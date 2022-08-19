Pittsford could reach new heights with passing game: Top players, schedule, what to know

Pittsford quarterback Caleb Lewis passed for 1,721 yards with 17 touchdowns last season in the team's more balanced offense

Jackson Green, a senior listed at 6 feet-3 inches tall, is considered one of the best receivers in Section V.

Jackson Nixon and Nathan Rodi, two members of Pittsford's defense, are considered NCAA Football Championship Subdivision-level college prospects

The path to winning the Class AA Section V Football Championship seems to be blocked by three schools the last 10 years.

McQuaid, Aquinas and Victor are the only teams to have taken the title in that window.

If the Pittsford Panthers are to get their hands on an elusive first sectional title this upcoming season, they will do so by air. Pittsford's plan to pump up its passing game is a continuation of a shift in offensive strategy in 2021, when the Panthers scored 25 rushing touchdowns and 22 passing touchdowns.

Caleb Lewis, a quarterback in his senior year this fall, took down a school passing record or two, while throwing for 1,721 yards with 17 touchdowns. 2021 Democrat and Chronicle All-Greater Rochester receiver Jackson Green also is back for his final season, after he had 39 catches, including 11 touchdowns, for 697 yards in six games.

Pittsford coach Keith Molinich counts six players on this year's Pittsford team who will be targets for most of Lewis' throws.

"I can’t wait," Molinich said. "We've never had anyone reach the 2,000-yard mark passing.

"If (Lewis) stays healthy, if everyone stays healthy, that's certainly in his wheelhouse."

And if the Panthers want to return to their power running game, they have three backs who weigh 200 pounds or more, including senior fullback Nathan Rodi, one of seven starters back in Pittsford's offense.

Rodi, at linebacker, is at the heart of an shifting, active defense that has five starters back. Jackson Nixon, a senior listed at 6 feet-3 inches tall and 260 pounds, will join that defense. Nixon, Lewis, Jackson and Rodi are on the radar of college football recruiters in the NCAA's Football Championship Subdivision.

2021Pittsford stuns McQuaid on night of Class AA upsets

Here is what you need to know for the 2022 season:

Pittsford football at a glance

Head coach: Keith Molinich

Classification playoff race: AA

Fall 2021 record, season ended: 7-3, lost to Aquinas, Class AA semifinals

Last Section V Championship: 1982, the team at Pittsford Mendon

Pittsford football schedule for 2022

Week 1: Friday, Sept. 2 vs. Rush-Henrietta, 7 p.m. at Sutherland

Week 2: Friday, Sept. 9 at Penfield, 7 p.m.

Week 3: Friday, Sept. 16 vs. Victor, 7 p.m. at Sutherland

Week 4: Friday, Sept. 23 at McQuaid, 7 p.m.

Week 5: Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Aquinas, 7 p.m. at Sutherland

Week 6: Saturday, Oct. 8 at University Prep, 7 p.m. at Rochester Community Sports Complex

Week 7: Friday, Oct. 14 vs. Edison merged team, 7 p.m. at Sutherland

Week 8: Friday, Oct. 21 at Syracuse Christian Brothers Academy, 7 p.m.

Top matchups for Pittsford Panthers

Federation schedules in Section V, where teams are supposed to play inside their classification, means that Pittsford faces Victor, McQuaid and Aquinas during the regular season.

Well, not only do the Panthers play those teams, but face those squads in back-to-back-to-back weeks. Add a matchup in Week 6 against UPrep, a newcomer to Class AA after the team won a sectional title last season, and you have tough, but exciting stretch for the Panthers.

Pittsford's top returning players

FB Jack Armani, OL Nate Cole, WR AJ Demeo, DB Luke Fliss, LB Igant Fomin, WR Jackson Green, OL Sam Higgens, QB Caleb Lewis, DL Jackson Nixon, DB Jackson Renica, LB/FB Nathan Rodi

A look back