Hookstown Fair brings the farm life (and music and monster trucks)

GREENE TWP. − Monster trucks, a demolition derby and a rodeo.

Tractor pulls, livestock, 4-H demonstrations and bingo.

There's plenty to see and do at the Hookstown Fair, running Aug. 23-27.

"It's quite an action-packed week," said Patsy Dailey, chairman of the 76th annual event that celebrates rural life, right down to the crowning of the Hookstown Fair Queen.

The musical lineup includes two Aug. 25 performances by Gatlin, an Ohio folk-country-classic rock duo with former Chippewa Township resident Darryl Gatlin, who along with brother Don Gatlin were national recording artists in the early 1990s, playing the Grand Ole Opry nearly a dozen times.

Darryl's current singing partner, Andrea, earned the Best Classical Talent award at Miss Ohio and was featured on Fox Sports Net for her performances of the National Anthem at Columbus Blue Jackets games.

"They're always popular," Dailey said.

Hookstown Fair main stage acts also will include Beaver County's hard-working The Project Band at 7 and 8:30 p.m. Aug. 26; Elvis and Roy Orbison tributes on opening night; oldies band American Pie on Wednesday; and classic/modern-rockers 4th Gear playing two Saturday night sets.

"It's our first time playing the Hookstown Fair," The Project Band singer Frank Piscopo said, "and we are ready to rock the pavilion."

Besides the music, returning favorites include tractor pulls, a Wednesday night rodeo, monster trucks on Thursday night and the sure-to-be-a-smash demolition derby at 7 p.m. Aug. 26.

Dailey said Hookstown Fair hasn't hosted a rodeo since 2016.

Special daily attractions include chain saw wood carving, and in the fair's Kiddie Land, a brand-new show, Luau Logan’s The TroPIGgal Revue, combining puppets with performing live pigs and goats.

The Horse Arena will host a Children's Olympics with kids' competitions like watermelon eating and hay bale rolling.

For animal competitions, "A lot of the judging has been moved to evening hours so working parents can be there to enjoy with their children," Dailey said.

Tuesday is Senior Citizen Day, when seniors get in free, and can enjoy special drawings and entertainment.

The fair's full schedule is at hookstownfair.com

Scott Tady is entertainment editor at The Times and easy to reach at stady@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Hookstown Fair brings the farm life (and music and monster trucks)