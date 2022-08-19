ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
History Spotlight: Ross High School collapse in 1909

By Larry Michaels and Krista Michaels
The News-Messenger
The amazing collapse of the whole front facade is vividly shown in this photo taken during the construction of Ross High School in 1909 in Fremont. The view looks southeast from Croghan Street toward the Birchard Library, which can be seen behind the tree beyond the wreckage. The school was successfully rebuilt and expanded later to fill the whole block. It became the middle school in 1958 and was torn down in 2012. (Submitted by Larry Michaels and Krista Michaels)

