ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Newport Daily News

This Middletown landmark was just added to the National Register of Historic Places

By Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FTOFJ_0hNAaCpb00

MIDDLETOWN — A historic church and churchyard have received federal recognition for their contributions to the history of architecture, art and community development.

Jeffrey Emidy, interim executive director of the Rhode Island Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission, announced Thursday the National Park Service has listed St. Columba’s, the Berkeley Memorial Chapel, in the National Register of Historic Places.

The National Register is the federal government’s official list of properties throughout the United States whose historical and architectural significance makes them worthy of preservation.

Constructed from 1884 to 1886, St. Columba’s Chapel is an example of the English Gothic Revival style, and the building and cemetery showcase the work of prominent architects and designers. The property is also significant for its role in Middletown’s development as a summer resort community.

Middletown's bucolic landscape began to attract summer residents as early as the 18th century. By the mid-19th century, several country estates had been established in the eastern part of town, known as “Paradise.” Eugene Sturtevant of Boston rented a home in the area in 1871 and saw a development opportunity. He purchased local farmland, laid out Indian Avenue, and created 100 house lots.

By the early 1880s, summer residents were working with the Episcopal Diocese on plans for a mission church in Paradise. Sturtevant and his wife, Mary Clark Sturtevant (daughter of the Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Rhode Island) provided a 1.4-acre lot at the intersection of Vaucluse Avenue and Indian Avenue.

'It’s a piece of history':A homeowner's fight to save one of Newport's oldest buildings

Members of the Indian Avenue community and a number of Newporters provided funding for the project, and several local farmers made their contribution by digging the chapel’s foundation. The first services were held at the chapel in June 1885, one year before construction was complete.

Examining the history of St. Columba's chapel

St. Columba’s, the Berkeley Memorial Chapel, drew its name from two sources. The building was dedicated to St. Columba, an Irish missionary credited with bringing Christianity to Scotland. And it honors the memory of Anglo-Irish philosopher George Berkeley (also known as Bishop Berkeley), who lived in a farmhouse two miles east of St. Columba’s between 1729 and 1731.

The chapel has exterior walls of rough-cut schist and granite and a steeply pitched, slate-shingled, gable roof. A series of stone buttresses are situated along the window bays and at the corners of the chapel. The principal entry is located in a gable-roof porch. The interior walls are also of stone, floors are wood plank and the vaulted ceiling is supported by decorative trusses and finished in tongue-and-groove wood sheathing.

The design of St. Columba’s was an early commission for architect Wilson Eyre, Jr. (1858-1944). Born in Florence, Italy, and raised in Philadelphia, Eyre had ties to Newport, where his family spent summers and he attended boarding school.

Eyre trained for one year at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology before joining a Philadelphia architectural firm in 1877. His only other surviving Rhode Island project is a summer home known as "Anchorage" in Watch Hill.

The chapel features a number of memorial stained-glass windows designed by noted artist D. Maitland Armstrong (1836-1918). A former summer resident of Newport and Paradise Valley, he practiced law before becoming a painter and then a stained-glass designer in the 1880s.

The 14 windows he designed for St. Columba’s in 1885-86 were manufactured by the Tiffany Company of New York. The design and manufacture of the large stained-glass window in the west elevation (installed in 1885) is attributed to the Belcher Mosaic Glass Company of New York City and Newark.

The property also includes a historic burying ground with many stones carved by John Howard Benson, John Everett Benson, and Nicholas Benson of the John Stevens Shop in Newport. Another notable work of funerary art is the Art Moderne-style marker for the grave of filmmaker Varick Frissell (1903-1931) by sculptor Gerome Brush.

The perimeter of the property is encircled by stone walls with a cypress-and-stone, Gothic Revival-style lych gate south of the chapel entrance. Common in England, lych gates provide a sheltered spot for the priest to receive the casket before a funeral service. Designed by Boston architect Henry Vaughan (1845-1917), this structure was dedicated in memory of Indian Avenue summer residents Reverend Henry A. Coit and his wife, Mary in 1897.

“St Columba’s is a living, evolving community of faith, a 21st-century congregation with enormous respect for its history, and I’m proud of the way that generations of hard-working parishioners have cared for this beautiful chapel and churchyard,” said Rev. Anne Bolles-Beaven, the rector of St. Columba’s. “It is an honor to have this property placed on the National Register, and we are grateful to the RIHPHC and Architectural Historian Joanna Doherty for making that possible. The recognition comes at an important moment in our efforts to preserve this legacy for future generations.”

The National Register documentation was prepared by RIHPHC Architectural Historian Joanna Doherty. In addition to honoring a property for its contribution to local, state or national history, listing on the National Register provides additional benefits.

It results in special consideration during the planning of federal or federally assisted projects and makes properties eligible for federal and Rhode Island tax benefits for historic rehabilitation projects.

