WNCY
Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Detected in La Crosse County
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announces that the state’s first case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Serotype 2 (RHDV2) has been found in three domestic rabbits in La Crosse County. RHDV2 is a highly contagious viral disease that affects wild...
WNCY
Plenty Of Unfilled Jobs Throughout NE Wisconsin School Districts
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – School districts across Northeast Wisconsin are having a hard time finding support staff for this upcoming school year. Support staff includes custodians, teachers’ aides and lunchroom workers. This has some officials concerned about the impact shortages in these areas will have on students...
WNCY
Humane Officer Training Scheduled for Sept. 19-23 in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) will host its annual humane officer training Sept. 19-23 in Madison. Humane officers provide a critical service to local jurisdictions by having the authority to investigate complaints of animal abuse and neglect. In Wisconsin, any non-law...
WNCY
Wisconsin Legislators Participate in On-Farm Nutrient Stewardship Field Day
IXONIA, Wis. – Wisconsin legislators, state agency representatives and local officials attended an on-farm field day to learn about sustainable farming practices through the Sustainable 4RWI partnership on August 17. Sustainable 4RWI focuses on the 4R approach to nutrient stewardship – using the right nutrient source, at the right rate, at the right time, in the right place – that allows for the achievement of cropping system goals including enhanced environmental protection, increased farmer profitability and improved sustainability.
WNCY
ICYMI: Gov. Evers, DATCP, Rep. Shankland Celebrate Approval of Funding for Programs to Support Farmers with Water Quality Efforts
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), and State Rep. Katrina Shankland (D-Stevens Point), this week celebrated the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance (JFC) releasing $1.6 million in funding for the commercial nitrogen optimization pilot program and $800,000 for the cover crop insurance premium rebate program earlier this week.
WNCY
Jury Convicts Michigan Men in Plot to Kidnap Governor
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A jury has convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. The verdict came after jurors heard more than a week’s worth of testimony in the case against Adam Fox and Barry Croft. Undercover FBI agents provided much...
WNCY
Wisconsin Recycling Excellence Awards nominations due Sept. 16
The 2022 Recycling Excellence Awards nomination period is now open until 11:59 p.m., Sept. 16, 2022. The Department of Natural Resources recognizes outstanding recycling and waste minimization efforts through its annual Recycling Excellence Award program. This page contains information about the award nomination process and highlights the achievements of recent winners.
