Wisconsin State

captimes.com

State Debate: Ron Johnson told to quit politicizing Social Security

Former Milwaukee Health Commissioner Paul Nannis, in a column on WisOpinion, declares that U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is wrong about Social Security. First of all, he writes, the program needs to be kept out of partisan politics. On his More Verb Than Noun blogsite, Mike McCabe says he's worried that...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Evers wants tax cut, Michels tours Kenosha

MILWAUKEE - Kenosha burned two years ago Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2020. The riots erupted after a police officer shot and paralyzed Jacob Blake. Republicans are using it to hammer Democratic Governor Tony Evers. The governor defended his response and presented a new plan to cut taxes ahead of November's election.
KENOSHA, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Vicki McKenna: DGA owes Tim Michels and me an apology

MADISON — The Democratic Governor’s Association owes an apology to Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and me. Recently, a quote from Michels on my show was used by this dishonest group of political goons to suggest he wouldn’t help domestic violence victims. That is a bald-faced lie. Here is the ad.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Mayor Wants Suit Filed By Office Of Special Counsel To Be Dismissed

Green Bay’s mayor wants the lawsuit filed by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to be dismissed. Gableman was hired by Republican legislative leaders to review the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin. The Office of Special Counsel has been closed – but several cases filed during the investigation...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Lead Man In Charge Of Election Fraud Investigation Scheduled To Appear In Appleton

APPLETON, WI (WRN) – The Republican candidate for governor is scheduled to make a campaign appearance with Micheal Gableman next month. The Journal Sentinel reports that the Outagamie County Republican Party’s September 9th Constitution Day Dinner in Appleton will include gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and Republican lieutenant governor candidate Roger Roth, as well as Gableman.
APPLETON, WI
WausauPilot

Candidates clash over recount in Wisconsin US House race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Candidates in a close Wisconsin Republican congressional primary are battling over whether there will be a recount after results showed them a mere 74 votes apart. Charity Barry filed a petition for a recount Thursday after running second to attorney Erik Olsen in Wisconsin’s 2nd...
WISCONSIN STATE
WNCY

ICYMI: Gov. Evers, DATCP, Rep. Shankland Celebrate Approval of Funding for Programs to Support Farmers with Water Quality Efforts

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), and State Rep. Katrina Shankland (D-Stevens Point), this week celebrated the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance (JFC) releasing $1.6 million in funding for the commercial nitrogen optimization pilot program and $800,000 for the cover crop insurance premium rebate program earlier this week.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Political expert breaks down Wisconsin's biggest races for November

LA CROSSE, Wis. — The newest Marquette Law School poll showed Governor Tony Evers in a virtual tie with his Republican challenger Tim Michels. University of Wisconsin-La Crosse political science professor, Anthony Chergosky, said he doesn't expect polling to change much before Election Day. "I think the big unknown...
WISCONSIN STATE
1520 The Ticket

Man Thought He Had A Good Excuse To Break Into A Wisconsin House

A man visiting Wisconsin broke into a house but he thought it was a good excuse. Is There Ever A Good Reason To Break Into A House?. Do you think there is ever a good excuse to break into a house? I would say maybe one. That's when you're locked out of your own house and it's the only way to get in. Otherwise, I say no way. It's definitely not worth the risk. I don't know about you but personally, I would like to avoid going to jail. A man visiting Wisconsin might disagree.
WISCONSIN STATE

