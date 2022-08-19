Read full article on original website
Report of plane crash the result of strong storm, tree on high voltage line, officials say
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE:. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office confirms shortly before the 911 call a strong storm had occurred in the area and that a large tree had fallen on high voltage power lines causing the explosion sound and electrical flash just seconds after a small aircraft had flown over a residential area.
Pedestrian hit by logging truck in Oconee County, SCHP says
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash that involved a pedestrian who was hit by a logging truck in Oconee County. The crash happened around 8:45 a.m. on Cassidy Bridge Road near Amber Breann Drive in Mountain Rest, according...
Warrant served at home in Piedmont
Coroner gives update after man set house on fire during eviction. The Anderson County coroner said a man who was being evicted set a home on fire while SWAT was called to the scene. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The Anderson County Coroner's Office is on scene after a man...
Power restored to hundreds in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Duke Energy said hundreds were experiencing a power outage early Sunday morning in Greenville County. Previously, there were almost 2,000 customers were experiencing an outage. The first outage was reported around 4:27 a.m. The outage was from Boiling Springs Road to Rolling Green Circle. The utility company said the outage […]
SCDOT: Bridge replacement planned for Laurens Co.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Plans to build a new bridge in Laurens County have been put forth by the South Carolina Department of Transportation. The SCDOT wrote in a statement that the replacement bridge will be built on Golden Acres Road and “will be wider and have updated guardrails to improve safety.”
Crash truck protecting road crew hit along I-85 on Monday night
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed that a crash truck was hit by an oncoming car along I-85 south. Troopers said the crash happened near exit 60 at around 8:06 p.m. It was unclear how close road crews were to the crash. However, troopers said no...
Deputies serving warrant at home in Piedmont, dispatch says
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a home in Piedmont, according to dispatch. Dispatch said officials were called to Mansion Circle to serve a warrant Tuesday morning. Neighbors tells us there are more than a dozen officers responding to the home. We...
Crews work to clear future Spartanburg Police Department site
Work is underway at the site of the new Spartanburg Police Department headquarters.
Fire department asks Falls Park visitors to stay out of water after 8th waterfall rescue this year
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The city of Greenville Fire Department is asking Falls Park visitors to stay off the rocks and out of the water after their eighth waterfall rescue this year. “We seem to see more daredevils try to brave these falls because face it, you look at here,...
Causes of death released for two South Carolina inmates found dead in May
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The coroner has released the cause of death for two inmates who died in May at the Greenville County Detention Center. The coroner's office said in May that Allan Lindsey Zack, 36, and Randy Eugene Broome, 45, were found unresponsive in their housing unit by detention center staff and pronounced dead by paramedics.
Several Upstate, WNC cities in running for Top Adventure Town of 2022
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Blue Ridge Outdoors is looking for the top adventure town of 2022, and several Upstate and Western North Carolina cities are in the running. Blue Ridge Outdoors has narrowed the field down to 100 contenders spanning from tiny towns to large cities with numerous trails, public greenspaces, water recreation, and an abundance of parks.
Man being evicted found dead after barricading himself in camper in Anderson County, officials say
ANDERSON, S.C. — A man was found dead inside a camper in Anderson County after authorities say he barricaded himself inside during an eviction, officials say. This happened Tuesday morning on Welborn Street and Fields Avenue off Highway 24 in Anderson County. An Anderson County Sheriff's Office official said...
Death of Rockstar Cheer founder under investigation in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The owner and founder of Rockstar Cheer died in Greenville County on Monday according to officials. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office confirmed the death of 49-year-old Scott Foster, who opened Rockstar Cheer in 2007. The gym now has locations in multiple states. Office manager...
Controversial development debated at city council meeting
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said two suspects are in custody and two more are wanted after a deadly drive-by shooting. First Alert meteorologist Chrissy Kohler breaks down a new earthquake advisory for part of South Carolina. 95-year-old crossing guard comes out of retirement. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. A...
PHOTOS: Boat catches fire on South Carolina lake
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The Williford Volunteer Fire-Rescue said a fire erupted on a boat Wednesday on Lake Hartwell in Anderson County. The Center Rock Fire Department also assisted with extinguishing the fire.
Greenville the only continental US location to make this CNN list
It’s not often that Greenville is mentioned in the same breath as some of the world’s most famous cities, but that’s where it found itself in a recent CNN story. Greenville was named alongside world-class destinations like Mexico City and Egypt – and was the only continental location in the U.S. – that CNN listed as a dozen “cool spots around the world” for best places to go for fall.
Coroner identifies motorcyclist from crash in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist who died following a crash on Sunday afternoon. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers, the crash happened at the intersection of Augusta Road and Piedmont Golf Course Road at around 3:04 p.m. on Sunday. Troopers...
1 dead following Upstate crash, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead following a crash in Greenville County, according to the Coroner's Office. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 3 p.m. Sunday on Augusta Road near Piedmont Golf Course Road. Troopers said a car was trying to make a...
ACSO says disturbance call ends in apparent suicide
A disturbance call in the Upstate ended in the death of a suspect. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a civil disturbance at an address on Fields Avenue in Anderson.
Rutherford Co. deputies involved in three chases over weekend
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were involved in multiple pursuits with suspects over the weekend. Deputies said the first chase began on August 20, when deputies tried to stop a motorcyclist for traffic offenses near US 221. The motorcyclist led deputies on a pursuit into South Carolina, where he was taken into custody by deputies from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
