Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
Dallas Observer
Hirsch’s Meats – An Old-School Butcher Who’s a Cut Above
Hirsch’s Meats in Plano is a throwback to an era of dedicated food shops, before the big box supermarkets took over the landscape. It’s an old-school butcher shop, but without the sawdust on the floor. The only butcher many people may be familiar with is Sam the Butcher from old Brady Brunch show, and while we have nothing against Alice’s beau and occasional bowling partner, a good butcher and meat market deserve to be more a part of consumers' lives than simply a nostalgic memory from saccharine sitcoms.
Dallas Observer
Eggs Up Grill is Expanding to North Texas with a 30-Unit Deal
Eggs Up Grill, a popular breakfast concept that started in South Carolina, has announced its largest development agreement with Alliance Food Group. Owners Ron Donaldson and Ron Donaldson Jr. will open 30 new locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The franchise has been around for 25 years and has 57...
Dallas Observer
Cafe HwaSan Brings Korean Flavors to American Brunch
Fans of Korean food can meet fans of brunch at this unassuming cafe at 2001 Coit Road in Plano. Cafe HwaSan opened its doors in early 2022 and serves a tasty menu of Korean coffee, toasts and breakfast. If you ever want some eggs and toast but find your palate aching for something exotic, this might be your new favorite spot.
Get the taste of Chicago with this North Texas restaurant
We are taking you to a restaurant that's bringing the tastes of Chicago to North Texas. It's called Weinberger's Deli.
Bentley Tibbs and Mark Siepiela’s Bluffview Modern is a Study in Subtlety
If you know much about Dallas architects and builders, you can always spot a Bentley Tibbs and Mark Siepiela collaboration. This Bluffview modern was a custom project for a young couple and one that I could tell meant a lot to Tibbs when we spoke last week. “The clients were...
City Meets Country In This Fort Worth Home Near Benbrook Lake
Just east of Downtown Fort Worth and adjacent to the beautiful Benbrook Lake, the Bella Flora community offers tons of amenities and beauty (it’s in the name). Here, the scenic North Texas skyline meets wide open country with no shortage of shopping, dining, and entertainment nearby. Whether you love to play golf, hike, or fish, this location is perfect for any outdoor enthusiast. Also, with the city in view, it’s just outside the action.
Report says this North Texas city hosts one of the best Oktoberfest celebrations in the country
Oktoberfest. It's one of those things where everyone can gather together and set aside all differences to enjoy some beer drinking, great music and German foods-galore.
Thrillist
How to Get Into Dallas’ Best Speakeasies and Secret Bars
We’ll never besmirch the merits of a good sports bar, wine bar, or beer garden. But sometimes, you want a cocktail in a moody setting that could’ve been pulled from Gatsby’s day. When the mood strikes, settle into one of Dallas’s many speakeasy-style bars. Today’s speakeasies...
Dallas Observer
Yasmin Wages on the Slow and Steady Success of Malai Kitchen
When Malai first opened in Dallas, it was a slow burn. Just over 10 years ago, Dallas, along with Malai’s owners Braden and Yasmin Wages, were in need of something new. The husband-wife duo wanted to bring Vietnamese and Thai cuisine to a full-service restaurant setting. But instead of making their concept a “fusion” restaurant, they wanted to take a modernized approach. Today, Malai remains a staple in West Village, though the early days weren’t smooth.
Pair of lucky Texans: 2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston
Getting a pair in your hand at the poker table with your buddies is one of the best feelings, whether your chip stack is healthy or dwindling. Funny enough, a pair of Texans were sure feeling lucky after Saturday night's Cash Five drawing.
Ready to Rec: Finally a Cute, Newer Build in Dallas For Less Than $300K
A house in Dallas built after 2000 for under $300,000. Let me rephrase, a three-bedroom, two-bathroom, newer construction house in Dallas for $280,000. Yeah. It’s happening people. It’s right here. Out near Interstate 35 and Red Bird. It’s close to Downtown Dallas, the University of North Texas Dallas Campus and the recently remodeled Singing Hills Rec Center.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Long-Planned DFW ‘Super Highway' Trail Finally Gets a Name
A new sprawling pedestrian and cycling trail that will span Dallas to Fort Worth now has a name. Welcome, DFW Discovery Trail. Completion of the 66-mile trail, which will link Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Irving and Grand Prairie, is expected in early 2024. This spring, the North Central Texas Council...
fox4news.com
Bouncer killed at DeSoto lounge described as 'gentle giant'
DESOTO, Texas - FOX 4 is learning more about the bouncer who was shot and killed while working at a DeSoto lounge Friday night. Friends of 47-year-old Derek Phillips describe him as a "gentle giant." Phillips was working at Brickhouse Lounge. Police said he didn’t have a gun on him,...
CW33 NewsFix
Be sure to eat at these restaurants with the best hash browns in Dallas, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — The best side of all time goes to the starchy and ever-so-delicious potatoes. Whatever form you want it to take place, soft, hard, crispy, mushy, or velvety it’ll do just that for you. However, there’s a far superior form for breakfast time and that is...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Authentic Taste of Mexico Comes to Fort Worth
There's a reason Don Artemio Mexican Heritage on 7th Street in Fort Worth doesn't have the word 'restaurant' in its name. "We wanted to bring not just the cuisine of northeast Mexico and other parts of Mexico, but the elements," General Manager Adrián Burciaga said. "So we just wanted to share the true and original Mexican cultural heritage with the community."
Best spots for thick, crispy bacon in Dallas, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Protein at breakfast or anytime is important and one of the best proteins out there outside of the obvious ones, is bacon. Bacon can be flimsy or crispy and most of the time it’s going to be delicious no matter how you like it. We’re...
WFAA
DFW weather: Latest timeline for rain and flooding concerns across North Texas
Much of the rain is expected to fall late Sunday night and through Monday morning. Here's the latest on what to expect.
19-year-old opens fire at Wendy's after 'unhappy with order,' Frisco police say
FRISCO, Texas — A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a Wendy’s after being unhappy with an order, Frisco police say. Christian Ellis, of Glenn Heights, was arrested Friday, Aug. 19 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, the Frisco Police Department says.
Woman who lived on street where Grand Prairie cobra escaped moved next door to where 'Oak Cliff Tiger' was found
DALLAS, Texas — You won't believe Lisa Fonseca's story. It's a coincidence so amazing I uttered 'no *expletive* way' when she told me. Oak Cliff and social media are losing their collective minds after a tiger cub was seized by law enforcement on Wednesday near 2700 Meadow Gate Lane.
DFW rain and flooding by the numbers: How much did North Texas see?
DALLAS — It's been a historic 24 hours in North Texas as the area saw record rainfall, along with major flooding. Some areas saw rainfall totals in the double digits. As far as history goes, this weather event was one for the books, indeed: DFW Airport saw 9.19 inches of rain over a 24-hour period, which now stands as the second-highest total the airport has ever seen within any 24-hour window in history.
