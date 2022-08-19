ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These GOP congressional candidates in the District 23 want to flip the Ted Deutch seat

By Stephany Matat, Palm Beach Post
 4 days ago
Republicans are hoping for a red wave in November, and seven candidates are on the Aug. 23 primary ballot seeking the chance to, eventually, flip the Democratic seat in District 23.

U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch is leaving Congress after six terms to become the chief executive officer of the American Jewish Committee, an advocacy organization. Republicans want to flip this seat as part of the party's efforts to gain control of the U.S. House.

The fight for District 23 includes one of the largest candidate pools in this election cycle. After redistricting, the district traded out some votes in Deerfield Beach for more in Parkland; both are cities in northern Broward County.

Voting guide: The ultimate Palm Beach County voters guide to the 2022 primary election

Endorsements: The Palm Beach Post Editorial Board's Florida Primary Endorsements

Elections 2022: Why mail voting in Florida is more complicated, constrained in 2022

Most of the candidates are involved in Republican party politics. Joe Budd is the founder of Club 45, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting former President Donald Trump. Christy McLaughlin was a field organizer for the party and interned for a Republican U.S. representative.

At a Republican candidate forum July 26, with an audience of about 100 people, organizers conducted a straw poll that resulted in a tie between Budd and Jim Pruden, a former attorney who also ran in 2020 for congressional office.

Another rival, Darlene Swaffar, has racked up more endorsements in her campaign than most of her competitors. She and Pruden have both raised campaign contribution topping $220,000.

Steven Chess, a retired chiropractor, has raised close to $100,00to $135,000 less in contributions than Pruden and Swaffar.

The two other candidate are Ira Weinstein and Myles Perrone.

The Palm Beach Post performed a criminal background check on every candidate. The Post is reporting any criminal charges filed and the outcome of the cases since January 2012, even when they did not result in a conviction.

Joe Budd

Age and residence: 59, Boca Raton.

Top campaign priorities: Budd highlighted his belief in returning to energy independence to "solve much of the economic woes caused by the policies of the Democrat Party." He suggested drilling in Anwar, in northern Alaska, finishing and opening the Keystone XL pipeline, opening more federal lands for oil and gas leases, and stopping the "silliness of the EPA and environmentalist overreach."

Professional history: Budd has owned a business, Health and Wealth Partners, since 2015. He also has been a registered representative for Lincoln Financial Securities Corporation since 1993.

Political background: Budd is the president and founder of Club 45, a nonprofit corporation dedicated to supporting Trump's agenda. He is currently the Palm Beach County Republican state committeeman.

Education: Budd's highest education is a high school diploma.

Criminal history: None.

Endorsements: Budd is endorsed by Florida Family Action, the Broward County Police Benevolent Association, former congressman Allen West and Andrew Pollack, the father of Parkland student Meadow Pollack who died in a mass shooting in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.

Finances: Budd's contribution receipts total more than $103,000, with about $54,000 in individual contributions and $49,500 in loans.

Darlene Cerezo Swaffar

Age and residence: 55, Deerfield Beach

Top campaign priorities: Swaffar's top campaign priorities include reforming or striking away Section 230, which provides legal immunity to online platforms; promoting financial and fiscal responsibility in Congress; and bringing back more power to the states.

Professional history: Swaffar has been a Medicare insurance broker and owner of Sunshine Insurance Associates for nearly 12 years.

Political background: Swaffar won the Republican National Hispanic Assembly Chairman's Award for Conservative Excellence in October 2021.

Education: Swaffar got her associate in business administration at St. John's University and took classes at Florida International University, where she said she was one class shy of a degree.

Criminal history: None.

Endorsements: Swaffar is endorsed by Veterans for America First, Latinos for America First, United Christians for America, Restore Liberty, the Republican National Hispanic Assembly of Florida and Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, a retired U.S. Army general and previous national security adviser to Trump who was convicted in charges from investigations into Trump's campaign connections to Russia.

Finances: Swaffar's campaign contributions topped $221,000 as of July 27. Her top donation is a $35,000 donation from Nancy Layman in Ellijay, Georgia, who is the owner of Zyvax, Inc., a chemical manufacturing company.

