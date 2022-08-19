The midterm elections are Nov. 8. Here's what Tennessee voters need to know to prepare

NOTE: This article is being offered for free to all readers as a public service. Please consider a Knox News subscription at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

The midterms are upon us, and now is the time to register to vote or make a plan for how you'll cast your ballot.

Registration deadlines are early in Tennessee. Before the important Nov. 8 election, you'll have to have your application in by Oct. 11.

Here's a look at all the voter information you'll need this election season, when Tennesseans will vote on a governor, congressional representatives and state House and Senate members.

How to register to vote in Tennessee

To register to vote online, go to ovr.govote.tn.gov. To register by mail in Knox County, send your application to:

Knox County Election Commission 300 Main St., Suite 229 Knoxville, TN 37902. Questions? Call 865-215-2480.

Has it been a while since you voted? Check to see if you're registered at tnmap.tn.gov/voterlookup.

To register, you must be:

A U.S. citizen

A resident of Tennessee

At least 18 years old on or before the election

If you have been convicted of a felony, your eligibility to register and vote depends upon the crime you were convicted of and the date of your conviction. Go to sos.tn.gov for details.

How to request an absentee ballot in Tennessee

The final day to request an absentee ballot is Nov. 1, but you should do it long before that.

Voters unable to visit the polls in person may request an absentee ballot. To find out if you meet the requirements for an absentee ballot request, visit sos.tn.gov/products/elections/absentee-voting.

Knox County residents who qualify to vote by mail can send their absentee requests to fax number 865-215-4239 or email them to absenteeballot@knoxcounty.org.

To print an absentee voting application, visit knoxcounty.org/election/pdfs/AbsenteeBallotApplication.pdf.

Early voting in Tennessee

Early voting will take place from Oct. 19 through Nov. 3 across Tennessee.

Knox County locations and times have not been announced. Typically, early voters can go to any of the county's designated sites. Stay tuned.

Election Day in Tennessee

The big day is Nov. 8. Polls are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Knoxville.

Voters who choose to cast their ballot on Election Day must go to their specific neighborhood polling site.

To find your polling place, use the Voting Location Search at kgis.org.

Don't forget to bring your ID to the polls

Everyone must show ID whether they choose early voting to Election Day voting.

These IDs can be used, even if they're expired:

Tennessee driver license with your photo

U.S. passport

Photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security

Photo ID issued by the federal or Tennessee state government

U.S. military photo ID

Tennessee handgun carry permit with your photo

The following ID cards are not allowed:

College student IDs

Photo IDs other than the ones issued by the state or federal governments (for example, work badges or city worker identification badges are not allowed)

Who is on the ballot in Knox County?

These are the races on the ballot across Knox County, though they vary from precinct to precinct. Your specific ballot will be customized for your home district.

Governor

United States House of Representatives, District 2

Tennessee Senate, District 5

Tennessee Senate, District 7

Tennessee House of Representatives, District 14

Tennessee House of Representatives, District 15

Tennessee House of Representatives, District 16

Tennessee House of Representatives, District 18

Tennessee House of Representatives, District 19

Tennessee House of Representatives, District 89

Tennessee House of Representatives, District 90

The candidate list will be finalized in late August.