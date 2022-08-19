ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Bill Mick: Sometimes I vote for and sometimes I vote against | Opinion

By Bill Mick
Florida Today
Florida Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TIhNq_0hNAbOSW00

I voted.

I cast my mail ballot in a drop box at an early voting site over the weekend. It's a hybrid of mail balloting and voting at the polling place. It was fast, easy and I don't care that they are now called Secure Ballot Intake Stations; they are drop boxes no matter how much makeup the Legislature tries to apply to them.

When we discuss elections on :Bill Mick LIVE" there seems to be a lot of energy around the topic. I see that as a good thing. We should be charged up when it comes to electing government officials. Government impacts our lives in far too many ways for us not to be engaged.

There are two reasons to go to the polls: to vote for someone or something or to vote against them. It can be a combination of both. That was the case for me.

As a Republican in my precinct, I had one county commission race and three judgeships on the ballot.

In the county commission race I voted both for the candidate I believe to be the best in the race and against those that I believe would not fill the role well at all.

In the judicial races I voted against something — the system.

It's not that the judicial positions aren't important; they are. It's that the candidates, by virtue of Canon 7 of the judicial code of conduct, can not (or will not) speak of substantive issues during their campaigns. If the seats on the bench are so important, voters should know how these candidates and judges think. Therefore, until the judges and lawyers move to change this bad policy, I will not vote to re-elect any judge to any position. I selected all new candidates on my ballot.

In the county commission race I selected the candidate I feel will represent us best in the position. That's not a wholehearted endorsement at this point, but it is my vote. Weighing heavier in my decision making was that the other candidates had reputations and actions that made me question their competence should they be elected. I doubt I will agree with the candidate I selected on every issue, but I do believe his decisions will be well informed and with what he believes is in the best interests of Brevard.

Can we ask for more?

Either for, against or both, we have decisions to make and the future of our community rests on those decisions. And I am perfectly content having placed my ballot in a drop box — no matter what smoke and mirrors the Legislature wants to use to shroud its true nature.

Bill Mick is program director and host of “Bill Mick Live” on WMMB-AM. Read more at billmick.com. Support local journalism and become a subscriber.

Visit floridatoday.com/subscribe. Support local journalism and become a subscriber. Visit floridatoday.com/subscribe

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Politics State#Election State#Republican
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Florida Today

Florida Today

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
499K+
Views
ABOUT

Space Coast's trusted breaking news: central Florida, Brevard County, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa Beach, Titusville, space, NASA, crime, sports, entertainment

 http://floridatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy