ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Maker City Summit goes big with 30 featured guests in 12,000 square feet

By Carol Z. Shane
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J3KH1_0hNAZto500

This year’s Maker City Summit, scheduled for Sept. 16-18, will take place in a big, new space that is already well-known as a harbor for creatives and the people who support them.

Since its opening in January 2022, Maker Exchange at 710 Clinch Ave. — part of the downtown Marriott/Tennessean complex — has offered Maker support in a unique retail setting. Included in the 12,000-square-foot space are a restaurant, bar, lounge, den, coffee shop, and a gallery/retail experience/event space called the Curio, which features local artists in a continuous rotation curated by Dogwood Arts.

After two years of remote and hybrid main event + small group limited sessions, the Knoxville Entrepreneur Center is ready to expand the Summit on all fronts. This year, instead of the usual three keynote speakers, there will be 30 featured guests speaking, leading, feeding and just generally inspiring creative small business owners/operators across the board.

Photographer Aaron Ingram says that his passion is really a combination of his skill with a camera and his love for people. His uncluttered, highly individualized portraits have the ring of truth — and that makes him the ideal person to offer individual headshots to creatives gathered at the Summit, many of whom just haven’t had the time or resources to take care of that very important detail.

It was his idea.

“I’ve been working with Apple,” he says, “doing event or lifestyle photography. I’ve been able to travel, do conferences.” Ingram has accompanied company executives — including head honcho Tim Cook himself — to cities such as Paris and London in order to capture in photographs the passion and vibrancy of the Apple brand and the community around it.

“I love learning people’s stories, and I love portraits.” With the Summit approaching in September, he thought, what better way to help out the makers of The Maker City than to offer to photograph them?

“I’m honored to be a part of this. Growing up in Knoxville and seeing how much it’s changed — you feel a lot of pride with your town when you see all your colleagues starting businesses. I’m excited to take portraits of my fellow makers. I can’t wait to see what they do and what comes about!”

Lindsay Brine founded Lindsay Brine Design after her time as creative director at integrated marketing agency DesignSensory. “It’s a fun field to be in,” she said. “I’ve been able to dip into different industries, a diverse set of clients. It’s really about trying to figure out how to tell stories.”

Part of the original design/marketing team for Knoxville’s 2016 rebranding as “The Maker City,” Brine has spearheaded tourism campaigns for towns such as McMinnville, Tennessee; Wilson, Arkansas; and Augusta, Georgia, and done integrated promotions for UT’s Tennessee Fund, The National Medal of Honor Heritage Center in Chattanooga and Knoxville’s high-end body piercing boutique Born This Way, among others.

At the Summit, Brine will present “Your Brand. It Needs To Move.”

“Branding is one of the disciplines in design that I just love. I’m very passionate about it. The misconception is you create a logo and you’re done. But it has to grow, evolve, move forward, change and adapt. I’ll talk about broadening our perspective on what a brand actually is, how to push it forward, and what successful brands do to ensure that.”

With a BFA in graphic design from UT, Brine continues to expand her knowledge. She’s currently a remote student at the Savannah College of Art and Design, pursuing her MFA in Business Innovation for Service Design. The program works to apply design thinking at organizational levels.

Bailey Foster opened the doors of the Real Good Kitchen in early January 2021. Since then, her full-service shared commercial kitchen and food business incubator in East Knoxville has welcomed 40+ member businesses, with a focus on accessibility and diverse capabilities, talents and traditions.

Foster will present: “The Basics of Starting a Food Business — Everything You Need To Know, and Why a Food Truck Is Not Always the Best Option.”

“I hope to provide some insights and advice gleaned from our work with lots of folks starting and growing their businesses. I often tell people, whether they ask me or not, that they should not start food trucks, at least not until they know what they're doing. So that will be part of my pitch too — how to start a food business without a truck. I promise it can be done, and you'll thank me later!”

Foster and some of her gang will also provide delicious food. “I'm thrilled that Real Good Kitchen has the opportunity to be more involved with the Maker City Summit this year. Food entrepreneurship is alive and well in The Maker City, and we're excited to showcase the amazing businesses working in our Kitchen. We will be feeding Summit participants, which is exactly what we all love to do.”

These three outstanding entrepreneurs will join 27 others including the “star in the crown,” Andy J. Pizza, known nationwide as an illustrator and host of the Creative Pep Talk podcast. For a full list of presenters and topics, and to buy tickets — the price of which will include follow up one-on-one sessions — visit themakercity.org.

