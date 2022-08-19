Why the Springfield Mile is the 'Super Bowl' for these local Sportsman Nationals drivers

Wes O’Dell and Dennis Vander Meersch love getting in their race cars and speeding down the track at Macon Speedway, Lincoln Speedway or any of the short dirt tracks in the Springfield area.

But it’s the Sportsman Nationals at the Springfield Mile that really excites them.

“It’s like the Daytona 500 for us,” Vander Meersch said. “Everybody gets hopped up for it.”

O’Dell, 61, and Vander Meersch, 60, have a combined 11 titles. O’Dell is seeking his seventh Sportsman National race win this weekend at the Illinois State Fair. On Saturday, the 29th running of the UMP Sportsman begin with hotlaps at 12:15 p.m. with the heat races at 1 p.m., followed by the USAC Silver Crown Series Tony Bettenhausen 100.

On Sunday, the Sportsman Nationals drivers practice at 10:30 a.m. and run the 20-lap feature race at 11:45 a.m. — ahead of the ARCA Racing Series Allen Crowe 100.

“We all still love to race and we’re going to race it no matter what but there’s a lot more danger (at the Springfield Mile compared to the 1/5-mile track at Macon),” Vander Meersch said. “(At Springfield), it’s always really smooth and of course it’s flat and big. Man, we’re doing 130, 140 (mph) down the straightaways and we’re doing 90 through the turns.”

It's the only time on the schedule each year the drivers get to take their cars on the big track.

"It's a once-a-year deal," O'Dell said. "There's no second chance. If you miss your setup, you're out. It's try to guess the track and speed — especially the first lap or two — you can really feel the speed."

O’Dell won the first three Sportsman Nationals races from 1994-96. Vander Meersch won the next two before O’Dell captured the titles in 1999 and 2000. It would be 20 years before O’Dell found Victory Lane again at the Springfield Mile for a record sixth title. He said it almost felt like the first time all over again.

“It was a little refreshing,” O’Dell said. “There were a few times we were running good and have problems and there’s other times you run like (crap) and just couldn’t go any better.”

O’Dell became the oldest driver to win the race in 2020 — a record that lasted for just a year until Ken Schrader, now 67, won in 2021.

“If there’s any secret,” O’Dell says of his success, “(it’s) I’ve been lucky enough to be running at the end when other people break down and don’t make it to the end.”

O’Dell began his racing career in 1979.

“There wasn’t no money, you had three kids and you scrounged, got used tires and you didn’t make excuses — you just found ways to run better,” he said. “I think that helped a lot.”

He still enjoys the thrill of climbing into the race car, which he says gives him a rush of adrenaline. He laughed when asked why he still does it and said, “No brains. As I always tell everybody, I’m not smart enough to quit.”

Vander Meersch won his final three titles from 2008-10. O’Dell and his wife own O’Dell Trucking. Vander Meersch is a retired Springfield firefighter.

Lovington’s Jeremy Nichols became the third five-time winner at the Springfield Mile with his unbeaten run from 2013-17. His first win during the state fair came in Vander Meersch’s car.

“The reason why I put him in my car is I saw the talent there,” Vander Meersch said. “He is, no doubt, one of the best race car drivers in central Illinois and in probably the whole state, really. He can wheel anything.”

But it’s O’Dell and Vander Meersch who are linked in the racing class. They’ve been friendly rivals for decades and neither wants to give it up soon.

“I think we kind of drive off of each other a little bit,” O’Dell said.

Illinois State Fair racing

TONY BETTENHAUSEN 100

WHAT: 100-lap USAC Silver Crown race, 100 miles

WHERE: Springfield Mile, Illinois State Fairgrounds

Springfield Mile, Illinois State Fairgrounds SCHEDULE: Saturday — Grandstands and ticket office open, 8:30 a.m.; practice, 9 a.m.; qualifying, 10:25 a.m.; feature race, 2 p.m.

ADMISSION: $30 fans 12 and older, $10 children 11 and under

UMP SPORTSMAN NATIONALS

WHAT: 20-lap race, 20 miles

SCHEDULE: Saturday — hot laps, 12:15 p.m.; heat races, 1 p.m. Sunday — practice, 10:30 a.m.; feature race, 11:45 a.m.

ADMISSION: Included in price for USAC and ARCA races

ALLEN CROWE MEMORIAL 100