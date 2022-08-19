ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

FOX Carolina

Pedestrian hit by logging truck in Oconee County, SCHP says

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash that involved a pedestrian who was hit by a logging truck in Oconee County. The crash happened around 8:45 a.m. on Cassidy Bridge Road near Amber Breann Drive in Mountain Rest, according...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Warrant served at home in Piedmont

Coroner gives update after man set house on fire during eviction. The Anderson County coroner said a man who was being evicted set a home on fire while SWAT was called to the scene. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The Anderson County Coroner's Office is on scene after a man...
PIEDMONT, SC
WSPA 7News

Power restored to hundreds in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Duke Energy said hundreds were experiencing a power outage early Sunday morning in Greenville County. Previously, there were almost 2,000 customers were experiencing an outage. The first outage was reported around 4:27 a.m. The outage was from Boiling Springs Road to Rolling Green Circle. The utility company said the outage […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

SCDOT: Bridge replacement planned for Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Plans to build a new bridge in Laurens County have been put forth by the South Carolina Department of Transportation. The SCDOT wrote in a statement that the replacement bridge will be built on Golden Acres Road and “will be wider and have updated guardrails to improve safety.”
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Crash truck protecting road crew hit along I-85 on Monday night

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed that a crash truck was hit by an oncoming car along I-85 south. Troopers said the crash happened near exit 60 at around 8:06 p.m. It was unclear how close road crews were to the crash. However, troopers said no...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies serving warrant at home in Piedmont, dispatch says

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a home in Piedmont, according to dispatch. Dispatch said officials were called to Mansion Circle to serve a warrant Tuesday morning. Neighbors tells us there are more than a dozen officers responding to the home. We...
PIEDMONT, SC
WYFF4.com

Causes of death released for two South Carolina inmates found dead in May

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The coroner has released the cause of death for two inmates who died in May at the Greenville County Detention Center. The coroner's office said in May that Allan Lindsey Zack, 36, and Randy Eugene Broome, 45, were found unresponsive in their housing unit by detention center staff and pronounced dead by paramedics.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Several Upstate, WNC cities in running for Top Adventure Town of 2022

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Blue Ridge Outdoors is looking for the top adventure town of 2022, and several Upstate and Western North Carolina cities are in the running. Blue Ridge Outdoors has narrowed the field down to 100 contenders spanning from tiny towns to large cities with numerous trails, public greenspaces, water recreation, and an abundance of parks.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Controversial development debated at city council meeting

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said two suspects are in custody and two more are wanted after a deadly drive-by shooting. First Alert meteorologist Chrissy Kohler breaks down a new earthquake advisory for part of South Carolina. 95-year-old crossing guard comes out of retirement. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. A...
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Greenville the only continental US location to make this CNN list

It’s not often that Greenville is mentioned in the same breath as some of the world’s most famous cities, but that’s where it found itself in a recent CNN story. Greenville was named alongside world-class destinations like Mexico City and Egypt – and was the only continental location in the U.S. – that CNN listed as a dozen “cool spots around the world” for best places to go for fall.
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies motorcyclist from crash in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist who died following a crash on Sunday afternoon. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers, the crash happened at the intersection of Augusta Road and Piedmont Golf Course Road at around 3:04 p.m. on Sunday. Troopers...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

1 dead following Upstate crash, coroner says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead following a crash in Greenville County, according to the Coroner's Office. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 3 p.m. Sunday on Augusta Road near Piedmont Golf Course Road. Troopers said a car was trying to make a...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Rutherford Co. deputies involved in three chases over weekend

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were involved in multiple pursuits with suspects over the weekend. Deputies said the first chase began on August 20, when deputies tried to stop a motorcyclist for traffic offenses near US 221. The motorcyclist led deputies on a pursuit into South Carolina, where he was taken into custody by deputies from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC

