DISTRICT 10-4A Predicted order of finish. The UL commitment racked up 41 tackles and three interceptions with nine pass break-ups in 2021 and will play more snaps at wide receiver this season. David Kency. RB | Shaw. The senior (5-9, 190) was an all-district performer in District 9-5A last season...

BELLE CHASSE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO