Quincy Daze returns for a three day run on Thursday night
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – After being called the Quincy Main Street Festival for three years, a summer time event in Quincy has returned to its original name. The Quincy Village Council approved a request last September to change the name of the event back to Quincy Daze. There will...
ABC Challenge returns this Saturday after two years of COVID cancellations
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – After being cancelled for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Awesome Branch County Challenge for local youngsters returns this Saturday morning at the Branch County Fairgrounds. Activities on Saturday morning will start at 9:00 a.m.. The event was held for three years before...
OBITUARY: Doris D. King
Doris D. (Waffle) King, 88, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at her home in Marshall, Michigan. Visitation will be held at Lighthouse of Tekonsha, 616 N. Main St., Tekonsha on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 from 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M and again on Thursday from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M., also at Lighthouse of Tekonsha. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August, 25 at 11:00 A.M. with her nephew, Troy Waffle, officiating. Burial to follow with graveside services at the Riverside Cemetery in Tekonsha.
BUSINESS BEAT: Coldwater Chamber hosting ribbon cutting at Dickey’s
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony this Thursday at 12 noon for the Coldwater Dickey’s Barbecue Pit store at the corner of U.S. 12 and Michigan Avenue. You’re being invited to stop in, meet the new management...
OBITUARY: Doris L. Lampman
Doris L. Lampman, 90, of Parma, formerly of Coldwater, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022 at her home. The funeral service will be held Friday, August 26, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater with Dan & Melody Buehrer officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, prior to the service, beginning at 12:00 PM at Dutcher Funeral Home.
Bilsborrow asks CCS School Board to revoke written reprimand from AD
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Veteran Coldwater High School Cross-Country and Track Coach Jim Bilsborrow asked the Coldwater School Board on Monday night to revoke a written reprimand from his records that was given to him in May by High School Athletic Director Todd Farmer. No formal action was taken...
AAA says average Michigan gas price now at $3.91, some Coldwater stations above state average price
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Some Coldwater stations were selling gas above the state average price on Monday. Triple-A Michigan says while the average gas price in Michigan continues to drop, the decline was just four cents in the past week. The statewide average is now $3.91 which is...
OBITUARY: Mark A. “Marky” Bauder, Jr.
Mark Alan Bauder, Jr., 33, of Burlington, passed away at home on Friday, August 19, 2022 after a lifelong health battle to live every single day. Some say he was a soldier, some say he was a hero. Anyone who met him would say he was stronger than most. A...
Local Fire Departments receive training in stabilizing vehicles
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Area fire departments trained together over the weekend on what to do in case a vehicle needs to be stabilized following a traffic crash. Bronson Fire Chief Scott Wilber says the class was sponsored by the Branch County Fire Chiefs Council. It consisted of classroom...
Donations being accepted for 43rd annual Tibbits Auction in November
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Donations are now being accepted for Tibbits’ 43rd Annual Auction. The theme this year is “Bond, James Bond” which takes inspiration from Ian Fleming’s iconic character. The hybrid auction includes the in-person auction which will be held on Saturday, November 5...
OBITUARY: Veronica J. Bohacz
Veronica J. Bohacz, 93, of Sturgis, formerly of Bronson, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022 at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 12:00 PM at St. Mary of Assumption Church in Bronson with Rev. Fr. Dan Hyman officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, August 26, 2022 from 4-7:00 PM, with the rosary to begin at 7:00 PM, at Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson.
Branch County E. coli case reported by MDHHS, one of 45 in the state
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Branch County has one of the 45 E. coli cases that have been reported in the State of Michigan according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Ten of the cases are in Kent County with six reported in Ottawa County. Other...
Community Health Agency says harmful algal bloom confirmed in Round Lake.
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency says the final test results from Round Lake in Hillsdale County confirmed a microcystin level of 8.4 ug/l which is slightly higher than the Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended level of 8.0 ug/l for recreational activity. The agency received the results from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ Bureau of Laboratories on Tuesday of the water samples taken from Round Lake on August 12, 2022.
OBITUARY: Bruce Marteen
Bruce Marteen, 54, of Coldwater, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022 at his home, after fighting a long battle with illness. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home. Bruce was born June 19, 1968 in Orange,...
BUSINESS BEAT: Chick-Fil-A partnering with Union City business to provide drive thru food September 6
UNION CITY, MI (WTVB) – Chick-Fil-A of Battle Creek has announced that they are partnering with Robbins Auto Service and bringing their food to Union City on September 6th from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.. They will be operating a “pop up” style restaurant that allows customers to “drive...
Community Health Agency moves St. Joseph COVID-19 test site to agency’s Sturgis office
STURGIS, MI (WTVB) – The Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency will be relocating their free COVID-19 testing site from the St. Joseph County Community Mental Health and Substance Abuse offices in Centreville to the agency’s Sturgis location at 1555 East Chicago Road starting this Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
Apple Fest to have different look due to 4 Corners Park work
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater City Manager Keith Baker reported to the City Council on Monday night that Apple Fest will look different this year. With the work nearing completion at the Four Corners Park, the festival will be spread out for three blocks on U.S. 12 between Division and Clay Streets, extend down South Hanchett Street and South Monroe as well as in the Tibbits Plaza parking lot.
City Council amends banquet facility permit for Jim’s Place
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater City Council approved a clarification Monday night on the banquet facility permit for Jim’s Place Billiards at Four South Monroe. City Manager Keith Baker says the Michigan Liquor Control Commission required that the permit be utilized for the second floor only. The...
Gray gets nine month jail sentence on UDAA conviction, six months suspended
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A Quincy man was given a nine month jail sentence on Monday in Branch County Circuit Court after a jury found him guilty back on July 12 of unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle. 22-year-old Daymon Scott Gray was acquitted by the jury of...
CCS Board approve salary and insurance adjustments for CESPA and transportation department
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Board of Education approved salary and insurance adjustments for the upcoming school year on Monday night that would cover members of the Coldwater Education Support Personnel Association and the district’s transportation department. Superintendent Terry Whelan said they made adjustments after getting feedback...
