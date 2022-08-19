ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Dallas Observer

Eggs Up Grill is Expanding to North Texas with a 30-Unit Deal

Eggs Up Grill, a popular breakfast concept that started in South Carolina, has announced its largest development agreement with Alliance Food Group. Owners Ron Donaldson and Ron Donaldson Jr. will open 30 new locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The franchise has been around for 25 years and has 57...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

On the Bright Side, Dallas' Flash Floods Put a 'Dent' Into The Drought

After months of dealing with a devastating drought, heavy rainfall on Sunday and Monday absolutely drenched the Dallas area. Storms led to flooded highways, businesses and homes, leading to widespread property damage and scores of flight delays and cancellations. Texas has endured several significant weather events over the past couple...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Heavy Rain Unleashes a Monsoon of Amusing Tweets, TikToks and Memes

The torrential downpour that rolled across North Texas between Sunday night and Monday gave us the equivalent of more than six months of rain. It also gave us massive flooding, traffic problems and tweets of people pointing out that God must be punishing us for daring to ask for a little rain.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy