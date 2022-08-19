ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronson, MI

Comments / 0

Related
wtvbam.com

Quincy Daze returns for a three day run on Thursday night

QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – After being called the Quincy Main Street Festival for three years, a summer time event in Quincy has returned to its original name. The Quincy Village Council approved a request last September to change the name of the event back to Quincy Daze. There will...
QUINCY, MI
wtvbam.com

ABC Challenge returns this Saturday after two years of COVID cancellations

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – After being cancelled for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Awesome Branch County Challenge for local youngsters returns this Saturday morning at the Branch County Fairgrounds. Activities on Saturday morning will start at 9:00 a.m.. The event was held for three years before...
COLDWATER, MI
wtvbam.com

OBITUARY: Doris D. King

Doris D. (Waffle) King, 88, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at her home in Marshall, Michigan. Visitation will be held at Lighthouse of Tekonsha, 616 N. Main St., Tekonsha on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 from 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M and again on Thursday from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M., also at Lighthouse of Tekonsha. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August, 25 at 11:00 A.M. with her nephew, Troy Waffle, officiating. Burial to follow with graveside services at the Riverside Cemetery in Tekonsha.
TEKONSHA, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronson, MI
Sports
City
Lake, MI
City
Bronson, MI
City
Mendon, MI
City
Constantine, MI
Mendon, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
wtvbam.com

OBITUARY: Doris L. Lampman

Doris L. Lampman, 90, of Parma, formerly of Coldwater, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022 at her home. The funeral service will be held Friday, August 26, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater with Dan & Melody Buehrer officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, prior to the service, beginning at 12:00 PM at Dutcher Funeral Home.
COLDWATER, MI
wtvbam.com

Bilsborrow asks CCS School Board to revoke written reprimand from AD

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Veteran Coldwater High School Cross-Country and Track Coach Jim Bilsborrow asked the Coldwater School Board on Monday night to revoke a written reprimand from his records that was given to him in May by High School Athletic Director Todd Farmer. No formal action was taken...
COLDWATER, MI
wtvbam.com

OBITUARY: Mark A. “Marky” Bauder, Jr.

Mark Alan Bauder, Jr., 33, of Burlington, passed away at home on Friday, August 19, 2022 after a lifelong health battle to live every single day. Some say he was a soldier, some say he was a hero. Anyone who met him would say he was stronger than most. A...
BURLINGTON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Season
wtvbam.com

Local Fire Departments receive training in stabilizing vehicles

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Area fire departments trained together over the weekend on what to do in case a vehicle needs to be stabilized following a traffic crash. Bronson Fire Chief Scott Wilber says the class was sponsored by the Branch County Fire Chiefs Council. It consisted of classroom...
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
wtvbam.com

Donations being accepted for 43rd annual Tibbits Auction in November

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Donations are now being accepted for Tibbits’ 43rd Annual Auction. The theme this year is “Bond, James Bond” which takes inspiration from Ian Fleming’s iconic character. The hybrid auction includes the in-person auction which will be held on Saturday, November 5...
COLDWATER, MI
wtvbam.com

OBITUARY: Veronica J. Bohacz

Veronica J. Bohacz, 93, of Sturgis, formerly of Bronson, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022 at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 12:00 PM at St. Mary of Assumption Church in Bronson with Rev. Fr. Dan Hyman officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, August 26, 2022 from 4-7:00 PM, with the rosary to begin at 7:00 PM, at Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson.
BRONSON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
wtvbam.com

Community Health Agency says harmful algal bloom confirmed in Round Lake.

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency says the final test results from Round Lake in Hillsdale County confirmed a microcystin level of 8.4 ug/l which is slightly higher than the Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended level of 8.0 ug/l for recreational activity. The agency received the results from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ Bureau of Laboratories on Tuesday of the water samples taken from Round Lake on August 12, 2022.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
wtvbam.com

OBITUARY: Bruce Marteen

Bruce Marteen, 54, of Coldwater, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022 at his home, after fighting a long battle with illness. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home. Bruce was born June 19, 1968 in Orange,...
COLDWATER, MI
wtvbam.com

Apple Fest to have different look due to 4 Corners Park work

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater City Manager Keith Baker reported to the City Council on Monday night that Apple Fest will look different this year. With the work nearing completion at the Four Corners Park, the festival will be spread out for three blocks on U.S. 12 between Division and Clay Streets, extend down South Hanchett Street and South Monroe as well as in the Tibbits Plaza parking lot.
COLDWATER, MI
wtvbam.com

City Council amends banquet facility permit for Jim’s Place

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater City Council approved a clarification Monday night on the banquet facility permit for Jim’s Place Billiards at Four South Monroe. City Manager Keith Baker says the Michigan Liquor Control Commission required that the permit be utilized for the second floor only. The...
COLDWATER, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy