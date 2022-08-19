ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester City, NJ

South Jersey man gets prison time in bombing of Gloucester City gym

By Carol Comegno, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
Courier Post
 4 days ago

A South Jersey man will spend five years in prison for bombing a Gloucester City gym two years ago.

Dwayne Vandergrift, 40, of Gloucester City, admitted to detonating a homemade explosive at the doorway of G City Crossfit, a gym also known as Bellum Strength and Conditioning, in the 500 block of South Broadway, according to federal court documents and courtroom testimony.

The August 26, 2020 bombing did not injure anybody, but did damage the gym’s doorway entrance. The gym had not yet opened for the day and no one was inside at the time.

U.S. District Judge Karen Williams had accepted an earlier plea to one count of malicious use of explosive materials and recently sentenced Vandergrift to five years in federal prison.

Investigators found in Vandergrift’s home “several tactical vests outfitted with body armor and loaded 30-round ammunition magazines,” material to make more bombs as well as a marijuana garden with about 85 plants, according to court records.

In addition to prison, the judge sentenced Vandergrift to three years of supervised release.

Surveillance cameras had shown Vandergrift fleeing the area on an electric scooter moments before the blast, according to a probable cause statement for his arrest.

Vandergrift had allegedly conducted online research into the construction and use of explosive devices, “including pipe and pressure cooker bombs,” the statement said.

Authorities did not reveal a motive for the bombing.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: South Jersey man gets prison time in bombing of Gloucester City gym

Courier Post

