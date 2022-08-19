Read full article on original website
Related
Dallas Observer
Eggs Up Grill is Expanding to North Texas with a 30-Unit Deal
Eggs Up Grill, a popular breakfast concept that started in South Carolina, has announced its largest development agreement with Alliance Food Group. Owners Ron Donaldson and Ron Donaldson Jr. will open 30 new locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The franchise has been around for 25 years and has 57...
Dallas Observer
On the Bright Side, Dallas' Flash Floods Put a 'Dent' Into The Drought
After months of dealing with a devastating drought, heavy rainfall on Sunday and Monday absolutely drenched the Dallas area. Storms led to flooded highways, businesses and homes, leading to widespread property damage and scores of flight delays and cancellations. Texas has endured several significant weather events over the past couple...
Dallas Observer
Heavy Rain Unleashes a Monsoon of Amusing Tweets, TikToks and Memes
The torrential downpour that rolled across North Texas between Sunday night and Monday gave us the equivalent of more than six months of rain. It also gave us massive flooding, traffic problems and tweets of people pointing out that God must be punishing us for daring to ask for a little rain.
Dallas Observer
From 'In God We Trust' to Bullet Shields, the New Schoolyear's on Track to Become a Dumpster Fire
Many school districts statewide, including Dallas ISD, welcomed students back to class last week. But even though we’re only days into the 2022–23 academic year, the news coming out of Texas’ schoolhouses is already off the rails. The past couple of years have been tough for educators...
Comments / 0