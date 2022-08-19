ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Section 3 football prepares to kick off: Top players, schedules for area teams

By Noah Ram and Jon Rathbun, Observer-Dispatch
 4 days ago

We're gearing up for the start of the 2022 high school football season by taking a look at where several Mohawk Valley program stand as the start of the season approaches.

You can find the links for each team we've profiled below.

AA

Rome Free Academy

Coming soon: Proctor

A

New Hartford | Whitesboro

B

Oneida

Coming soon: Central Valley Academy | Camden

C

Clinton

Coming soon: Vernon-Verona-Sherrill | Canastota | Holland Patent | Adirondack | Westmoreland/Oriskany

D

Dolgeville | Mt. Markham

Coming soon: Little Falls | Notre Dame | Herkimer | Waterville | Sherburne-Earlville

Eights

West Canada Valley | New York Mills

Coming soon: Frankfort-Schuyler | Cooperstown | Morrisville-Eaton | Sauquoit Valley

