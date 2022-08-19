ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Theater, art, live music: Looking ahead on the Ocala/Marion County entertainment calendar

By Ocala Star-Banner
 4 days ago
'Hands on a Hardbody'

The live stage musical kicks off the 2022-23 season for Ocala Civic Theatre, 4337 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala. The show runs Sept. 1-18. This feel-good country/pop musical is inspired by the 1997 documentary of the same name, directed by Jason Bartosic and choreographed by Greg Thompson. Tickets on sale now: $30 adults and $15 ages 18 and younger. For purchase and additional details, visit www.ocalacivictheatre.com or call 352-236-2274.

First Friday Art Walk

The Art Walk returns to Downtown Ocala Sept. 2 from 6-9 p.m. on the iconic Downtown Square. The event is held every first Friday through May. Hands-on art activities and demonstrations from local arts and cultural organizations, extended business hours, local artists and artwork, and live music throughout the evening. Free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.ocalafl.org/artwalk or contact The City of Ocala Arts Division at 352-629-8447 and artinfo@ocalafl.org.

After Dark in the Park: 'The Karate Kid'

The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department hosts the “After Dark in the Park” movie series with the classic "The Karate Kid" movie. Film begins at 8 p.m. Sept. 9 at Tuscawilla Park Oak Grove, 500 NE Ninth St., Ocala. Free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.ocalafl.org/recpark.

Ira Holmes International Film Series

Films celebrating humor and the indefatigable perseverance of the human spirit take center stage in this year’s Festival at the College of Central Florida, kicking off Sept. 13 with “Wild Men” at 2 and 7 p.m. The 2 p.m. matinee will be screened at the Appleton Museum, 4333 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala, and the 7 p.m. screening is at CF Ocala Campus, 3001 SW College Road, Building 8/Room 110. All films at the CF campus are free and open to the public and free to all museum and film series members at the Appleton (nonmembers pay museum admission). Films may contain mature content. To see a full list of this year’s films and for more details, visit cf.edu/filmseries.

An Evening with Judy Collins

The legendary Grammy-winning singer/songwriter takes the stage of the Reilly Arts Center, 500 NE Ninth St., Ocala, at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17. Tickets available at www.reillyartscenter.com, at the door, or call the box office at 352-351-1606.

Who’s Your Hero?

Join David Fritz conducts the Kingdom of the Sun Concert Band at Marion Technical Institute, 1614 SE Fort King St., Ocala, as it presents “Who’s Your Hero” at 2 p.m. Sept. 17 and 3 p.m. Sept. 18. Free and open to the public. Donations are gratefully accepted. For more information, call 352-390-0491 or visit www.kingdomofthesunband.org

Stearns Speaker Series: Robert Watson Discusses Alexander Hamilton

Fans of the Pulitzer-winning and groundbreaking Broadway musical "Hamilton" may be interested in Robert Watson’s presentation, “Alexander Hamilton: Man, Myth, Musical,” at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 19. This lecture is the inaugural event of the College of Central Florida Stearns Speaker Series, presented at the Dassance Fine Arts Center, 3001 SW College Road, Ocala. Free and open to the public. Watson’s lecture is followed by a 2 p.m. reception at the Clifford B. Stearns Learning Resources Center. More at CF.edu or 352-854-2322, ext. 1440.

