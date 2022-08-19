ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, IL

These 9 community members recognized for their work in Freeport area communities

By Jena Kleindl
The Journal Standard
The Journal Standard
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pa9W8_0hNAaZt400

FREEPORT — United Way of Northwest Illinois recognized members of the community during its seventh Small Town Heroes award ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 13.

“Small Town Heroes has a special place in my heart and when I came on with the United Way I was very excited to continue with this program,“ Stacy Kutz, office manager at the United Way of Northwest Illinois, said.

United Way of Northwest Illinois started the Small Town Heroes awards in 2016 and have honored more than 50 people in Stephenson, Jo Daviess, and Carroll counties.

The United Way of Northwest Illinois says winners of the award are individuals who "truly embody the mission and values" of the organization.

This year’s awardees included:

  • Shaun Gallagher, of German Valley, who serves on the German Valley village board.
  • Becky Hebert, of Freeport, founder and president of Rebuilding Together Stephenson County.
  • Mike Risko, of Mount Carroll, with the Mount Carroll Community Foundation.
  • Paulette Williams-Thomas, of Freeport, former president of the Freeport school board.
  • Pat Norman, of Freeport, founder of the Freeport chapter of NAACP, member of Delta Sigma Theta service sorority, former teacher, principal and human resources director for the Freeport School District.
  • Thomas Fernstaedt, of Warren, who has served with Warren Fire Department for 55 years.
  • Karen Ehlers, of Mount Carroll, with the Mount Carroll farmer's market.
  • Linda Roderick, of Freeport, who works with the Hispanic community in Freeport.
  • Ben Skipor, of Freeport, who manages the Freeport Student Garden.

Nominations for next year's Small Town Heroes awards will open in March 2023. These are some things to consider if you want to nominate someone for an award:

  • Does this individual do things above & beyond their current job to give back to the community?
  • Do they exemplify the qualities of a servant leader? (Meaning they put the needs of others or the community above their own)
  • What level of change have they helped to make in the community?
  • How have their actions helped to inspire others to give back to their community?
  • Do they represent a cross sector of our community?

“If you know someone who is going above and beyond for their community, please please please nominate them,” Kutz said.

Jena Kleindl is a freelance correspondent.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Carroll, IL
City
German Valley, IL
Local
Illinois Society
Freeport, IL
Government
City
Freeport, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Freeport, IL
Society
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Resources#The United Way#Delta Sigma Theta#Warren Fire Department
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Journal Standard

The Journal Standard

849
Followers
231
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Freeport, IL from Freeport Journal-Standard.

 http://journalstandard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy