ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica Observer-Dispatch

Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy reviewed three Utica pizzerias. Who got the highest score?

By Maria M. Silva, Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25yTVR_0hNAasSl00

Dave Portnoy, founder of the Barstool Sports blog, visited three popular Utica pizzerias this summer as part of a series of reviews that brought him to restaurants in Central New York.

Beginning Monday, the video reviews of Utica restaurants were shared on Barstool Sports to an audience of millions of followers.

In Utica, Portnoy tried slices from O’Scugnizzo Pizzeria, Slice Pizza and Nina’s Pizza for his well-known “one bite” reviews, in which Portnoy takes a bite of pizza and delivers his opinion on social media.

The trend started with Portnoy reviewing pizzerias near the Barstool offices in New York City and now has taken him across the country, to Canada and the UK, searching for the best pizza.

In Utica, here's what Portnoy had to say about the local pies.

Dave Portnoy's review of O'Scugnizzo Pizzeria

One of Portnoy's first stops was O'Scugnizzo Pizzeria, a Utica icon on Bleecker Street and the second-oldest pizzeria in the country owned by the same family. Home of the upside-down pizza, O'Scugnizzo's owner Steve Burline had no idea Portnoy, who calls himself "el presidente," was coming until his daughter saw it on social media and called him, he said.

Burline said he was able to talk to Portnoy for a while. He asked him about history of the business and how he got into it. Burline also showed him photos of his grandfather, Eugeno Burlino, who founded the pizzeria in 1914.

"This is the place that I booked the entire trip around," Portnoy said when introducing O'Scugnizzo Pizzeria.

After trying one bite of a cheese pizza — although he takes more than one bite, Burline notes — Portnoy gave the slice an 8.1 score, adding it's "one of the places you have to hit" because of the pizzeria's long history.

"It's insane, it’s kind of surreal," said Burline, who called Portnoy's a fair review. "But you know I've been doing it for 45 years and I don’t get tired of it. To see people come in and enjoy, that’s what we do it for."

More Utica pizza:'The biggest accomplishment' of his life: Little Roma reopens in Utica with new ownership

For subscribers:Utica district scrambles to fill dozens of open positions as first day of school approaches

Ever since Portnoy's visit, Burline said he's "absolutely" seen an increase in business.

"To have someone like this come in and review your pizza, it gives you a boost," he said. "It definitely makes a difference in the business."

Dave Portnoy's review of Slice Pizza

Slice Pizza owner Joe Rosemyer was at home tending to his newborn baby, Love, around 5 p.m. on July 29 when a friend who also runs a pizzeria in Syracuse told him Dave Portnoy was in Syracuse.

Several minutes later, one of his employees called him, saying Portnoy had in fact ordered pizza through the Slice app and was on his way to the restaurant on Genesee Street in Utica. Rosemyer said he almost couldn't believe it.

He "flew there as fast as I could" and a few minutes later, was giving Portnoy the large cheese pizza he had ordered — a thin, crispy pizza, just how he likes it, Rosemyer said.

"Of all the places I've done today, and I'm not just saying it because the owner is there, this would probably be my first go-to because it's so skinny and I like the crisp," Portnoy said about Slice, while adding he'd like to see a little more crust.

Slice Pizza received an overall score of 7.7, which left Rosemyer "floored" at the positive review.

"It’s been surreal since that happened," he said. "This is the best thing that could happen to a pizzeria. To get a positive review from this guy who's like the ultimate pizza critic in the world is just wow, it’s just crazy."

Rosemyer said Slice Pizza was Portnoy's favorite thin-crust pizza of the trip and received the highest score for New York-style pizza from Syracuse to Utica.

"My hope is that we can handle anything that comes from this and I hope everyone gets to try the pizza that (Portnoy) raved about," Rosemyer said.

Dave Portnoy's review of Nina's Pizza

Hajra "Nina" Kekic was so busy during the Friday rush hour she didn't recognize Dave Portnoy when he came into Nina's Pizza on Genesee Street. Portnoy then picked up his pizza and walked out, where several cameras awaited. That's when Kekic realized he wasn't just a regular customer, she said.

"I was in a state of shock. It was beautiful. It was an honor meeting him in person," said Kekic, who started crying, overwhelmed with emotion. "I was extremely happy that he picked Nina's Pizza."

Nina's Pizza received a score of 7.3 and an 8.7 for their watermelon slices that the restaurant offers in the summer for dessert.

Kekic said Portnoy's review meant a lot as the pizzeria has only been operating for four months under her ownership. After Portnoy's visit, Kekic said that she's definitely seen an uptick in customers and people calling her, including one person from Chicago who, after seeing the review, called her to congratulate her.

"My pizzeria name is not well known because I’m new and I also moved up here from Naples, Florida," Kekic said. "I can’t even explain how happy and honored I am that that has happened. He made a big difference."

