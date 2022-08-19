ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NH

Rochester to host Senior Day of Caring this Saturday

By Karen Dandurant, Fosters Daily Democrat
Foster's Daily Democrat
Foster's Daily Democrat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KxnHk_0hNAZgZs00

ROCHESTER - The Rochester Housing Authority, working with several other agencies, will offer the first, but hopefully not the last, Senior Day of Caring this weekend.

John Kennedy, service coordinator for the RHA, said the event will be held on Saturday, Aug, 20, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the RHA at 77 Old Farm Lane.

"We are working with Boxes of Love and the Share Fund to bring our seniors what they need always, but need now more than ever," Kennedy said. "This is the first of its kind event, but I know Boxes of Love is planning a second in Portsmouth soon. Most seniors living in housing make $1,000 a month. Try paying for housing, and then buying food and paying for electricity. People are struggling and we need to help."

The event is only open to seniors. Boxes of Love does similar events for homeless and are reaching out this time to include seniors.

Stacy Bergeron, founder and executive director of Boxes of Love for the Homeless, said they approached the housing authority as part of their mission to extend their services to the elderly.

"When we do these events for the homeless, we see seniors coming who need help," said Bergeron. "I shop for an elderly couple, 98 and 99. The cost of food is at a 40-year high and I watch as their shopping list gets shorter and shorter. So, we decided to do homeless events in the winter and senior events in the summer."

Bergeron said Saturday will include therapy animals, live music, a barbecue, stylists, clothing, a food pantry, and personal care items.

"People can get haircuts, a meal, clothing and personal care items, food, kitchen supplies and more," said Kennedy. "All of it is free, fresh, new, donated from local stores and suppliers. There will be entertainment. It is going to be quite the event."

Entertainment will come from Skip Smith, executive director of The Share Fund, a Rochester agency that helps people in need with food pantries, and money to help with emergency needs like car repairs, medicine, rent and utility bills.

"We have seen a 93% increase in need in the senior population this year over 2019," said Smith. "Part of that might be COVID. Another factor we see is that people are being forced to overcome pride, a big barrier for this population. Seniors are reluctant to ask for help but they need it so we have begun doing mobile pop-up food and supply pantries, visiting area housing complexes. We are going to them and they are responding."

When he is not feeding Rochester residents, Smith and friend Mike Quigley, who lives in Lebanon, have a musical group. Three Shades of Gray will provide the entertainment Saturday.

"We play at a lot of events like this one," said Smith.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Market Basket to Open Its 3rd Concord, New Hampshire Store Friday

Market Basket on Friday will open its third and largest Concord, New Hampshire store—which prompted thousands of social media likes from loyal fans of the retailer responding to the long-awaited update. The Tewksbury, Massachusetts-based operator’s new 81,000-square-foot store will be located at 15 Merchants Way in Concord. The...
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire school districts dealing with staffing shortages

BEDFORD, N.H. — Back-to-school is right around the corner and many districts in New Hampshire are still dealing with staffing shortages. Custodians, food service workers, bus monitors and paraprofessionals are just some of the many roles schools are still looking to fill. Right now, the Bedford School District has...
BEDFORD, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NH
Society
City
Portsmouth, NH
City
Lebanon, NH
City
Rochester, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Day#Food Pantries#Seniors#Charity#Rha
laconiadailysun.com

Two men at odds over Canterbury land find different resolutions

For a time, David Lidstone, better known as River Dave, was the antihero in this saga, the rebellious figure who stood up against the powerful and bent the rules in search of a peaceful, quiet life. A different reputation, however, attached itself to the other senior citizen in the legal...
CANTERBURY, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Charities
The Maine Writer

Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21

Can you believe we are already halfway through August? Summer, as usual in Maine, flies by; before you know it, we are dealing with snow. Yes, I actually used the "s" word in August. This is why you should get out and enjoy these events this weekend. There is something for everyone, from car shows to motorcycle runs, live music to even skillet throwing. Yes, you read that right. There is a skillet throwing contest this weekend and there is also a big wiffle ball tournament that benefits the Maine Make A Wish Foundation in Bangor. You can even eat dinner out and do some good for the community with a couple of the barbecue fundraisers mentioned. Or get a jump start on your Christmas shopping at one of the craft fairs so you will have less to do come November and December.
MAINE STATE
Wilmington Apple

VIDEO: WCTV Spotlights ‘Rocco’s Restaurant’

WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Community Television recently began spotlighting local businesses as part of their “Story Behind The Business” series. One of their first featured businesses is a Wilmington classic — Rocco’s Restaurant. Get to know Chef Allison, the restaurant’s Executive Chef, who worked under...
WILMINGTON, MA
WMUR.com

New Hampshire State Police warn about water safety this summer

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Unit is reminding residents and visitors to be safe and aware when enjoying the state's rivers, beaches and lakes. Officials are warning anyone going in the water that conditions can change quickly. It comes after two people died in...
BEVERLY, MA
The Maine Writer

Cruise-In Nights Around Maine

Antique and classic cars, hot rods, and custom cars are unique, and you have the chance to check them out at a local cruise-in night. If you were looking for something to do this week, then plan on checking out one of these cruise-in nights this week. Have a great week!
MAINE STATE
laconiadailysun.com

Landowner denies disturbing Tilton family cemetery

TILTON — Alex Obekhov, a local landowner who the selectboard alleged had disturbed an old family cemetery on his property, denied that he had done so when he met with them on Aug. 18. Visibly upset at a cease-and-desist letter he had received from the town, and the newspaper account of the matter, Obekhov said, “I cannot cease what I never did.”
TILTON, NH
Foster's Daily Democrat

Foster's Daily Democrat

1K+
Followers
443
Post
241K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fosters, ME from Foster's Daily Democrat.

 http://fosters.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy