captimes.com
State Debate: Ron Johnson told to quit politicizing Social Security
Former Milwaukee Health Commissioner Paul Nannis, in a column on WisOpinion, declares that U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is wrong about Social Security. First of all, he writes, the program needs to be kept out of partisan politics. On his More Verb Than Noun blogsite, Mike McCabe says he's worried that...
BET
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes Leads By 7 Points Over Sen. Ron Johnson In Poll
According to a new Marquette University Law School Poll, Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Mandela Barnes is leading by seven points in his race against Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, the current incumbent. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Barnes garnered 51 percent support while Johnson, who is running for...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Evers wants tax cut, Michels tours Kenosha
MILWAUKEE - Kenosha burned two years ago Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2020. The riots erupted after a police officer shot and paralyzed Jacob Blake. Republicans are using it to hammer Democratic Governor Tony Evers. The governor defended his response and presented a new plan to cut taxes ahead of November's election.
wuwm.com
Capitol Notes: Wisconsin's key midterm races heat up, convention cooperation & end of election probe
There’s lots to talk about on this week’s Capitol Notes conversation. JR Ross of WisPolitics.com explains how the most recent Marquette poll has affected the campaigns for U.S. Senate and Wisconsin governor and what could have big impacts going forward, like how inflation plays out through November. Ross...
empowerwisconsin.org
Vicki McKenna: DGA owes Tim Michels and me an apology
MADISON — The Democratic Governor’s Association owes an apology to Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and me. Recently, a quote from Michels on my show was used by this dishonest group of political goons to suggest he wouldn’t help domestic violence victims. That is a bald-faced lie. Here is the ad.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Mayor Wants Suit Filed By Office Of Special Counsel To Be Dismissed
Green Bay’s mayor wants the lawsuit filed by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to be dismissed. Gableman was hired by Republican legislative leaders to review the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin. The Office of Special Counsel has been closed – but several cases filed during the investigation...
voiceofalexandria.com
Biggest sources of immigrants to Wisconsin
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Wisconsin from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Reporter Sophia Voight Ignores Obvious Evidence of Poll’s Weakness to Unfairly Needle Michels
Please media, do better. Your bias is showing. Wisconsin journalist Sophia Voight is ignoring the obvious evidence on the Marquette Law School poll’s historic weaknesses – in her own newspaper’s archives – to unfairly needle Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels. Voight wrote this (our bold):. “After...
WISN
Gov. Evers announces $600 million tax cut proposal for Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin is currently sitting on a near $3.8 billion revenue surplus for the end of this fiscal year. It's projected to hit $5 billion by the end of the next fiscal year. Gov. Tony Evers announced a new plan at Malaika Early Learning Center in Milwaukee Tuesday...
wtaq.com
Lead Man In Charge Of Election Fraud Investigation Scheduled To Appear In Appleton
APPLETON, WI (WRN) – The Republican candidate for governor is scheduled to make a campaign appearance with Micheal Gableman next month. The Journal Sentinel reports that the Outagamie County Republican Party’s September 9th Constitution Day Dinner in Appleton will include gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and Republican lieutenant governor candidate Roger Roth, as well as Gableman.
Candidates clash over recount in Wisconsin US House race
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Candidates in a close Wisconsin Republican congressional primary are battling over whether there will be a recount after results showed them a mere 74 votes apart. Charity Barry filed a petition for a recount Thursday after running second to attorney Erik Olsen in Wisconsin’s 2nd...
GOP infighting, Dixon’s running mate, abortion latest: The week in Michigan politics
MLive elections reporter Ben Orner here with what you need to know in Michigan politics. That’s me on the left with our snazzy team of reporters:. The Michigan Democratic convention is today in Lansing, but it’s the Republican convention next Saturday you should keep an eye on. The...
WNCY
ICYMI: Gov. Evers, DATCP, Rep. Shankland Celebrate Approval of Funding for Programs to Support Farmers with Water Quality Efforts
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), and State Rep. Katrina Shankland (D-Stevens Point), this week celebrated the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance (JFC) releasing $1.6 million in funding for the commercial nitrogen optimization pilot program and $800,000 for the cover crop insurance premium rebate program earlier this week.
Wisconsin school district bans 'political' BLM and pride flags in classrooms
A Wisconsin school board voted last week to ban teachers from displaying Black Lives Matter and gay pride flags in their classrooms, saying such displays are political messaging.
fox47.com
Wisconsin gov. candidate Tim Michels calls for GOP unity after primary
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels stopped by the La Crosse County Republican Party headquarters Wednesday night for what the party called a unity rally. The party says they hope the unity events will bring the party together to help defeat Gov. Tony Evers in the...
spectrumnews1.com
Political expert breaks down Wisconsin's biggest races for November
LA CROSSE, Wis. — The newest Marquette Law School poll showed Governor Tony Evers in a virtual tie with his Republican challenger Tim Michels. University of Wisconsin-La Crosse political science professor, Anthony Chergosky, said he doesn't expect polling to change much before Election Day. "I think the big unknown...
Man Thought He Had A Good Excuse To Break Into A Wisconsin House
A man visiting Wisconsin broke into a house but he thought it was a good excuse. Is There Ever A Good Reason To Break Into A House?. Do you think there is ever a good excuse to break into a house? I would say maybe one. That's when you're locked out of your own house and it's the only way to get in. Otherwise, I say no way. It's definitely not worth the risk. I don't know about you but personally, I would like to avoid going to jail. A man visiting Wisconsin might disagree.
WNCY
Ukrainian American-Owned Door County Candle Business to Mark Ukrainian Independence Day
STURGEON BAY, WI (WTAQ) — A Door County business is celebrating Ukrainian Independence day. Door County Candle Company is owned by Christiania Trapani, a Ukrainian-American who, along with her family, was distraught when Ukraine was invaded by Russia earlier this year. “In that moment I was like ‘lets make...
‘I had to speak up’: Two Northwoods friends push Wisconsin DNR to protect lakeshore forests
Wearing blue jeans, a short-sleeved button-down shirt and a look of dismay, John Schwarzmann stood near the shore of Whitney Lake in Vilas County, Wisconsin. He didn’t like what he saw so close to the shallow waters where panfish, largemouth bass and northern pike swim: too few trees still standing and too many stumps that loggers left behind.
Know Your Legal Rights: Navigating legal debt collection in Wisconsin
With the inflation rate soaring to a 40-year high, more Americans are falling behind on their debt payments because they cannot make the required payments on their credit cards, car loans, and/or home mortgage. When payments are missed the creditor will usually first attempt to contact the debtor to resolve...
