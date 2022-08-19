ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Rochester nonprofit has been making a difference for 100 years

By Jim Memmott
Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
 4 days ago
A little more than 70 years ago, when he was just 7 years old, Jim Anderson knew what he wanted to say, but his stutter would take over and the words wouldn’t come out.

Then his parents took him to the Rochester Hearing & Speech Center and found the help that would change his life.

Specialists taught the young boy a variety of strategies on how to get around the words and letters that would catch his tongue. He gained confidence as he learned how to manage his stutter.

With practice, patience and courage Anderson went on to graduate from high school and college and had a long career in urban development with the City of Rochester followed by a stint at the Rochester Institute of Technology.

When called on to speak, Anderson would speak, even eulogizing his sister and each of his parents upon their deaths. “Giving those eulogies, I was as fluent as I’ve ever been in my life,” he says. “To be able to say that just brings tears to my eyes, Because I know my parents were there from when I was seven years old. They went with me to therapy. They saw me cry when I came home from school because the kids were laughing at me.”

Now, at age 78, Anderson, who lives in Irondequoit, is a client again at the Hearing & Speech Center, as he turned to the agency for hearing aids. He’s also serving on the organization’s board, giving back to the institution that gave him so much.

The Hearing & Speech Center, which was founded in 1922, will celebrate its 100th anniversary this year with a gala on Sept. 10. It will be a time for success stories like Anderson’s. It will be a time to call attention to an agency that has done so much for generations of Rochesterians.

Melissa Siesto of Rochester is happy to tell her family’s success story, how the center bought her son Adriano out of silence. When he was at the age when infants begin to talk, Adriano didn’t speak. Mostly, he communicated by pointing.

Audiologists at the Hearing & Speech Center first determined that the little boy wasn’t hearing because of fluid in his ears. That fixed, Beth McLellan of the agency began to work one-on-one with Adriano, who had been uncomfortable with group sessions. She started with sign language.

“It was night and day, absolutely night and day,” Siesto says. “Beth would come to the house and play with him, just teaching him how to sign. And then it was ‘you have to use your words,’ basically teaching him how to speak at 4 ½ or 5 years old.”

Later, Adriano was diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum. “He learned things differently,” his mother says. But learn he did. Adriano went on to graduate from McQuaid Jesuit Institute. He’s 19 now and a sophomore at Nazareth College, studying Italian. Where he was once non-verbal, he’s bilingual.

Bob Russell became the president and CEO of the Hearing & Speech Center in 2020 after serving in a variety of leadership capacities in the non-profit sector and in Rochester’s professional sports community.

As a child, Russell had five years of therapy for a speech impairment. “I can relate to what our kids and their families are going through,” he says.

The agency works with a variety of age groups, from newborns on. “I think the scariest number to me is that the largest growing population for hearing loss is under 30,” Russell says. “And it's because we have earbuds in all the time connected to our phones, listening to music, usually at a much higher level than it should be.”

In observation of its 100th anniversary, the agency, which is one of the founding members of the Al Sigl Community of Agencies, is launching a drive to raise funds to help clients with financial difficulties.

Coming out of the limitations of the pandemic, the agency has even been able to add services, Russell says.

“We’ve got a long way to go,” he says, “but, in the things we’ve done, and in the programs we’ve added, we’ve seen immediate impact on the clientele and what we're able to offer the community. We're not going to go backwards.”

About the agency

One hundred years old, the Rochester Hearing & Speech Center works out of three locations: 1000 Elmwood Avenue, Suite 400, Rochester; 3199 West Ridge Road, Greece; and 1170 Ridge Road, Webster.

It also works closely with school districts and with town and community centers.

For more information about the center and/or about its 100th Anniversary Roaring Twenties Gala to be held Sept. 10, 2022, at Locust Hill Country Club, go online at rhsc.org or call (585) 271-0680.

An account of the center’s early years can be found in the Spring 1993 edition of Rochester History, online at https://www.libraryweb.org/~rochhist/v55_1993/v55i2.pdf

From his home in Geneseo, Livingston County, retired senior editor Jim Memmott, writes Remarkable Rochester, who we were, who we are. He can be reached at jmemmott@gannett.com or write Box 274, Geneseo, NY 14454

