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years. Sellewyn Dancy, 38, murdered Jessica...
Woman pleads guilty to several robberies in Cuyahoga County, fleeing from Cleveland Heights police
CLEVELAND — A 19-year-old woman has pled guilty to her involvement in a string of robberies in Cuyahoga County and fleeing from the Cleveland Heights Police Department last fall. According to the office of Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Mike O'Malley Jada Hite pled guilty to four counts of aggravated robbery...
5 hospitalized after Stark County chemical release
Five people were hospitalized after being exposed to hydrogen sulfide Monday morning at a Canton Township plant.
cleveland19.com
Car splits in half, catches on fire in fatal overnight crash on I-90 in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One man is dead and several others were injured in a serious overnight crash on I-90 on the city of Cleveland’s West side. According to first responders, the crash on I-90 was first reported after the West 41st Street exit just after 1 a.m. on Friday.
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 0