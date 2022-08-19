Kentucky Fried to Dunkin Donuts, 17 Palm Beach County restaurants got perfect inspection scores

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — You may have heard of the Little Free Library, a series of neighborhood book exchange kiosks. But what about the Little Free Pantry?. "I walked around during COVID and said there needs to be an answer [to feeding the hungry] there needs to be a better way than sitting in hotlines carrying boxes taking buses. So I took a little lesson from the little free library and said let's make a little free pantry and TLC little free pantry was born and we've been working ever since," said Summer Faerman who is the director of TLC at B'nai Torah.

