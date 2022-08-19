ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville's first Black barbecue cook-off celebrates original pitmasters

By Taylor Shook, The Fayetteville Observer
 4 days ago
More than a dozen barbecue pitmasters will compete Sunday at Fayetteville's first Black BBQ Cook-Off on Murchison Road.

The cook-off is from noon to 5 p.m. at Murchison Marketplace, 3421 Murchison Road, held in conjunction with the second annual I Love My Community Cookout and Giveaway.

Organized by local food entrepreneurs Bruce Yeomans, Carl Pringle, and William Wright, competitors will cook ribs, chicken, and pulled pork for a chance to win in each protein category and overall. The grand winner will receive a championship belt and a cash prize yet to be disclosed. Competitors paid a $150 entrance fee.

A limited number of free samples will be available to the public, but Yeomans said they will go quickly because he estimates more than 1,000 attendees. Barbecue dishes will also be available to purchase from the competitors.

Most competitors are Fayetteville residents, including Michael “Shot Gun” Collins, who competed on the Netflix show “The American Barbecue Showdown,” and Carlos Jones of the former Fayetteville food truck Hopkins BBQ.

Yeomans said he expects the competition to be fierce.

“Every pitmaster swears their food is the best,” he said.

A panel of judges will determine the winner, including Fayetteville caterer and Food Network celebrity chef Judith Cage, better known as Chef Judy. She said she is looking for flavorful, tender, and juicy barbecue with a “really good sauce.”

“I love a good sweet and heat, it reminds me of myself. I’m a little sweet and a little spicy,” Cage said.

Other judges include Carolina Panthers player Greg Gilmore, boxer Michael Williams Jr., Jesse Mitchell of the “Strait No Chase” podcast, Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin, Spring Lake Mayor Kia Anthony, District Court Judges Tiffany Whitfield and Steve Stokes, and Marvin and Tanisha Frink of the Briarwood Cattle Farm in Red Springs.

Celebrating tradition

Yeomans said the original pitmasters were enslaved people who cooked parts of the animal that were usually discarded.

“They had to adapt and be able to bring that fire to it and make it taste right,” he said.

The cook-off will celebrate the Black descendants of those pitmasters, Yeomans said.

“We want to celebrate us. We’re bringing people together, teaching a history lesson, and showing off some good food,” he said.

Looking ahead

Yeomans said he hopes to hold the event annually, and for it to eventually be sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbecue Society, a national nonprofit organization that trains and certifies barbecue competition judges.

In the spring, Yeomans said he plans to organize a barbecue competition “Smoking the Murch,” open make it to anyone.

“There’s more to come on this Murchison Road corridor," he said.

The details

Time: Noon to 5 p.m., Sunday

Location: Murchison Marketplace, 3421 Murchison Road

On the web: https://www.facebook.com/events/788616795642996

Food, dining and business reporter Taylor Shook can be reached at tshook@gannettt.com.

#Black People#Barbecue#Celebrity Chef#Cook Off#Pitmaster#Food Drink
