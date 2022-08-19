ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foster's Daily Democrat

34 more affordable housing units open at Apple Ridge Apartments in Rochester

By Karen Dandurant, Fosters Daily Democrat
Foster's Daily Democrat
Foster's Daily Democrat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hkXk9_0hNAZdvh00

ROCHESTER – A ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday officially opened Phase 2 of a three-phase project that will bring 102 affordable housing units to the Lilac City.

City, state and federal officials were on hand to help introduce the newest phase of the project.

Apple Ridge Apartment Homes, 20 Cortland St., is an affordable housing apartment complex for families in Rochester and Strafford County developed by Empire Enterprise Limited Partnership.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour of the Phase 2 building highlighted the work of Lassel Architects, the building architect, and McIntosh Development, which designed the three buildings incorporating passive solar home technology, making the buildings more energy-efficient.

"This is supported by other green initiatives such as energy-efficient appliances, a roof-top solar array to power the common areas, and expansive green areas between each building," said spokesperson Ginger Kraus. "As with the previous phase, this building incorporates high-value residential amenities and services such as a large community room with free Wi-Fi, on-site laundry, a resident services coordinator, and 24-hour maintenance."

“No one should ever be without safe, stable housing,” said Congressman Chris Pappas said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “The opening of the second phase of the Apple Ridge housing development is welcome news for Rochester as New Hampshire continues to face an extreme shortage of affordable housing units. I’ll continue working to support the construction of new developments like this one so we can meet the needs of all New Hampshire residents.”

Each phase provides 18 one-bedroom and 16 two bedroom units. The buildings are ADA accessible and two units in each will cater to residents with disabilities. All units will support families at or below 60% of the area median income in the region.

The first phase was completed in November 2019. This Phase 2 building was constructed using passive house products and solar technology, ensuring energy-efficient units. Occupants will start moving in on Aug. 22.

Kraus said the first building is rented, and the second is being rented now with some units still available. As affordable housing, the apartments are income restricted, with maximum incomes set as follows: one person, $48,900; two people, $55,920; three people, $62,880; and four people, $69,840.

The Hodges Companies (https://hodgescompanies.com/apartment/) is the property manager providing an on-site resident services coordinator to support residents.

Key financing for these 34 units comes from the allocation of federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) by New Hampshire Housing. RBC Capital Markets’ Community Investments purchased the tax credits. Additional financing for this project was provided by New Hampshire Housing, and Profile Bank. NH Housing was the lead on construction oversight and worked closely with the development team to bring this much needed housing to fruition.

"This second phase of Apple Ridge Apartments, both phases of which were financed by New Hampshire Housing, will provide 34 new units of much-needed affordable homes for the Seacoast's workforce at a time when there is a very low inventory of apartments in the region and state," said Rob Dapice, executive director/CEO of NH Housing. "Key financing for these one- and two-bedroom units comes from the allocation of federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, an important public-private financing tool that encourages developers and investors to create affordable multifamily housing for low- and moderate-income families."

Kraus said McIntosh Development LLC identified a 24- acre plot of land off 108 in 2016 and purchased the right to develop. The plan was submitted to the town of Rochester and approved in 2017, to include a three-phase project that when completed in the spring of 2024 will provide 102 affordable housing apartment units.

Comments / 7

Related
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Market Basket to Open Its 3rd Concord, New Hampshire Store Friday

Market Basket on Friday will open its third and largest Concord, New Hampshire store—which prompted thousands of social media likes from loyal fans of the retailer responding to the long-awaited update. The Tewksbury, Massachusetts-based operator’s new 81,000-square-foot store will be located at 15 Merchants Way in Concord. The...
CONCORD, NH
nerej.com

Brady Sullivan Properties sells the Indian Head Bank building in downtown Nashua property for $1.6 million

Nashua, NH Brady Sullivan Properties sold one of downtown’s most recognized landmark properties. Commonly referred to as the Indian Head Bank building, 146-150 Main St. consists of over 18,000 s/f and features period architecture, vaulted ceilings, and oversized windows, as well as a dedicated parking lot on site. Vacant at the time of the sale, the buyers – Massachusetts-based developers Giancarlo Tiberi and Greg Donovan of Core Development – intend to capitalize on the opportunities ahead in downtown.
businessnhmagazine.com

Jewett Construction Celebrates 50 Years, Names New President

When Ed Jewett started a home building business in 1972 with support from his wife, Arlene, he never imagined that it would one day grow into a $100 million company with more than 65 employees working on projects around New England and beyond. “I had a pickup truck and my...
FREMONT, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Low Income Housing#Housing Development#Business Industry#Linus Business#Real Estate#Linus Realestate#Apple Ridge Apartments#Rochester#Lassel Architects#Mcintosh Development
New Hampshire Bulletin

New Hampshire estuary research receives $4.5 million in federal funding

New Hampshire has lost 80 percent of its oysters in the past 30 years, and nearly as much eelgrass has disappeared. Kalle Matso is working to bring them back. In May, Matso became the director of the Piscataqua River Estuaries Partnership, a collection of scientists, university researchers, municipalities, and other stakeholders on a mission to […] The post New Hampshire estuary research receives $4.5 million in federal funding appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
HAMPTON, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire school districts dealing with staffing shortages

BEDFORD, N.H. — Back-to-school is right around the corner and many districts in New Hampshire are still dealing with staffing shortages. Custodians, food service workers, bus monitors and paraprofessionals are just some of the many roles schools are still looking to fill. Right now, the Bedford School District has...
BEDFORD, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire State Police warn about water safety this summer

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Unit is reminding residents and visitors to be safe and aware when enjoying the state's rivers, beaches and lakes. Officials are warning anyone going in the water that conditions can change quickly. It comes after two people died in...
BEVERLY, MA
Seacoast Current

Hampton, NH Restaurants Hit Hard by Building Fire

The two restaurants damaged by Friday's fire on Ocean Boulevard in Hampton Beach have served their last meals of the summer. The three alarm smokey fire that started in the ceiling of the North Beach Bar & Grill after midnight spread to the Secret Spot restaurant, according to Hampton Fire Chief Michael McMahon. The Cinnamon Rainbows surf shop sustained heavy smoke damage.
HAMPTON, NH
WMUR.com

Former New Hampshire trooper loses appeal to get job back

CONCORD, N.H. — The state's personnel appeals board denied a former New Hampshire state trooper's request to get his job back. In a unanimous ruling announced last week, board members said former New Hampshire State Trooper Haden Wilber failed to prove that his firing was unjust or unwarranted based on the evidence.
CONCORD, NH
Foster's Daily Democrat

Foster's Daily Democrat

1K+
Followers
443
Post
241K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fosters, ME from Foster's Daily Democrat.

 http://fosters.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy