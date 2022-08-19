'Soft to tough': Muncie Central football taking steps toward culture change in 2022

MUNCIE, Ind. — Kyle Padgett didn't get a ringing endorsement of Muncie Central and its football program when he was named head coach in March.

"Coming from outside Muncie, you kind of feel like Muncie is (a bad) school. That's how people treat it," Padgett said. "People were saying with the football team (that) the kids were an issue and they wouldn't show up and they wouldn't do these (the necessary) things."

Although he can't speak from experience, multiple returning players confirmed that how the Bearcats previously conducted themselves in practices and games, which led to a 3-24 record over the past three seasons, gave the team little to no chance of success.

IHSAA football:Here are 23 East Central Indiana players to watch in 2022

Padgett noticed some disciplinary issues on game film, and team captains like seniors quarterback Trenton French and lineman Titus Waters said those stemmed from a lack of structure and accountability from Central's previous regime.

"I felt like something had to change," French said. "Last year we'd have kids walking off a practice, leaving, not worried about what's happening the next day because (they) knew they were going to be able to come back."

"It was just a lack of respect," Waters said. "They saw the coaches more like friends than actual superiors to them."

Waters and others were desperate for a new experience before graduating. They didn't know much about Padgett and his successful prior stints at Scecina and Centerville High School when they heard of his hire, but after meeting him, they said it was obvious that a new era had begun.

Padgett knows making drastic alterations to bad habits overnight will only drive kids away, so he started with baby steps. If a player is late to practice, he must run to the field. Tardiness is not accepted.

Then he made sure the team kept the locker room clean. Then they started the laundry belt, and the guys had to collect their dirty practice clothes. Players soon had to become organized with borrowed equipment, making sure to go through one of the coaches if they had missing items instead of just grabbing something and losing track of it. It's cut down on missing gear, which Padgett said was one of the first problems he noticed.

Those simple values, which Padgett attributed to the teachings of John Wooden, laid the foundation of being a proper football team. They're applicable off the football field as well, maturity-building routines that hopefully translate to the classroom and beyond.

Padgett also handed out his first round of "grade sheets" on Wednesday, forms that each players must get filled out and signed by their teachers before giving back to a coach. It forces each kid to get in-person feedback from their instructors, which the coaches can see as well, hopefully motivating the guys to produce both in football and in school.

"You have to be at your class on time, and if you're not a class on time, I'm going to walk through the hall and find out where you're at, and things of that nature," Padgett said of his expectations. "When you get hurt in practice you don't throw your helmet down and go get ice, you stay in and you practice through. Just little things like that that tough teams do, winning teams do, winning programs do, getting the kids to understand that they're capable those things and thresholds that they are capable of breaking. It's been really fun to watch and they're living up to it."

With these new standards established, Padgett and his staff have been able to raise the level of practices gradually each day. Players are listening and responding, working for one another while still having fun.

Sure, Padgett still doesn't like music blaring during drills, but if it brings some extra energy, he's willing to compromise.

But those who've yearned for a better football experience are getting it, and most of their teammates are following the new leadership.

"It doesn't matter if you're me or the fourth guy string on the depth chart, (Padgett's) going to kick you out of practice (for misbehaving)," Waters said. "We've had starters who've had trouble coping with it because the last four years, no matter what they do, they always play on Friday, and it's just changed this year."

IHSAA football:2022 East Central Indiana team capsules

"There's so much that has changed ... Our practice jerseys were old (game jerseys) ... now we finally got practice jerseys. They do our laundry for us, so we have a laundry belt. That's just little things that matter. Discipline is totally different," French said. "This year if you leave, you better just kiss football goodbye because coach Padgett, he does not play at all."

Senior wingback Josiah Ullom, who comes from a Monroe Central program that went 10-1 last year, knows what a winning football tradition looks like. He been excited by the culture-changing process he's seen, especially after hearing some of his teammates' horror stories from years past, and has already seen in make major improvements in the team's play.

He's earned the trust of his peers, evidenced by being voted a team captain already, so he's going to "play my heart out for them." Padgett is thankful to have his athleticism and leadership as well, and that partnership has only helped spread trust among the group.

"He's crazy dedicated. He's here every morning at 5:30 a.m. and he's the last one to leave. He does the laundry for us. He makes our life as a player a lot easier. He's a great role model," Ullom said of Padgett. "He gives you that respect, so you have to give it back to him."

On the field, the Bearcats are tasked with adjusting to all-time leading rusher Shoka Griffin's departure. French said he feels significantly more comfortable going into his second season under center and that the game has "slowed down" for him, helping his progressions and confidence.

He also believes Central not being as one-dimensional offensively will benefit everyone.

"Shoka's my dude. He was a baller. But I think this year the offense will put up a lot more points just with one person compared to five people having a ball every game is a lot different," French said. "We're spreading the ball out. No one has the ball like a crazy amount more than the other person, so we're just getting it in our athletes' hands and going with it."

Waters, who led the Bearcats with 48 tackles in 2021 despite being a defensive end and missing three games, is also excited about the switch to a three-man defensive front instead of four. Some personnel assignments have been altered as well.

"I think we'll actually be able to stop some people from scoring for once," Waters said.

While Waters and the senior class, in particular, are hungry for wins, Padgett knows success likely won't come immediately. The fact that the Bearcats have responded to his initial changes is already a victory in his opinion, but their first five games — Delta, at Yorktown, at McCutcheon, Kokomo and Lafayette Jeff — are daunting and will test how well his changes have sunk in.

He and his staff are trying to enjoy the journey, however, like when making the depth chart before last week's scrimmage. One of his assistants joked, "Can you think about where we were in April? We couldn't break a huddle. We were tripping over each other's feet," so Padgett's happy the team is functioning, aligning correctly and showing growth.

There's also the overarching school-wide goal of changing Muncie Central's reputation. Padgett said that for all the negativity he was told about the school, he's loved worked there so far. He enjoys the building's "unique, open concept" where he can walk the halls and see kids participating in color guard to band to simply doing their homework.

He thinks "there's a lot more spirit in that building than people understand and realize, and people that want to succeed and be good."

But those larger aspirations will hopefully come in time. All he and the kids can do now is host Delta on Friday and put up more of a fight than they did in the 49-6 and 42-0 losses the Bearcats suffered the past two seasons.

Simply competing, win or lose, will be a step in the right direction.

"I'm not going to say I want to win so many games, but what I do want is to change the mentality of our program from soft to tough," Padgett said. "I want us to be a program that when you show up and play on Friday night, you're going to be limping through the handshake line because you know you just played a hard-fought game where we fought for 48 minutes. That's my goal in the year, and I think if we do that, our record will indicate that we got better."

Gus Martin is a sports reporter at The Star Press. Follow him on Twitter @GusMartin_SP, and contact him at gmartin@gannett.com.