Known for its offense, New Castle football's strength this year might be its defense

By Robby General, Muncie Star Press
 4 days ago
NEW CASTLE, Ind. — Since Kyle York took over as New Castle's coach in 2017, the Trojans have been known for their offense.

Last season, they averaged 35.6 points per game in the first five weeks before seeing a stiff drop-off in the final five weeks. Since 2017, 40-, 50- and even 60-point games haven't been uncommon for New Castle's high-flying offense.

There are still high hopes for the Trojans' offense heading into the 2022 season but, after losing its starting quarterback and top receiver, they might be known better for something else this season: defense. New Castle's defense returns all but one starter and all six of its leading tacklers, including three who recorded 80 or more in 2021.

"I would say that our defense is definitely going to be the main focus point of our team this year," senior wide receiver/defensive back Quintin Boatright said.

With the amount of experience returning, the defense knows it's going to have to set the tone on Friday nights. It also knows it has to get better. For as explosive as the offense showed it was last season, the defense gave up an average of 35.7 points last season.

But returning Boatright, who led the team with three interceptions and six passes defended, safety/running back Brevan Thrine (103 tackles), running back/linebacker Jon Eberhart (99 tackles), linebacker Wyatt Maiden (80 tackles) and more, has given the Trojans optimism in its ability to take pressure of their offense.

"The brunt of the defense is back and, you know, (we) look forward to taking the next step with them," York said. "We’ve got some really talented kids on the defensive side of the ball that are going to have to lead and our defense is gonna have to carry the day at some point throughout the season. (I'm) looking forward to that, to give those guys an opportunity to do that."

New Castle finished last year with a 2-8 record, its worst since it went 2-9 in 2015. But among its losses included four close games to Franklin County (44-34), Pendleton Heights (30-26), Western (49-42) and Greenfield-Central (27-26). The Trojans will play all but Western again this season and start the year Friday at Franklin County, a familiar season-opening opponent.

The Trojans aren't the biggest in size but Thrine said their focus has been on intensity and finishing. They believe that's what it's going to take to flip some of those tight losses from a season ago.

Players to watch:Here are 23 East Central Indiana football players to watch in 2022

"It's definitely gonna come down to what we put in through the season," Thrine said. "I know what we've put in now is pretty good, if it keeps getting better, I mean, we're a freight train."

Offensively, the Trojans return junior quarterback Tyson Lewis, who started several games last season due to injury and went 44-for-97 (45.4%) for 596 yards, six TDs and two interceptions. Boatright (598 receiving yards, five TDs) and senior wide receiver Aidan Bradley (358 receiving yards, two TDs) return out wide while Eberhart (400 rushing yards) and Thrine (121 rushing yards, two TDs) return in the backfield. York said there are other players he believes will make a name for themselves this season.

The offense has seen a sort of reset this offseason, but Boatright said it's improved throughout the summer. For him, New Castle's success is going to depend on whether it can do the little things right.

"Stopping in the red zone, scoring in the red zone, limiting turnovers, tackling, stuff like that," Boatright said. "Stuff that doesn't look big in perspective, but it really is."

For years, New Castle has hovered around .500 and York has been trying to get it over that hump. Part of the struggle to do so is the fact it plays in a loaded Hoosier Heritage Conference, which has seen most of its teams continue to improve throughout the years. Two years ago, the Trojans advanced to their first sectional championship in program history.

New Castle didn't mention any win-loss totals or postseason runs when discussing its goals for the 2022 season. It knows its schedule gets progressively harder, as it plays Mt. Vernon, New Palestine and Greenfield-Central in the final three weeks of the regular season.

For York, there's another step New Castle needs to take in order to establish who it wants to be. Finishing, and winning, close games is among the primary focuses. York is confident in the work his team put in over the offseason and eager to see if this group is the one to take the next step.

"We've battled kind of on that line of being able to accomplish, being able to take that next step as a program," York said. "There's a lot of guys that are hungry and have had a great summer, great start to fall and I think the best we can say is we're going to be in position to finish and then it's a matter of execution at that point."

Robby General covers Ball State and East Central Indiana high school sports for The Star Press. Contact him via email at rgeneral@gannett.com or on Twitter @rgeneraljr.

