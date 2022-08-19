Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
‘Weirdest fight I’ve ever seen‘: Fighters react to Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold’s war, Rockhold retirement
Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold went to war for three rounds, and Costa swept the scorecards after three rounds. But Rockhold’s gutsy performance, which may have been his last, won over the crowd. Battered and exhausted from the end of the first round, Rockhold stayed in the octagon when...
Joe Rogan: Leon Edwards' UFC 278 knockout of Kamaru Usman was best head-kick KO in history
Leon Edwards’ finish of Kamaru Usman came out of nowhere. And because of the circumstances around Edwards’ (20-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) finish of Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC) late in the fifth round in the UFC 278 main event, longtime UFC analyst Joe Rogan said it was the best head-kick knockout in UFC history.
Watch Israel Adesanya react to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278: “I’m so happy for Leon and Tim, but then I’m so sad for Kamaru”
Watch middleweight champion Israel Adesanya react to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. It was Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Edwards in the welterweight main event at UFC 278 which took place at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The welterweight champion Usman was de-throned by Edwards via way of a knockout head kick in round 5 (see that here).
Dana White reacts to Paulo Costa defeating Luke Rockhold in Saturday’s UFC 278 co-main event
UFC President Dana White has reacted to the three-round war between Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold. Costa vs. Rockhold served as the co-main event of UFC 278 inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. It was quite clear that Rockhold had difficulty fighting at high altitude but his toughness carried him through all three rounds.
mmanews.com
Watch: Live Aerial View Of Edwards’ Head Kick KO Of Usman
A recently released perspective of new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman is a must-watch. With just under a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a left head kick knockout on Usman to earn the welterweight title at UFC 278. He was losing on the scorecards before the knockout and appeared on the verge of another unanimous decision defeat to Usman.
ESPN
Leon Edwards takes Kamaru Usman's UFC title with 5th-round head-kick KO
SALT LAKE CITY -- Leon Edwards has shocked the MMA world. With a head kick in the final round of a fight he was losing handily, Edwards knocked out Kamaru Usman to win the UFC welterweight title in the main event of UFC 278 on Saturday night here at Vivint Arena.
UFC 278 results: Leon Edwards pulls off stunner, knocks Kamaru Usman out cold with last-minute head kick
Just when it looked like the writing was on the wall, Leon Edwards shocked the world and did the seemingly unthinkable. In the UFC 278 main event Saturday at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Edwards (20-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) knocked then-reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC) unconscious with a hail Mary head kick at 4:04 of Round 5.
Video | Colby Covington reacts to Leon Edwards’ nasty knockout of Kamaru Usman at UFC 278
Colby Covington was just as stunned by Leon Edwards‘ win over Kamaru Usman as you’d imagine. Edwards walked into Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah as the underdog for his UFC Welterweight Championship fight against Usman. In the opening frame of the UFC 278 main event, it appeared as if “Rocky” was ready to prove his doubters wrong.
Khabib Nurmagomedov unsure if Kamaru Usman will be the same after nasty KO loss at UFC 278: “After such a knockout, a lot of people don’t recover”
Khabib Nurmagomedov is unsure if Kamaru Usman will be the same after the nasty KO loss at UFC 278. It was Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) this past Saturday night at UFC 278 in the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The welterweight main event had the title on the line. It was to be Edwards with a KO (kick to the head) in the 5th round that dethroned ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ and a new champion was made.
Tyson Fury reacts after Oleksandr Usyk defeats Anthony Joshua in rematch and confirms that he’s NOT retiring
Tyson Fury has announced that he will NOT be retiring after watching Oleksandr Usyk defeat Anthony Joshua this evening in Saudi Arabia. Usyk (20-0) and Joshua (24-3) collided for a second time this evening at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The pair had originally met under the...
