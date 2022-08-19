ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Palm Beach Town Council OK's new parking at Palm Beach Day Academy

By Jodie Wagner, Palm Beach Daily News
 4 days ago

After months of discussion and debate, town officials approved a plan for a new surface parking lot and related amenities at Palm Beach Day Academy's Seaview Avenue campus.

At its development review meeting Aug. 10, the Town Council granted special exception and site plan approval for the 102-year-old co-ed private school to build a parking lot with pavers, parking gates, fence and lighting on its upper school campus, which serves approximately 250 students in grades four through nine.

Celebrating a century : Palm Beach Day Academy celebrates 100th anniversary

Its lower campus at 1901 S. Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach serves about 300 students age 2 through third grade.

The project will add 31 parking spaces by converting the school's little-used west lawn into a parking lot with pavers for staff.

Plans also call for two layers of hedges on the north side to buffer, low bollard lights, and 20 shade pitch apple trees added to the south of the field along Seaview Avenue. The fence will be modified to be a 7-foot tall CBS wall along the north of the field.

Currently, just six spaces are available for the school's 60 full-time staff members, Head of School Fanning Hearon III told the Daily News.

Staffers who are unable to park their cars on campus must find open spots along bustling Seaview Avenue, and that can be a difficult task, Hearon added.

"It's just unfair to our faculty and staff, other residents and businesses in the neighborhood, and the rec center and Palm Beach Public, for the street to be so crowded," Hearon said. "It's such a constant source of movement, with everyone trying to move their cars every two hours."

The school's parking problem has pre-dated Hearon's tenure at the school, which began three years ago .

Hearon noted that while the town's recent population growth helped spur record enrollment last year at Palm Beach Day, leading to more faculty being hired, the school's parking issues were not directly related to that growth.

"This is not something that is tied to enrollment growth," he said. "I went back through our files, and the school has been talking about this literally for 30 years and trying to figure this out ... It's tied to the problem of parking in town, which has been a perennial issue."

A new parking lot will help ease the problem, Hearon said, though it won't eliminate it.

Even with the additional parking, approximately half of the school's full-time staff will be unable to park on campus.

"It's not going to cover everybody," Hearon said. "There will still be people in the streets. But 31 cars off Seaview is going to benefit everybody."

The approval followed four months of discussion among town officials, starting in May with the Landmarks Preservation Commission.

The landmarks board approved the plans in June, and they were heard by the council in July and again this month, when final approval was granted with the condition that school officials return to the council next month to negotiate a modified declaration-of-use agreement for the property.

"This is the perfect spot for parking," Hearon said. "It's really going to alleviate some of the issues on Seaview Avenue. Hopefully it's something that is going to be great for the communities, the businesses, the rec center, and everybody."

Now that approval has been granted, plans are to put the project out to bid, Hearon said, adding that while the school is "still trying to figure out cost estimates," it has started raising money for the project.

"We obviously had a very good year, so we feel like this is something that once we get permits and everything, we're going to move quickly," he said. "We don't have a specific timeline right now."

Jodie Wagner is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News , part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach her at jwagner@pbdailynews.com . Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Palm Beach Town Council OK's new parking at Palm Beach Day Academy