The Maker City is the greater Knoxville-area community of makers, artists, creatives, and small-scale manufacturers and supporting entities. Led by the Mayor’s Maker Council, we facilitate collaborative partnerships, programming, and opportunities in an effort to create a sustainable creative community. For more info, visit us at http://themakercity.org/.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tennessee Tribune

Dr. Enkeshi El-Amin Says Farewell to The Bottom with Community Exhibit

Knoxville, TN, ( TN Tribune) — Saturday, August 27 from 4:30 to 7:30pm, The Bottom, located at 2340 E Magnolia Ave, will offer a living exhibit taking viewers on a tour of the original Bottom neighborhood. This exhibit is Dr. Enkeshi El-Amin’s farewell project, a culmination of research on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Watch WBIR's The Heartland Series with Bill Landry

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — WBIR Channel 10 is pleased to share with you one of our most treasured and long-running programs: The Heartland Series with Bill Landry. Explore places that make up the legends and lore of the Southern Appalachians. The natural world unfolds before you, and forthright people tell of the traditions still existing, and others kept alive only in memory. Along the way, you’ll discover the rich heritage of this unique region from these heartwarming and often humorous episodes.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Chattanooga, TN
Knoxville, TN
Business
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Paris, TN
State
Georgia State
City
Mcminnville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Government
State
Arkansas State
wvlt.tv

What’s next for S&S Cafeteria’s customers and staff?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - S&S Cafeteria customers and staff have days left at the Knoxville staple. They’re already looking for new jobs and a new place to eat. Debra Clark has been a waitress at the restaurant for 15 years. She was earning her master’s degree when she started...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Around 150 artists fill downtown Knoxville for tenth annual tattoo convention

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Over the weekend, tattoo artists are going to fill downtown Knoxville for one of the biggest tattoo conventions in Tennessee. The Knoxville Tattoo Convention will run from Friday through Sunday inside of the World's Fair Exhibition Hall. More than 150 artists from across the U.S. are expected to attend the event, and attendees will have a chance to get tattooed or pierced by some of the most prominent people in the industry.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Innovation#Graphic Design#Maker City Summit#Maker Exchange#Dogwood Arts
fordauthority.com

Ford’s Garage Wants To Open Franchise In Tennessee

Ford’s Garage is a unique burger-and-craft-beer franchise inspired by The Blue Oval’s rich history. While the first location opened 10 years ago in Florida – and wasn’t licensed by Ford until 2014 – the brew pub franchise has exploded in recent years, and the first dealership location opened in late 2020. Now, as Ford’s Garage looks to expand its roster and venture into new markets, the company plans to open several new locations throughout Tennessee, per FSR Magazine.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Maryville teacher powered by ‘enthusiasm’ for 54 years

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Maryville Highschool’s treasured teacher shares how she’s kept going through 54 years of teaching and why she isn’t planning on slowing down any time soon. Dr. Ferguson deserves the accolades she has received as a top-notch educator. Most of her 54 years...
MARYVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
wvlt.tv

Knoxville’s Scott Stallings finishes second at BMW Championship

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge native Scott Stallings shot a final-round 69 to finish at 13 under par at the BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware Sunday. Stallings hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation and took advantage at four birdie looks throughout the day but fell a shot shy of eventual champion Patrick Cantlay. Stallings - a Tennessee Tech grad - carded just two bogeys Sunday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wivk.com

Monroe Life Balloon Festival!

The Monroe Life Balloon Festival is back Labor Day Weekend at the Sequoyah Birthplace Museum in Vonore!. Saturday, September 4th and Sunday, September from 4pm-10pm each day experience balloon rides, live music, food, games, an inflatable Kid’s Zone and much more!
VONORE, TN
WATE

Ijams Nature Center celebrates the Hummingbird

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Ijams Nature Center hosted their annual Hummingbird Festival with great success. Visitors from all over East Tennessee came out to experience the catching and banding process. At Ijams Nature Center they focus on ways that we can be good stewards of our environment and the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

Gas station nixes agreement with Greyhound

An East Knoxville gas station that has served as the local Greyhound bus stop since the iconic transit line closed its downtown terminal in April has decided to terminate its agreement with the company. As of the beginning of October, Greyhound buses will no longer be able to pick up...
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Today is the day for the LA Cruizers annual car show; 10 to 3

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Just like always, some participants have already arrived this morning to claim their spots on the grounds of Campbell County High School to set up for the annual car show hosted by the LA Cruizers. “There are the usual early birds, and since there was...
JACKSBORO, TN
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
504K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy