Manatee County, FL

Top 5 concert picks for shows this week in Sarasota and Bradenton

By Jimmy Geurts, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 4 days ago
This week's concert picks all center around Manatee County, with every show taking place in either Bradenton or Palmetto. Blues/roots spot Cottonmouth in the colorful Village of the Arts neighborhood and indie/punk venue Oscura at its new downtown Bradenton location will each host multiple noteworthy shows this week, featuring both musicians based locally and touring out-of-state from Washington D.C., Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, band members from one of Manatee County's best music acts will perform at a shindig celebrating the one-year anniversary of a Palmetto bar and restaurant. Here are this week's highlights; event details are subject to change.

The Burke Brothers Trio

Waypoint Bar & Grill in Palmetto will celebrate one year in business with an event featuring live music from members of one of Manatee County's best bands. The Burke Brothers Trio features singer-songwriter/guitarist Matt Burke, bassist Daniel Burke and guitarist Scott Anderson of Bradenton Americana group Have Gun, Will Travel. The band ranks among the most successful musical acts who call Sarasota-Manatee home, being covered by outlets such as NPR and No Depression and having their music appear on the television shows "The Good Wife" and "The Ranch." 7 p.m. Saturday; Waypoint Bar & Grill, 11000 U.S. Highway 41 N., Palmetto; 941-212-6600; waypoint27north.com

Slim and the Perkolators

Hailing from Philadelphia, the blues band Slim and the Perkolators return to Sarasota-Manatee to play Bradenton restaurant and venue Cottonmouth Southern Soul Kitchen. The group features harmonica player Derek "Harmonica Slim" Matteson and guitarist Tim “The Perkolator” Perks, releasing their self-titled debut album in 2019. Featuring originals as well as covers of songs by blue legends such as Little Walter and Magic Sam, the full-length earned a New Artist Debut Album Blues Blast Music Award nomination in 2020. 7 p.m. Saturday; Cottonmouth Southern Soul Kitchen, 1114 12th St. W., Bradenton; $12; 941-243-3735; facebook.com/cottonmouthsoul

Love Kills Joy, Penny Fountain, Las Nadas

Bradenton cafe and venue Oscura, which has hosted a variety of punk and indie acts since reopening earlier this year, continues this weekend with a show headlined by Love Kills Joy. Hailing from Ocala, Florida – their 2020 EP "Self-Help" features the Sunshine State-appropriate album artwork of flamingos – the group plays the sort of gruff pop-punk that'd be at home at Gainesville's annual punk extravaganza Fest, which they'll play again this year. Palmetto alternative punk rockers Penny Fountain and Las Nadas also perform. 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show Saturday; Oscura, 816 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton; $10 advance, $12 day of; 941-201-4950; oscura.live

Phantomwise, Pilot Jonezz, The Pilot Waves

Oscura will also host this concert over the weekend headlined by Washington, D.C.'s Phantomwise, who visit the venue while touring the South. The group describes its sound as "soulful emo pop-punk indie rock & roll," a combination of genres that can be heard on the EP "Holidays in the United States." They'll be joined by two Tampa Bay acts: Pilot Jonezz, whose sound is a similarly genre-blending mixture of punk, funk, alternative and R&B; and indie rock group The Pilot Waves. 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show Sunday; Oscura, 816 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton; $10 advance, $12 day of; 941-201-4950; oscura.live

Soulful Femme, David Julia

Cottonmouth's live music lineup this week will also include the blues double-bill of Soulful Femme and David Julia. The former is a Pittsburgh-based duo consisting of singer Stevee Wellons and guitarist Cheryl Rinovato, who released the album "It is Well with My Soul" last year and whose sound blends blues, funk, rock and jazz. They'll be joined by Julia, a Central Florida blues guitarist and singer-songwriter who released the 2018 full-length "Inspired," produced by blues-rock favorite Mike Zito. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25; Cottonmouth Southern Soul Kitchen, 1114 12th St. W., Bradenton; $15; 941-243-3735; facebook.com/cottonmouthsoul

If you would like to be considered for this story, please email ticket@heraldtribune.com with your event information at least 10 days before our Thursday publication date. Show schedules are subject to change; check with venues in advance to confirm or for questions on COVID-19 protocols.

Email entertainment reporter Jimmy Geurts at jimmy.geurts@heraldtribune.com. Support local journalism by subscribing.

