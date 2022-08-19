Doris D. (Waffle) King, 88, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at her home in Marshall, Michigan. Visitation will be held at Lighthouse of Tekonsha, 616 N. Main St., Tekonsha on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 from 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M and again on Thursday from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M., also at Lighthouse of Tekonsha. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August, 25 at 11:00 A.M. with her nephew, Troy Waffle, officiating. Burial to follow with graveside services at the Riverside Cemetery in Tekonsha.

