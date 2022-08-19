Read full article on original website
Change Red Traffic Lights To Green With This New Jersey Life Hack
In Jersey we are almost always in a rush. We are always looking for a way to keep our bodies and our cars in motion. We have to deal with traffic because we are in one of the most populated states in the country but what we don’t have to deal with is a prolonged red light. Yep, there’s a hack for that.
We Have The Ultimate Best New Jersey Burger Guide
New Jersey is the diner capital of the world, so we better have some really good burgers in the Garden State, and we do. If there's a good burger to be eaten, we want to know where it is, and now the ultimate New Jersey burger guide is here for you.
Sixty Nine Cent Per Gallon Gas In New Jersey, Is It Legal?
At a time when gas prices are soaring at over 4 dollars a gallon, it really creates some chaos when you hear that there is gas going for .69 cents per gallon in New Jersey. I saw this sign with my own two eyes and even took a photo of it. Can you believe .69 cents per gallon? The last time we saw that price was in 1978.
Is It Legal To Bury Your Deceased Pet At Home In New Jersey, New York Or PA?
This is certainly not a fun subject but something we all want to know. Is it legal to bury your deceased pet in your yard in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or New York? We have the answers and they might surprise you. Losing a pet is brutal. You just don’t want...
New Jersey gas prices among the nation’s highest
As gas prices continue to fall, New Jersey continues to pay among the highest pump prices in the nation. The average for regular gas, according to AAA, in New Jersey is now $4.06 per gallon, down 11 cents in the last week and a dollar lower than the peak reached on June.
New Jersey, If You See A Napkin In Your Car Door Handle Call The Police ASAP
I can’t speak for all the men out there, but as women, we have to think of our safety almost constantly. We are hard-wired to be that way and frankly it sucks. We shouldn't have to think twice before taking a jog without a tracking device or walking back to our car at night. It is important that you know what just happened to Erin Mimms so it does not happen to you or anyone you love.
Pizza No More: Popular Southern NJ Deli Closing After 42 Years
It's the end of the line for yet another popular deli and pizza restaurant in the Garden State. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Big stores and small have been fighting an uphill battle between COVID-19 and not being able to meet proper staffing levels.
New Jersey Could Be Losing One of Its Favorite Foods
We are all feeling the tightness of prices skyrocketing. There’s something else looming in the near distance. Items are becoming more scarce. This can cause one of two things to happen. The scarcity could cause prices for food items, that we absolutely love, to go through the roof. The...
NJ’s School Supply Sales Tax Holiday Is Coming! Here’s What You Should Know
Rarely will you ever hear the words "New Jersey" and "sales tax" mentioned in a sentence together that doesn't have a negative connotation to go right along with it. Let's face it, when it comes to the taxes we pay here in the Garden State, they're anything but cheap. Still, that's the price we pay to live where we do. If we don't like it, there's not much we can do about it, right? Well, besides maybe move out of state.
Study Says if Zombies Attack, Don’t Be in Newark, NJ
Sure, the report is tongue in cheek (or is it?) since there is no such thing as a zombie apocalypse (or is there?), but apparently, if the zombies do attack, you’d be well served to get out of New Jersey. The info on surviving the zombie apocalypse was compiled...
New Jersey Leads the Way in Tragic Car Accidents During the Labor Day Weekend
So how likely are you to get into a serious car accident on Labor Day weekend? 37% more likely. 433 people were killed during the Labor Day weekend in 2019 alone and thousands more were injured. That stunning stat comes from a list called “The 100 Deadliest Days of Summer” and unfortunately New Jersey leads the way.
These Spots Are Rated The Best Mexican Restaurants In New Jersey, New York and PA
Mexican food is best when it is authentic. When you are in the mood for a spicy, cheesy, hot meal you need to know where to go. Let’s face it, not all Mexican restaurants are created equal so we wanted to make sure you hit up only the best. These Mexican restaurants were just named the best in their state, so here is where you need to go in Jersey, NYC and PA for that make you drop to your knees quac.
What Happens When a Big Truck Goes Under a Small Bridge in NJ?
What happens when a really big truck tries to go under a really tiny bridge?. Tuesday morning, the railroad bridge over Fleming Pike in Winslow Township, Camden County, claimed another victim. This time, a full-sized 18-wheeler attempted to fit under the bridge and it obviously didn't succeed. The bridge, with...
Which Food Prices Increased The Most In New Jersey
But chicken? CHICKEN IS WHAT SAW THE BIGGEST PRICE JUMP?!. Previously, I used to think of chicken as one of the cheapest protein options out there. I guess so did everyone else. But if there is a higher demand for chicken, then the price will automatically go up. It is...
Love It Or Hate It? My Experience Renting A Fully Electric Car In New Jersey
People are curious about electric cars. I was too, but when I went to pick up my recent rental car and found out that all they had left was a 100 percent electric vehicle, to be honest, I almost turned it down. I'm extraordinarily unfamiliar with how to use an...
Tour Real Housewife Dolores Catania’s Impressive Outdoor New Jersey Kitchen
New Jersey Housewife Dolores Catania doesn't play around when it comes to drama...and her kitchens. The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans know that the wives are serious when it comes to cooking - as every New Jerseyan should be. Sunday dinners (and let's face it, any meal) are no joke!
Winning $50,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Bridgeton, NJ
If you've been buying lottery tickets in Bridgeton, you may want to double-check your numbers. New Jersey State Lottery officials say a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was purchased in the Cumberland County city of Bridgeton. The ticket for the Monday, August 15 Powerball game was purchased at the store owned...
New Jersey! You Can Get Paid $1,000 To Taste Test Trader Joe’s Fall Foods
When the average person needs to blow off some steam, some will go to the spa while others go the bar. It is a magical place where I always go to shop for, "just a few things," and then I come home with an entire grocery store's worth of items.
Realtor Parodies Walker Hayes Song with Hilarious and Awful Video
Sometimes in life - and in business - you have to "step out of the box" to stand out. Amanda Sweeney Jones has certainly done that. The Tennessee realtor has gone out on a limb, with a parody song/video of Walker Hayes' song, "AA." She's posted the video on social...
