Fayetteville, NC

After downtown Fayetteville purchase, Capitol Encore Academy will offer high school classes

By Ariana-Jasmine Castrellon, The Fayetteville Observer
 4 days ago

A charter school in downtown Fayetteville has purchased a nearby 30,000-square-foot building with plans to start offering high school classes.

Capitol Encore Academy, located in a former department store building on Hay Street, bought the three-story building at 200 Mason St. The purchase includes a parking lot that can hold more than 65 vehicles.

The building was purchased in July 2021 for $1.15 million, according to Cumberland County property records. It was originally built in the late 1960s and renovated 12 years ago, according to a Cool Springs Downtown District news release.

Last academic year, the academy had about 600 students and 75 employees. The charter school is expected to increase by nearly 150 students and 15 employees this school year, according to the release. The school will expand to 10th grade this year, with the goal of expanding to 12th grade next year.

Gerard Falls, the director of the academy, said purchasing the building allowed the charter school to meet its 10-year goal of becoming a kindergarten-12th grade education facility.

The academy opened in 2014 as a kindergarten-5th grade school, then by 2020 was offering kindergarten-8th grade. Starting in the fall, ninth and 10th-grade classes will be added, Falls said. The school will start offering classes in 11th and 12th grades in the fall of 2023, he said.

Falls said that when the school first opened, community members were concerned that arts education would not be a priority. But Capitol Encore has a special mission, he said.

“Our focus at Capitol Encore Academy is arts integration," which prioritizes theater, film, music and art education, he said.

This is the academy’s second expansion in downtown Fayetteville. In 2019, the charter school acquired the Pittman building on the corner of Hay and Anderson street. The purchase allowed the school to expand its curriculum through eighth grade. The Pittman building, coupled with the new Mason Street building are valued at $7.5 million and were purchased with education bonds, according to the release.

Bianca Shoneman, president and CEO of Cool Spring Downtown District, which focuses on artistic, cultural, civic and commercial activity downtown, said Thursday that the academy brings more life to the area.

“We believe that Capital Encore’s expansion is exactly in tune with the mission of the (Cool Spring Downtown District) because not only does it take a property that is currently underutilized; it infuses millions of dollars into renovation into that building and will bring several hundred new high school students to downtown Fayetteville," she said.

Health and education writer Ariana-Jasmine Castrellon can be reached at acastrellon@gannett.com or 910-486-3561.