After Jake Paul hurled insults, Paulo Costa skeptically welcomes boxing offer: 'I think he wants to fight wrestlers'
Jake Paul had his Twitter fingers flying during UFC 278 and among the insults hurled were two at co-main event winner Paulo Costa. A YouTuber-turned-boxer who is frequently the target of callouts from MMA fighters (and vice versa), Paul expressed his disgust for what he considered to be a lack of talent in Costa’s unanimous decision win against Luke Rockhold.
Yoel Romero responds after Conor McGregor vows to model the second half of his career after the “Mad Cubano”
Yoel Romero has responded to Conor McGregor after the Irishman praised his style and longevity in mixed martial arts. While he may not be the most conventional fighter in the world, Yoel Romero is certainly unique. The 45-year-old has incredible knockout power, amazing durability, a great wrestling pedigree and so much more – which is why he’s still considered to be a top star for Bellator despite being in his mid-40s.
Luke Rockhold takes a shot at Paulo Costa following their war UFC 278: “You’re still a bitch”
Luke Rockhold has taken a shot at Paul Costa following their war at UFC 278. It was at UFC 278 this past Saturday, August 20th at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah where Rockhold (16-6 MMA) and Costa (14-2 MMA) battled it out in the co-main middleweight bout.
mmanews.com
Tom Hardy Wins Gold At BJJ Tournament, Pulls Off Armbar
Not only does Hollywood megastar Tom Hardy kick ass on the big screen, but he is doing it on the BJJ circuit as well. Hardy is a British actor known for his roles as Eddie Brock in Venom, Bane in The Dark Knight Rises, Tommy in the MMA film Warrior, among other things. However, he has also been an avid fan of combat sports, showing up at UFC events and training in Brazilian jiu-Jitsu for several years.
Henry Cejudo advises Khamzat Chimaev to pursue UFC middleweight title if he beats Nate Diaz
Henry Cejudo thinks Khamzat Chimaev should go after the middleweight title – not welterweight. With Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman to capture the 170-pound title this past Saturday at UFC 278, a trilogy bout is expected to take place in early 2023. Chimaev (11-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) faces...
UFC 278 post-event facts: Leon Edwards' last-minute knockout enters record book
The UFC’s ninth pay-per-view event of the year took place Saturday with UFC 278 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. The main event saw a new champion crowd, with Leon Edwards (19-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) scoring a fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC) to claim the welterweight title, making history in the process.
UFC 278 results: Tyson Pedro blasts Harry Hunsucker for TKO in 65 seconds
SALT LAKE CITY – Tyson Pedro is 2-0 since returning from the longest layoff of his career, and he barely broke a sweat against Harry Hunsucker at UFC 278. Pedro (9-3 MMA, 5-3 UFC) made quick work of Hunsucker (7-6 MMA, 0-3 UFC) on Saturday’s card at Vivint Arena, storming his opponent out of the gate in the light heavyweight bout and getting him hurt to set up the TKO finish just 65 seconds after the bout began.
mmanews.com
Helwani Defends Luke Rockhold’s Legacy Against Jake Paul
MMA reporter Ariel Helwani went back and forth with Jake Paul on Twitter after the YouTuber-turned-boxer criticized Luke Rockhold’s display at UFC 278. At this past weekend’s pay-per-view, former middleweight champion Rockhold returned to action for the first time since 2019. Having suffered three knockout losses in his previous four outings, many were expecting the veteran to fall to a similar fate at the hands of Paulo Costa in Utah.
UFC 278 Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay: Luke Rockhold nets $11,000 in farewell fight
SALT LAKE CITY – Fighters from Saturday’s UFC 278 event took home UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay totaling $226,000. The program, a comprehensive plan that includes outfitting requirements, media obligations and other items under the fighter code of conduct, replaces the previous payments made under the UFC Athlete Outfitting Policy.
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul pokes fun at Kamaru Usman for UFC 278 KO loss, says he’ll fight in October
Jake Paul was quite active on social media on Saturday where he teased a new fight announcement, and took some shots at the now former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Following Usman’s stunning final-minute KO loss to new champion Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 278 on Saturday in Salt Lake City, Paul posted a series of tweets poking fun at Usman for the result.