Steven Chess

Age and residence: 72, Fort Lauderdale

Top campaign priorities: Chess said he wants to push for secure borders, sound fiscal policies, sound money and respectful government that works for the citizen and that promotes a "fair, unbiased and truthful press." He also said he wants current libel and slander laws to be updated "so politicians that lie are held responsible."

Professional history: Chess retired from being a chiropractor at 55 years old.

Political background: None.

Education: Chess got a bachelor's in biology and a minor in psychology from Adelphi University. He started a master's at Stonybrook University, but he did not complete the degree. He got his doctor of chiropractic from Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa.

Criminal history: None.

Endorsements: Chess said he is "not one to solicit endorsements."

Finances: Chess' campaign receipts totaled more than $82,000 on July 28. Most of his campaign is self-funded and his top donors are retired community members.

Christy McLaughlin

Age and residence: 26, Deerfield Beach.

Top campaign priorities: McLaughlin's key campaign priorities include repealing the federal income tax, pushing for a balanced budget amendment, enforcing and establishing term limits, creating a federal voter identification law, finishing a U.S. border wall, promoting pro-life legislation and dismantling "unconstitutional departments like the U.S. Department of Education."

Professional history: McLaughlin was a field organizer in 2018 for the Republican Party, a legislative intern for U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Miami, in the summer of 2019 and an intern at the state attorney's office for three summers from 2016 to 2018.

Political background: McLaughlin ran for Congress in 2020 in the Collier County area. She served on the Collier County Republican Executive Committee.

Education: McLaughlin got her bachelor's in elementary education from Florida Gulf Coast University and a teaching certificate. She also got her juris doctor from Ave Maria School of Law.

Criminal history: None.

Endorsements: None.

Finances: McLaughlin's campaign contributions top $25,000. One of her top donors is Thomas Monaghan, the founder of Ave Maria University. Other top donors are local community business owners or retired members.

Myles Perrone

Age and residence: 28, Coral Springs

Top campaign priorities: Perrone's top campaign priorities include promoting fair elections, enhancing border security and pushing for energy independence.

Professional history: Perrone has owned Perrone Irrigation for the past five years, and before that he was working in the irrigation industry for the Broward County cities of Margate and Coral Springs from 2012 to 2017.

Political background: None.

Education: Perrone did not attend college.

Criminal history: None

Endorsements: None

Finances: Perrone's campaign contributions total $10,500, which are self-funded.

James "Jim" Pruden

Age and residence: 68, Parkland

Top campaign priorities: Pruden said his campaign priorities include reducing inflation, pushing for foreign aid cuts, eliminating foreign dependency, defending the Second Amendment, establishing federal minimums for crimes, supporting heartbeat legislation for abortions, defending the state's rights to govern their elections, ensuring the security of Israel, protecting free speech in workplaces, mandating curriculum transparency, and redesigning and reforming Obamacare.

Professional history: Pruden closed his practice, James L. Pruden PA, in 2019 to be a full-time congressional candidate in 2020. However, he is still a licensed attorney.

Political background: He ran for congressional office in 2020.

Education: Pruden went to Nova Southeastern University for his bachelor's in management and professional studies, master's in business administration and juris doctor. He got an associate's in business management from Prince George's Community College in Maryland.

Criminal history: None.

Endorsements: Pruden is endorsed by the America First PACT and the Palm Beach Post.

Finances: Pruden's campaign contributions total more than $224,000, with most of the top donations being self-funded or coming from other attorneys or business owners locally.

Ira Weinstein

Age and residence: 71, Pompano Beach

Top campaign priorities: Weinstein's campaign priorities include promoting fossil fuel industry, creating jobs, closing the borders and increasing immigration enforcement, promoting parental rights and reversing inflation.

Professional history: Weinstein has been a self-employed attorney at Weinstein Law Firm and has been managing real estate since 2012.

Political background: None.

Education: He received his bachelor's in economics from Syracuse University and his juris doctor at St. John's University School of Law.

Criminal history: None.

Endorsements: None.

Finances: None were found in the Federal Elections Commission or on the state elections website.

