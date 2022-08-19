ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee, NH

NH election 2022: Wayne Lehman announces run for Strafford District 11 House seat

By Wayne Lehman
Foster's Daily Democrat
Foster's Daily Democrat
 4 days ago

Wayne Lehman, a 20-year resident of Lee, has thrown his hat in the ring for a seat in the newly redistricted New Hampshire House of Representatives Strafford County District 11. As reformatted, there are three House seats in this newly configured District 11 which has the Town of Lee joined together with the Town of Madbury and the Ward 4 section of Dover. This has the Town of Lee’s interests no longer being represented on their own merit as the two current incumbent House members come from Madbury and Dover.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hZP3C_0hNAZhSb00

Wayne firmly believes that the citizens of the Town of Lee deserve their own voice in state matters in Concord.

Who is Wayne Lehman, you ask? Well, he is, as he likes to call it, a “Retired Societal Norms Compliance Practitioner.” He was previously a college professor, having served as the Homeland Security Program Chair at the former Daniel Webster College, and is the author of several adventure novels. Wayne has served on several committees in the Town of Lee and has been a member of the Town’s Planning Board for the past six years.

As mentioned above, Wayne feels strongly that the people of the Town of Lee be represented in the New Hampshire House of Representatives. He pledges to work with anyone, any time, to promote matters of public safety, as well as parents’ rights when it comes to what and how their children are being taught. He steadfastly supports responsible school funding, to ensure that our children have the best educational opportunities available. He shares the vast majority of his fellow citizens’ desire to rein in spending and eliminate deficit budgets that threaten our economy. Last but not least, Wayne wants to ensure that our great State of New Hampshire never sees an income or general sales tax. If you agree with these ideas, Wayne could use your help now to get the word out and your vote come this Nov. 8, 2022.

Learn more about Wayne Lehman at lehman4strafford11.org

