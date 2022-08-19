34 more affordable housing units open at Apple Ridge Apartments in Rochester

ROCHESTER – A ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday officially opened Phase 2 of a three-phase project that will bring 102 affordable housing units to the Lilac City.

City, state and federal officials were on hand to help introduce the newest phase of the project.

Apple Ridge Apartment Homes, 20 Cortland St., is an affordable housing apartment complex for families in Rochester and Strafford County developed by Empire Enterprise Limited Partnership.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour of the Phase 2 building highlighted the work of Lassel Architects, the building architect, and McIntosh Development, which designed the three buildings incorporating passive solar home technology, making the buildings more energy-efficient.

"This is supported by other green initiatives such as energy-efficient appliances, a roof-top solar array to power the common areas, and expansive green areas between each building," said spokesperson Ginger Kraus. "As with the previous phase, this building incorporates high-value residential amenities and services such as a large community room with free Wi-Fi, on-site laundry, a resident services coordinator, and 24-hour maintenance."

“No one should ever be without safe, stable housing,” said Congressman Chris Pappas said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “The opening of the second phase of the Apple Ridge housing development is welcome news for Rochester as New Hampshire continues to face an extreme shortage of affordable housing units. I’ll continue working to support the construction of new developments like this one so we can meet the needs of all New Hampshire residents.”

Each phase provides 18 one-bedroom and 16 two bedroom units. The buildings are ADA accessible and two units in each will cater to residents with disabilities. All units will support families at or below 60% of the area median income in the region.

The first phase was completed in November 2019. This Phase 2 building was constructed using passive house products and solar technology, ensuring energy-efficient units. Occupants will start moving in on Aug. 22.

Kraus said the first building is rented, and the second is being rented now with some units still available. As affordable housing, the apartments are income restricted, with maximum incomes set as follows: one person, $48,900; two people, $55,920; three people, $62,880; and four people, $69,840.

The Hodges Companies (https://hodgescompanies.com/apartment/) is the property manager providing an on-site resident services coordinator to support residents.

Key financing for these 34 units comes from the allocation of federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) by New Hampshire Housing. RBC Capital Markets’ Community Investments purchased the tax credits. Additional financing for this project was provided by New Hampshire Housing, and Profile Bank. NH Housing was the lead on construction oversight and worked closely with the development team to bring this much needed housing to fruition.

"This second phase of Apple Ridge Apartments, both phases of which were financed by New Hampshire Housing, will provide 34 new units of much-needed affordable homes for the Seacoast's workforce at a time when there is a very low inventory of apartments in the region and state," said Rob Dapice, executive director/CEO of NH Housing. "Key financing for these one- and two-bedroom units comes from the allocation of federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, an important public-private financing tool that encourages developers and investors to create affordable multifamily housing for low- and moderate-income families."

Kraus said McIntosh Development LLC identified a 24- acre plot of land off 108 in 2016 and purchased the right to develop. The plan was submitted to the town of Rochester and approved in 2017, to include a three-phase project that when completed in the spring of 2024 will provide 102 affordable housing apartment units.