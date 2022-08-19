Read full article on original website
The Radical Left-Wing Political Machine Behind Mandela Barnes
To fully understand who Wisconsin Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes is, one must first understand that he is, at heart, not really a Democrat. He is running as a Democrat and serves as the Democratic Lieutenant Governor of Wisconsin, but he is a founding member and self-described “long-time leader” of the state’s chapter of the Working Families Party, a national left-wing organization responsible for supporting and mainstreaming the most radical ideas and politicians in America.
State Trooper Dating Cuomo's Daughter Should Have Been Disciplined
A report by the New York State Inspector General says the trooper who was dating then-Governor Andrew Cuomo's daughter while serving on the governor's security detail should have been disciplined, not told he was 'volunteering' to be transferred. The report was released Friday. Back in May of 2020, Trooper Dane...
Alex Murdaugh faces new indictments
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh faces new indictments, bringing the total number of charges against him to 90, the state’s attorney general announced Friday morning. A state grand jury handed down indictments against Murdaugh and two others, Spencer Anwan Roberts and Jerry K. Rivers, Attorney...
Police Respond to "Mass Casualty Stabbing" in Hopewell Township
(York, PA) -- Officials with York County Emergency Services say two people are dead and several others have been injured in an incident in Hopewell Township. Authorities are investigating the circumstances in what's being called a mass casualty stabbing Monday night on Firebox Court. One person is in custody. No information has been released yet on what led up to the multiple stabbings.
Three Louisiana Residents Finalists For Prestigious Catholic Award
Three Louisiana residents are among the seven finalists for a prestigious award from a Catholic nonprofit. Catholic Extension grants the Lumen Christi Award to people who the Church believes are spreading the "light of Christ" in their communities. The Very Rev. Simon Peter Engurait and Karen David of Houma-Thibodaux have...
Racoons Begin Their Own Early Corn Harvest In Iowa
(Undated) -- There are signs an annual pest has started feasting on some of Iowa's corn crop. Iowa State University Extension Agronomist Megan Anderson is sharing photos of damage she says is likely caused by raccoons. She says the tell-tale signs are broken stalks, torn down, tossed around, and ears cleaned of any corn. She says raccoons will often find a corn variety they like and continue causing damage for several rows. She also says racoons can be hard to manage.
AR Woman Stole Body Parts, Sold Them On Facebook
(Undated) -- Authorities say an Arkansas woman stole body parts from a mortuary and then sold them on Facebook. A Pennsylvania man allegedly purchased the human remains from a woman identified in court documents as Candace Scott. He stored brains, hands, hearts, lungs and skin in his basement. Someone made the gristly discovery and called police in Pennsylvania, who worked with Arkansas FBI agents. They determined the remains were the property of the University of Arkansas, and had been stolen from an area mortuary then mailed via United States Postal Service. Jeremy Pauley of Pennsylvania is facing numerous criminal charges.
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Alabama
A Birmingham restaurant is being credited for having the best Mexican food in Alabama. Taste of Home compiled a list of the best Mexican restaurant in every state which included El Barrio Restaurante Y Bar as the top choice for Alabama. "With a name that literally means 'neighborhood,' it’s no...
North Carolina Man ‘Ecstatic’ After Winning $1 Million Prize
It was previously reported that one lucky Powerball player in North Carolina won a $1 million prize in the game, but that the ticket had yet to be claimed. Now, the winner has come forward to collect his prize. Donald West, of Hayesville, recently purchased a $2 Quick Pick Powerball...
This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In Louisiana
In Louisiana, there is no shortage of delicious Italian restaurants offering guests a chance to sample authentic cuisine without having to step foot outside of the state. To determine the cream of the crop, Taste of Home compiled a list of the best Italian restaurants around the country and picking the top spot in each state, from al fresco dining on an Alabama patio to flavorful dishes of homemade pasta in Wyoming.
These Are The Top 5 Restaurants In Florida
Florida is full of exciting and delicious eateries, from seafood restaurants and hole-in-the-wall faves to the wide array of places serving Hispanic cuisine. That's why Yelp pinpoints the state's best restaurants every year. For their 2022 list, researchers "identified businesses in the restaurants category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews between January 1, 2017, and April 13, 2022. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of April 20, 2022."
Iconic Arizona Saguaro Cactus Collapses In Desert
One of Arizona's iconic saguaros has collapsed in the desert. 12 News reported that the 40-foot cactus, known as "Strong-Arm" fell over in the Tortolita Preserve in the Dove Mountain area. According to town officials, the age of the cactus, along with bacteria, contributed to its collapse. Officials said that...
A Kid From South Texas Won Second Place In The USA Mullet Championship
A South Texas boy with an "epic" hairstyle couldn't get enough votes to win a national mullet competition over the weekend. Epic Orta of La Joya finished second in the kid's division of the USA Mullet Championships following a week of online voting. A man known for an epic mullet did compliment Orta's style during the competition. David Spade, who portrayed the mullet-wearing lead character in two "Joe Dirt" movies, commented Friday that Orta's mullet was both interesting and nice. The compliments didn't help push the eight-year-old over the top, as he finished about 15 hundred votes behind the winner.
New youth mental health facility officially open
Be Nice, a part of the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan, officially opened its new facility in Cutlerville on Tuesday. The organization raised $2 million to create a new office space with dedicated webinar conference rooms, Zoom rooms and in-person meeting spaces. A press release from the organization says...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Burritos In Washington
Americans can't get enough of burritos. In fact, they love them so much that over 50% of them say they would rather eat a good burrito than go on a date, according to a survey. It's not hard to see why. You can pack all kinds of fixings in that...
Man Dies Dies After Getting Hit By Car While Chasing Dog Into Traffic
A 33-year-old man from Tennessee was killed after getting struck by a car on Monday (August 22) afternoon. The Kingsport Police Department said that the man, Gordon Gale Johnson, ran into traffic while chasing after a dog and was hit by a light blue 2020 Honda Odyssey minivan. Johnson was...
Crash near Lowell kills man
VERGENNES TOWNSHIP, Mich. - On Monday morning, a single-vehicle crash resulted in the death of a 52-year-old Ada Township man. The Kent County Sheriff's Office says it happened when a westbound car on Bailey Driver drifted off the road near Cumberland Avenue, hitting a tree. The driver's name was not...