Maria M. Silva covers food, drink and culture in the Mohawk Valley for the Observer-Dispatch. Email her at mariamsilva@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Barstool’s Dave Portnoy doesn’t deserve the spotlight (Your Letters)

Articles glossed over Portnoy’s treatment of women. It’s really distressing to me that Syracuse.com continues to post stories featuring Dave Portnoy (”Best pizza in Central NY? Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reveals his Syracuse, Utica rankings,” Aug. 19, 2022). Giving this individual any attention for so-called pizza expertise is a slap in the face to the brave women that came out to stand against him.
SYRACUSE, NY
Lite 98.7

Meno Male! Bella Regina & Their Famous Riggies Are Finally Back!

One of Utica's best-known restaurants for authentic chicken riggies is back open, after a brief closure and move to North Utica. In a recent Facebook post, Bella Regina's announced they would be open for business at their new location at 15 Auert Ave, beginning Tuesday, August 23rd. Bella Regina closed...
UTICA, NY
newyorkupstate.com

‘The Sopranos’ actor stars in new horror movie ‘Brainhunter,’ shot in Central New York

Pulaski, N.Y. — There was a lot of love in the room when the lights went up Friday night at the historic Kallet Theater in Pulaski. A small crowd loudly cheered after watching a rough cut screening of “Brainhunter New Breed 1987,” a new horror movie shot in Central New York with a cast that features “The Sopranos” actor John Fiore. The ‘80s slasher-style film follows a creature from another world who hunts for human brains in the fictional Cemetery Town; FBI agent Maxine Richards (Maritza Brikisak) teams up with a retired detective from Wisconsin (Fiore) to investigate as the town caretaker hides the bodies.
PULASKI, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Utica#New York Style Pizza#Food Drink#Restaurants#Barstool Sports
localsyr.com

See never-before-seen Syracuse apartments at the September Downtown Living Tour

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Almost 5,000 people call Downtown Syracuse home — more than double what it was in 2007. If want to learn more about downtown living, check out the Downtown Living Tour on Saturday, September 24!. The event will feature nine stops — four entertainment spots...
travelawaits.com

My 10 Favorite Restaurants In And Near Cooperstown, New York

Cooperstown is known for its ties to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, James Fenimore Cooper, and Lake Otsego. When your attractions draw crowds of tourists, great restaurants spring up and the best ones stick around for a long time. I loved exploring Cooperstown restaurants on my recent visit and I’ve listed my favorites below in no particular order.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
Syracuse.com

Gas prices fall below $4 in Syracuse area for first time in five months

Gas prices have fallen below $4 in Central New York for the first time in five months. At least nine gas stations in the Syracuse area are selling a gallon of regular gasoline for $3.99 or less, according to GasBuddy. BJ’s in Clay was selling fuel to members for $3.96 per gallon on Monday, while a Mobil on Brighton Ave. was $3.95, and MD’s Market in North Syracuse offered a cash price of $3.91.
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia couple to wed

The engagement of Mari Valonis (Dickson City, PA) and Jonny Haines (Sackets Harbor, N.Y.) residents of Cazenovia was announced on Aug. 11, 2022, during a trip to Cape May, N.J. with the Valonis family. Jonny asked for Mari’s hand in marriage while looking for sea glass at Sunset Beach and Mari accepted.
CAZENOVIA, NY
newyorkupstate.com

After a big soaking, Upstate NY could get another round of storms today

Syracuse, N.Y. -- After a deluge that flooded basements and snapped a nearly monthlong dry spell in parts of Upstate New York, more rain is expected today. Thunderstorms could sweep across Upstate again this afternoon, although they are likely to be more scattered and deliver less rain than those that dropped several inches of rain Sunday and Monday.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

eBay enters bid to acquire Syracuse-based company TCGplayer

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s no secret that trends come and go, but it seems that trading card games will always have a certain popularity. eBay, an international global marketplace, entered an agreement to acquire Syracuse-based company TCGplayer. eBay will acquire TCGplayer for a total deal value of up to around $295 million and the deal is expected to close in Q1 2023.
Big Frog 104

Amazon Truck Driver Delivered to Hospital Following 2-Car Crash in Floyd, NY

A delivery truck driver was sent to the hospital following a motor vehicle accident in Oneida County. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) said the crash between an SUV and an Amazon delivery van (a 2022 RAM) happened at approximately 11:32am on Saturday, August 20, 2022 on Camroden Road/County Route 58 in Floyd, New York. In addition to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, other emergency responders called to the scene included the New York State Police, the Floyd Fire Department, and AmCare Ambulance.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Update: Syracuse dump truck driver injured in Skaneateles crash

Skaneateles, N.Y. — A Syracuse man was injured Monday morning when a dump truck and van crashed at an intersection, state police. James M. Olin, 44, was driving the 2018 Western dump truck westbound on Route 20 at 7:42 a.m. when the driver of a 2005 Chevrolet Express van failed to yield the right of way and the vehicles collided, Trooper Jack Keller said.
Utica Observer-Dispatch

Utica Observer-Dispatch

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Utica, NY from Utica Observer Dispatch.

 http://uticaod.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy