Brian VanGorder comes full circle, kicks off American Heritage football rebuild

In 1982, Brian VanGorder landed his first head coaching job at age 23, taking over a struggling football program at now-defunct Boca Raton Academy.

Forty years later, VanGorder's career has come full circle. After a lengthy list of coaching jobs that included defensive coordinator positions at Power 5 schools (Georgia, Notre Dame) and in the NFL (Atlanta Falcons), he's returned to his roots, taking over another struggling program at American Heritage-Delray.

On Thursday night, VanGorder got a preview of his latest challenge in a Kickoff Classic against Coral Springs Charter. The teams endured three lightning delays and played little more than a quarter before the game was called with the Stallions trailing 13-0.

"This was going to be a learning night for us, and I kind of had that mindset coming in," VanGorder said. "I was glad the kids got some plays in. At least they got a taste."

The Stallions' growing pains were obvious. With freshmen and sophomores dominating the roster -- taking up 30 of the 49 spots -- they missed assignments, gave up big plays and were hurt by key penalties. Coral Springs Charter scored on its first two possessions and was in position to score again when the final lightning alarm went off.

Super 11:Meet the first selections for Palm Beach County football's top seniors

More Super 11:The countdown to Palm Beach County's No. 1 overall senior continues

But VanGorder preferred to look at the positives. Many of those young players got valuable snaps. Heritage put together a promising drive, converting a couple of first downs before stalling and missing a 55-yard field-goal attempt. Owen Flint hit a perfect punt that the Stallions downed on the 2-yard line.

"A lot of things happened in that game that we'll learn from, on both sides of the ball," he said. "We've got a lot of young players at all positions and not a lot of depth. I thought our offense moved the ball well, but we couldn't keep drives alive."

When VanGorder took the job in December, he didn't realize just how big a rebuilding job he was taking on. The Stallions have a proud football history that includes a state title in 2011, but the program has endured some hardships in recent years, including the stunning death of coach Brian Sheridan in 2020.

On the field, Heritage has had three consecutive mediocre seasons, finishing 5-6, 4-4 and 5-5. After last season ended with a playoff loss to Glades Central, coach Nick Martinez was dismissed and several top players transferred.

Among those who stuck with the program is quarterback Josh Ramos, one of the seniors VanGorder is counting on for leadership. The coach also singled out offensive tackle Dat Nguyen, running back Aiden Howard, defensive lineman Sasha Petlakh and linebacker Roman Navarro ("no doubt our leader on defense").

But it's the young players who will make or break the season.

"I'm still really encouraged, because that group of kids, if we can grow them together, we can keep growing this program," VanGorder said.

Under the state's new classification system, the Stallions will play in Class 2M-District 10, joining Boynton Beach, St. Andrew's and Somerset-Canyons. None is a clear-cut favorite, so the playoff bid that goes to the district champion appears to be up for grabs.

"I don't know a lot about the teams," VanGorder said. "I'm more focused on us, on our game, on our improvement. If we continue to do that, I think we'll have a chance in the district, but I'm not overly confident."

Heritage appears to have an ideal opponent for its season opener. Port St. Lucie-Tradition Prep, a first-year program, will visit the Stallions next Thursday. All three district games fall in the second half of the season.

That will give VanGorder time to adjust to his new surroundings in his first high school head coaching position since 1988.

"I've had an interesting career, a lot of blessings," said VanGorder, who also has been a college head coach at Wayne State (1992-94) and Georgia Southern (2006). "When you're in the Power 5, the NFL, the commitment to excellence is something you grow used to over the years. High school is not quite like that.

"We want to create a team. Society's a little different than it was when I was starting out. It's a bit more me, me, me. But in football, it's got to be team, team, team."