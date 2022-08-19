ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
SoJO 104.9

Change Red Traffic Lights To Green With This New Jersey Life Hack

In Jersey we are almost always in a rush. We are always looking for a way to keep our bodies and our cars in motion. We have to deal with traffic because we are in one of the most populated states in the country but what we don’t have to deal with is a prolonged red light. Yep, there’s a hack for that.
TRAFFIC
SoJO 104.9

Sixty Nine Cent Per Gallon Gas In New Jersey, Is It Legal?

At a time when gas prices are soaring at over 4 dollars a gallon, it really creates some chaos when you hear that there is gas going for .69 cents per gallon in New Jersey. I saw this sign with my own two eyes and even took a photo of it. Can you believe .69 cents per gallon? The last time we saw that price was in 1978.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Delaware State
SoJO 104.9

New Jersey gas prices among the nation’s highest

As gas prices continue to fall, New Jersey continues to pay among the highest pump prices in the nation. The average for regular gas, according to AAA, in New Jersey is now $4.06 per gallon, down 11 cents in the last week and a dollar lower than the peak reached on June.
TRAFFIC
SoJO 104.9

New Jersey, If You See A Napkin In Your Car Door Handle Call The Police ASAP

I can’t speak for all the men out there, but as women, we have to think of our safety almost constantly. We are hard-wired to be that way and frankly it sucks. We shouldn't have to think twice before taking a jog without a tracking device or walking back to our car at night. It is important that you know what just happened to Erin Mimms so it does not happen to you or anyone you love.
SoJO 104.9

Pizza No More: Popular Southern NJ Deli Closing After 42 Years

It's the end of the line for yet another popular deli and pizza restaurant in the Garden State. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Big stores and small have been fighting an uphill battle between COVID-19 and not being able to meet proper staffing levels.
GIBBSBORO, NJ
SoJO 104.9

New Jersey Could Be Losing One of Its Favorite Foods

We are all feeling the tightness of prices skyrocketing. There’s something else looming in the near distance. Items are becoming more scarce. This can cause one of two things to happen. The scarcity could cause prices for food items, that we absolutely love, to go through the roof. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Ocean Temperature#Sandy Hook#Jersey Shore Report#Rip Current#Wildwood Crest Atlantic
SoJO 104.9

NJ’s School Supply Sales Tax Holiday Is Coming! Here’s What You Should Know

Rarely will you ever hear the words "New Jersey" and "sales tax" mentioned in a sentence together that doesn't have a negative connotation to go right along with it. Let's face it, when it comes to the taxes we pay here in the Garden State, they're anything but cheap. Still, that's the price we pay to live where we do. If we don't like it, there's not much we can do about it, right? Well, besides maybe move out of state.
INCOME TAX
SoJO 104.9

These Spots Are Rated The Best Mexican Restaurants In New Jersey, New York and PA

Mexican food is best when it is authentic. When you are in the mood for a spicy, cheesy, hot meal you need to know where to go. Let’s face it, not all Mexican restaurants are created equal so we wanted to make sure you hit up only the best. These Mexican restaurants were just named the best in their state, so here is where you need to go in Jersey, NYC and PA for that make you drop to your knees quac.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
NWS
SoJO 104.9

Which Food Prices Increased The Most In New Jersey

But chicken? CHICKEN IS WHAT SAW THE BIGGEST PRICE JUMP?!. Previously, I used to think of chicken as one of the cheapest protein options out there. I guess so did everyone else. But if there is a higher demand for chicken, then the price will automatically go up. It is...
FOOD & DRINKS
SoJO 104.9

Winning $50,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Bridgeton, NJ

If you've been buying lottery tickets in Bridgeton, you may want to double-check your numbers. New Jersey State Lottery officials say a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was purchased in the Cumberland County city of Bridgeton. The ticket for the Monday, August 15 Powerball game was purchased at the store owned...
BRIDGETON, NJ
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy