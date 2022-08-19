ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky Fried to Dunkin Donuts, 17 Palm Beach County restaurants got perfect inspection scores

By Eddie Ritz, Palm Beach Post
 4 days ago
Perfect inspections

For the weeks of August 8 through 14, state inspectors reported perfect inspections at these food providers and restaurants:

Hilton Suite Hotel, 7920 Glades Road, Boca Raton

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1601 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton

Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 2240 NW 19th St., Boca Raton

Natives Yamato LLC, 1200 Yamato Road, Boca Raton

Dolce Cafe, 2650 N. Military Trail, Boca Raton

Jon Smith Subs, 20401 S. State Road 7, Boca Raton

Dunkin Donuts, 9060 Kimberly Blvd., Boca Raton

Coconut Cove Waterpark, 11200 Park Access Road, Boca Raton

Boca Green Country Club, 19642 Trophy Drive, Boca Raton

Ripe, 15084 Lyons Road, Delray Beach

Taco Bell, 801 N. Congress Ave., Boynton Beach

Dominos, 8918 Lantana Road, Lantana

Dunkin Donuts, 8221 Lake Worth Road, Lake Worth

Hampton Inn Lake Worth, 8205 Lake Worth Road, Lake Worth

Surfside Diner, 314 S. County Road, Palm Beach

Stallion, 11630 Polo Club Road, Wellington

The Snuggery, 2576 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens

The Palm Beach Post’s restaurant inspection data is obtained from the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation. For more details on restaurant inspections, visit The Palm Beach Post’s restaurant inspection app by clicking here.

Eddie Ritz is a journalist at The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at eritz@pbpost.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