Owners of private property listed on the National Register are free to maintain, manage, or dispose of their property as they choose. As the state office for historic preservation, the RIHPHC is responsible for reviewing and submitting Rhode Island nominations to the National Register.

The nomination for St. Columba’s is available on the RIHPHC website at preservation.ri.gov.

Comments / 0

Related
rimonthly.com

The Former Jamestown Ferry is Now a Restaurant in Maine

On June 28, 1969, the Newport Bridge officially opened between Jamestown and Aquidneck Island, changing the driving habits of Rhode Islanders forever. Prior to the bridge’s opening, residents of Jamestown had to take a ferry to get to Newport, or else go the long way around through Providence using the already-constructed Jamestown Bridge. At the time of the new bridge’s construction, two steam-powered ferries — the Jamestown IV and the Newport II — still offered ferry service to the other side.
JAMESTOWN, RI
Eater

How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in Warren, Rhode Island

Don’t overlook Warren, Rhode Island, a quaint and quirky seaside village, the next time you’re hungry and looking for a day trip. Located south of I-195, the tiny, historic town is just outside Providence and a handful of miles north of Newport. It’s just over an hour drive from Boston, or around two hours via a combination of train and bus. Settled in 1680, it was the original home of Brown University and is chock-a-block with immaculately preserved homes from the 1700s.
WARREN, RI
MassLive.com

8-day cruise spends entire time exploring Massachusetts shoreline, visiting vintage lighthouses and whale watching

An 8-day cruise explores the Massachusetts shoreline, only leaving once to visit Rhode Island. Known as the Cape Codder Cruise through American Cruise Lines, travelers start and end their 8-day, 7-night cruise in Boston. “Travel to the picturesque town of Gloucester and admire vintage lighthouses, historic schooners, and impressive homes...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middletown#Historic Preservation#The National Park Service#St Columba S Chapel
wbsm.com

Rhode Island’s Plastic Straw Law Was News to Me

A typical Saturday for your humble correspondent involves a solitary ride through the countryside of the SouthCoast region, including Rhode Island, searching for used books to stack on top of the other used books in my collection that I plan to read someday. I'll let you in on one of...
TIVERTON, RI
ricentral.com

Southern Rhode Island Newspapers

PaintCare Inc. is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization established to represent paint manufacturers (paint producers) to plan and operate paint stewardship programs in the United States in those states that pass paint stewardship laws. PaintCare was created by the American Coatings Association, a membership-based trade association of the paint manufacturing industry. Working with state and local government stakeholders, ACA passed the first paint stewardship law in the United States in Oregon in 2009. This legislation resulted in a pilot program for an industry-led program to manage postconsumer (leftover) paint.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
GoLocalProv

Want to Buy a Lighthouse? Check Out This Amazing One for Sale in RI

Tired of the four-bedroom colonial, or maybe the studio apartment is a little too small?. How about living right on the water in a lighthouse? And we mean right on the water. This amazing property is now for sale. The lighthouse is located in Bristol, functionally right under the Mount...
BRISTOL, RI
WUPE

This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
mybackyardnews.com

ASHLEY KALUS – FIELD OFFICE – TIVERTON

Tiverton, RI – Ashley Kalus, the Republican nominee for governor, and Sue Cienki, chairwoman of the Rhode Island Republican Party, announced the opening of a Tiverton field office. This is the first time in the Republican Party’s history that a field office has been opened in the East Bay...
TIVERTON, RI
FUN 107

Welcome to Seaview Terrace, the Largest Home in Rhode Island

Angi, a home services website that merged Angie’s List and HomeAdvisor, compiled a list of the largest homes in every state, and the one in Rhode Island can be found in Newport. Spanning over 43,000 square feet and sitting on seven acres of seaside land, Seaview Terrace is the...
Boston Globe

Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts

Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
CBS Boston

Restaurant loses licenses for 2 weeks after brawl on Block Island Ferry

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. – A tourist destination on Block Island had its liquor and entertainment licenses temporarily suspended following a large fight earlier this month.Ballard's Beach Resort has lost its licenses for two weeks, accused of allowing an event to become unruly.A fight broke out earlier this month at the venue.That night, there was a brawl on one of the ferries bringing people back to the mainland. Seven people were arrested.Ballard's owner said a few people ruined the event for everyone.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
idesignarch.com

Impressive Seafront Home at the Tip of a Peninsula

This shingle-style home in Dartmouth, Massachusetts on Buzzards Bay sits on ten acres of land on the tip of Mishaum Point. The estate is surrounded by water on three sides with breathtaking views in all directions. Designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects, a lighthouse-like tower anchors the west side of...
DARTMOUTH, MA
The Newport Daily News

The Newport Daily News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Newport, RI from Newport Daily News.

 http://newportri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy