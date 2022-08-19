ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

Man shot during early-morning hours on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating an early-morning shooting near the city’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood. According to Cleveland EMS, a male victim in his 30s was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition following the shooting near the intersection of Harvard Avenue and East 116th Street.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man struck, killed by a semi on the turnpike in Strongsville

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old Alliance man died after being struck by a semi Monday morning. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Shawn Moore. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, the accident happened around 11:50 a.m. on the Ohio Turnpike in Strongsville at mile marker...
STRONGSVILLE, OH
whbc.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Portage Crash

MANTUA TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Cleveland motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Portage County. 53-year-old Thomas Gaiser was traveling along Mantua Center Road in Mantua Township when troopers say he went off the road and hit a tree.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland student injured after falling into a manhole

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A high school student suffered minor injuries Monday after she fell into a manhole in the city’s Tremont neighborhood. The student attends Northeast Ohio College Preparatory School in the 2300 block of Tremont Ave. School officials said the girl was walking to school in the...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

East Cleveland police chase ends in crash; juvenile in custody

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland police took a juvenile into custody early Monday afternoon after a chase ended in a crash. ECPD Chief Scott Gardner said officers were pursuing a stolen vehicle that later crashed into an automobile repair shop. The wreck has caused a road closure on...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland police: 14-year-old girl shot and killed during alleged argument

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the deadly shooting of a 14-year-old girl, a news release said. It happened just after midnight Tuesday at an apartment in the 2900 block of Archwood Avenue. Officers were called there for a shooting and found the girl with a gunshot wound to her head, police said in a press release.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Two killed in crash in Ashland late Sunday night

ASHLAND, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Ashland County that claimed the lives of two men. Troopers say the crash happened on US 42 at the intersection of Baney Road. Troopers were called to the scene around 10:45 Sunday night. Troopers say...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Willoughby home struck by lightning during Sunday storms

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Willoughby Fire Department said a home was struck by lightning Sunday during a round of storms. According to a department Facebook post, no one inside the residential trailer was injured. The lightning caused a small fire to break out near the roof. Other issues prompted...
WILLOUGHBY, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Northeast Ohio local news

