Frisco, TX

Dallas Observer

Hirsch’s Meats – An Old-School Butcher Who’s a Cut Above

Hirsch’s Meats in Plano is a throwback to an era of dedicated food shops, before the big box supermarkets took over the landscape. It’s an old-school butcher shop, but without the sawdust on the floor. The only butcher many people may be familiar with is Sam the Butcher from old Brady Brunch show, and while we have nothing against Alice’s beau and occasional bowling partner, a good butcher and meat market deserve to be more a part of consumers' lives than simply a nostalgic memory from saccharine sitcoms.
PLANO, TX
Dallas Observer

Eggs Up Grill is Expanding to North Texas with a 30-Unit Deal

Eggs Up Grill, a popular breakfast concept that started in South Carolina, has announced its largest development agreement with Alliance Food Group. Owners Ron Donaldson and Ron Donaldson Jr. will open 30 new locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The franchise has been around for 25 years and has 57...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Cafe HwaSan Brings Korean Flavors to American Brunch

Fans of Korean food can meet fans of brunch at this unassuming cafe at 2001 Coit Road in Plano. Cafe HwaSan opened its doors in early 2022 and serves a tasty menu of Korean coffee, toasts and breakfast. If you ever want some eggs and toast but find your palate aching for something exotic, this might be your new favorite spot.
PLANO, TX
CandysDirt

City Meets Country In This Fort Worth Home Near Benbrook Lake

Just east of Downtown Fort Worth and adjacent to the beautiful Benbrook Lake, the Bella Flora community offers tons of amenities and beauty (it’s in the name). Here, the scenic North Texas skyline meets wide open country with no shortage of shopping, dining, and entertainment nearby. Whether you love to play golf, hike, or fish, this location is perfect for any outdoor enthusiast. Also, with the city in view, it’s just outside the action.
FORT WORTH, TX
Thrillist

How to Get Into Dallas’ Best Speakeasies and Secret Bars

We’ll never besmirch the merits of a good sports bar, wine bar, or beer garden. But sometimes, you want a cocktail in a moody setting that could’ve been pulled from Gatsby’s day. When the mood strikes, settle into one of Dallas’s many speakeasy-style bars. Today’s speakeasies...
DALLAS, TX
#Noodle Soup#Egg Noodles#Highland Noodles
Dallas Observer

Yasmin Wages on the Slow and Steady Success of Malai Kitchen

When Malai first opened in Dallas, it was a slow burn. Just over 10 years ago, Dallas, along with Malai’s owners Braden and Yasmin Wages, were in need of something new. The husband-wife duo wanted to bring Vietnamese and Thai cuisine to a full-service restaurant setting. But instead of making their concept a “fusion” restaurant, they wanted to take a modernized approach. Today, Malai remains a staple in West Village, though the early days weren’t smooth.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Ready to Rec: Finally a Cute, Newer Build in Dallas For Less Than $300K

A house in Dallas built after 2000 for under $300,000. Let me rephrase, a three-bedroom, two-bathroom, newer construction house in Dallas for $280,000. Yeah. It’s happening people. It’s right here. Out near Interstate 35 and Red Bird. It’s close to Downtown Dallas, the University of North Texas Dallas Campus and the recently remodeled Singing Hills Rec Center.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Long-Planned DFW ‘Super Highway' Trail Finally Gets a Name

A new sprawling pedestrian and cycling trail that will span Dallas to Fort Worth now has a name. Welcome, DFW Discovery Trail. Completion of the 66-mile trail, which will link Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Irving and Grand Prairie, is expected in early 2024. This spring, the North Central Texas Council...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Bouncer killed at DeSoto lounge described as 'gentle giant'

DESOTO, Texas - FOX 4 is learning more about the bouncer who was shot and killed while working at a DeSoto lounge Friday night. Friends of 47-year-old Derek Phillips describe him as a "gentle giant." Phillips was working at Brickhouse Lounge. Police said he didn’t have a gun on him,...
DESOTO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Authentic Taste of Mexico Comes to Fort Worth

There's a reason Don Artemio Mexican Heritage on 7th Street in Fort Worth doesn't have the word 'restaurant' in its name. "We wanted to bring not just the cuisine of northeast Mexico and other parts of Mexico, but the elements," General Manager Adrián Burciaga said. "So we just wanted to share the true and original Mexican cultural heritage with the community."
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

DFW rain and flooding by the numbers: How much did North Texas see?

DALLAS — It's been a historic 24 hours in North Texas as the area saw record rainfall, along with major flooding. Some areas saw rainfall totals in the double digits. As far as history goes, this weather event was one for the books, indeed: DFW Airport saw 9.19 inches of rain over a 24-hour period, which now stands as the second-highest total the airport has ever seen within any 24-hour window in history.
DALLAS, TX

