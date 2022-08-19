Read full article on original website
Cafe HwaSan Brings Korean Flavors to American Brunch
Fans of Korean food can meet fans of brunch at this unassuming cafe at 2001 Coit Road in Plano. Cafe HwaSan opened its doors in early 2022 and serves a tasty menu of Korean coffee, toasts and breakfast. If you ever want some eggs and toast but find your palate aching for something exotic, this might be your new favorite spot.
First Look: Branca Room is Bishop Arts' Newest Speakeasy
Yes, we know it’s been 89 years since Prohibition ended, so there’s no legal reason to make your bar difficult to find. Regardless, Dallas’ bar scene has become inundated with speakeasies, a term that today refers to a style of bar focused on swanky decor and craft cocktails rather than any attempt to dodge regulators. If there’s an air of secrecy involved in getting in the door, the drinkers of Dallas seem to be all for it.
Coco Shrimp brings a taste of Hawaii to Denton
What was originally served out of an ambulance-turned-food truck is now passed around tables at multiple brick-and-mortar locations. The road for the seafood chain restaurant, Coco Shrimp, will soon lead to Denton, where it will open its fourth restaurant this fall. The fast-casual eatery is expected to open in late...
Hirsch’s Meats – An Old-School Butcher Who’s a Cut Above
Hirsch’s Meats in Plano is a throwback to an era of dedicated food shops, before the big box supermarkets took over the landscape. It’s an old-school butcher shop, but without the sawdust on the floor. The only butcher many people may be familiar with is Sam the Butcher from old Brady Brunch show, and while we have nothing against Alice’s beau and occasional bowling partner, a good butcher and meat market deserve to be more a part of consumers' lives than simply a nostalgic memory from saccharine sitcoms.
How to Get Into Dallas’ Best Speakeasies and Secret Bars
We’ll never besmirch the merits of a good sports bar, wine bar, or beer garden. But sometimes, you want a cocktail in a moody setting that could’ve been pulled from Gatsby’s day. When the mood strikes, settle into one of Dallas’s many speakeasy-style bars. Today’s speakeasies...
Dining in Dallas: A Neighborhood Guide To the City’s Best Food
You’ll be about one meal in when you realize the food scene in Dallas is just as vibrant as the city itself. Its culinary offerings stretch far beyond the drool-worthy barbecue Texas is famous for (of course, there are some great options for that too). In each pocket of the city are food finds worthy of any guidebook — from golden-fried seafood piled high in a simple takeout container to fire-grilled wagyu steak plated like a work of modern art. Let your taste buds guide your journey, and you’ll leave more than satisfied.
Get the taste of Chicago with this North Texas restaurant
We are taking you to a restaurant that's bringing the tastes of Chicago to North Texas. It's called Weinberger's Deli.
Minnesota-Based Super Food Restaurant Expanding into Texas
Nautical Bowls is expected to open in Flower Mound in late 2022.
Yasmin Wages on the Slow and Steady Success of Malai Kitchen
When Malai first opened in Dallas, it was a slow burn. Just over 10 years ago, Dallas, along with Malai’s owners Braden and Yasmin Wages, were in need of something new. The husband-wife duo wanted to bring Vietnamese and Thai cuisine to a full-service restaurant setting. But instead of making their concept a “fusion” restaurant, they wanted to take a modernized approach. Today, Malai remains a staple in West Village, though the early days weren’t smooth.
Eggs Up Grill is Expanding to North Texas with a 30-Unit Deal
Eggs Up Grill, a popular breakfast concept that started in South Carolina, has announced its largest development agreement with Alliance Food Group. Owners Ron Donaldson and Ron Donaldson Jr. will open 30 new locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The franchise has been around for 25 years and has 57...
Ready to Rec: Finally a Cute, Newer Build in Dallas For Less Than $300K
A house in Dallas built after 2000 for under $300,000. Let me rephrase, a three-bedroom, two-bathroom, newer construction house in Dallas for $280,000. Yeah. It’s happening people. It’s right here. Out near Interstate 35 and Red Bird. It’s close to Downtown Dallas, the University of North Texas Dallas Campus and the recently remodeled Singing Hills Rec Center.
More Than 3,500 Homes Planned For Fields ‘City Within a City’ Development in Frisco
Everything’s bigger in Frisco by the looks of a 2,500-acre “developer’s dream” site off Legacy Drive that will include homes, apartments, lakes, parks, offices, and hotels. The $10 billion Fields project was announced about a year ago and developers signed Taylor Morrison Homes as its first...
Best spots for thick, crispy bacon in Dallas, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Protein at breakfast or anytime is important and one of the best proteins out there outside of the obvious ones, is bacon. Bacon can be flimsy or crispy and most of the time it’s going to be delicious no matter how you like it. We’re...
Bentley Tibbs and Mark Siepiela’s Bluffview Modern is a Study in Subtlety
If you know much about Dallas architects and builders, you can always spot a Bentley Tibbs and Mark Siepiela collaboration. This Bluffview modern was a custom project for a young couple and one that I could tell meant a lot to Tibbs when we spoke last week. “The clients were...
Check out This Wild Video of the Trinity River
Lay your eyes on the video below posted by Daniel Alvarez (aka @TornadoManDan, whom you should follow). Here’s what happened in just 18 hours. And then imagine trying to drive on the Trinity Tollroad.
Be sure to eat at these restaurants with the best hash browns in Dallas, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — The best side of all time goes to the starchy and ever-so-delicious potatoes. Whatever form you want it to take place, soft, hard, crispy, mushy, or velvety it’ll do just that for you. However, there’s a far superior form for breakfast time and that is...
Authentic Taste of Mexico Comes to Fort Worth
There's a reason Don Artemio Mexican Heritage on 7th Street in Fort Worth doesn't have the word 'restaurant' in its name. "We wanted to bring not just the cuisine of northeast Mexico and other parts of Mexico, but the elements," General Manager Adrián Burciaga said. "So we just wanted to share the true and original Mexican cultural heritage with the community."
Hindus In Collin County Asks Schools To Declare Diwali An Official Holiday
Diwali is a festival of lights taking place on October 24, 2022 and is one of the most popular festivals celebrated by Hindus, Janis and Sikhs. In Collin County, the celebration is observed only in Farmersville and Melissa Independent School Districts, but the Hindu community is trying to change that.
Popular McKinney Restaurant Closed After Fire
Just a few days out from celebrating the first anniversary of Rye's second location, the team behind the restaurant is mourning the loss of the first. “A day I would’ve never remembered has become a day I will never forget. The call is just, ‘The restaurant is on fire. You need to come now,'” said owner Tanner Agar.
5 restaurants, businesses slated to open soon in Grapevine, Colleyville, Southlake
Shipley Do-Nuts serves several doughnut types, including glazed, chocolate, iced and jelly-filled. (Courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts) From a personal training facility to a doughnut shop, these five new businesses are coming soon to Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake. 1. Max Resultx will be located in Vineyard Marketplace at 2030 Glade Road, Ste....
