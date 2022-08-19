ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bjpenndotcom

Watch Israel Adesanya react to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278: “I’m so happy for Leon and Tim, but then I’m so sad for Kamaru”

Watch middleweight champion Israel Adesanya react to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. It was Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Edwards in the welterweight main event at UFC 278 which took place at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The welterweight champion Usman was de-throned by Edwards via way of a knockout head kick in round 5 (see that here).
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Entertainment
mmanews.com

Watch: Live Aerial View Of Edwards’ Head Kick KO Of Usman

A recently released perspective of new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman is a must-watch. With just under a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a left head kick knockout on Usman to earn the welterweight title at UFC 278. He was losing on the scorecards before the knockout and appeared on the verge of another unanimous decision defeat to Usman.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 278 results: Leon Edwards pulls off stunner, knocks Kamaru Usman out cold with last-minute head kick

Just when it looked like the writing was on the wall, Leon Edwards shocked the world and did the seemingly unthinkable. In the UFC 278 main event Saturday at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Edwards (20-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) knocked then-reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC) unconscious with a hail Mary head kick at 4:04 of Round 5.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Holly Holm
Person
Brian Holm
bjpenndotcom

Khabib Nurmagomedov unsure if Kamaru Usman will be the same after nasty KO loss at UFC 278: “After such a knockout, a lot of people don’t recover”

Khabib Nurmagomedov is unsure if Kamaru Usman will be the same after the nasty KO loss at UFC 278. It was Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) this past Saturday night at UFC 278 in the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The welterweight main event had the title on the line. It was to be Edwards with a KO (kick to the head) in the 5th round that dethroned ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ and a new champion was made.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

After Jake Paul hurled insults, Paulo Costa skeptically welcomes boxing offer: 'I think he wants to fight wrestlers'

Jake Paul had his Twitter fingers flying during UFC 278 and among the insults hurled were two at co-main event winner Paulo Costa. A YouTuber-turned-boxer who is frequently the target of callouts from MMA fighters (and vice versa), Paul expressed his disgust for what he considered to be a lack of talent in Costa’s unanimous decision win against Luke Rockhold.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Yoel Romero responds after Conor McGregor vows to model the second half of his career after the “Mad Cubano”

Yoel Romero has responded to Conor McGregor after the Irishman praised his style and longevity in mixed martial arts. While he may not be the most conventional fighter in the world, Yoel Romero is certainly unique. The 45-year-old has incredible knockout power, amazing durability, a great wrestling pedigree and so much more – which is why he’s still considered to be a top star for Bellator despite being in his mid-40s.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Boxing#Age How Old#Height##Weston Holm School#American#N A Profession
mmanews.com

Tom Hardy Wins Gold At BJJ Tournament, Pulls Off Armbar

Not only does Hollywood megastar Tom Hardy kick ass on the big screen, but he is doing it on the BJJ circuit as well. Hardy is a British actor known for his roles as Eddie Brock in Venom, Bane in The Dark Knight Rises, Tommy in the MMA film Warrior, among other things. However, he has also been an avid fan of combat sports, showing up at UFC events and training in Brazilian jiu-Jitsu for several years.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Christianity
NewsBreak
Celebrities
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 278 results: Tyson Pedro blasts Harry Hunsucker for TKO in 65 seconds

SALT LAKE CITY – Tyson Pedro is 2-0 since returning from the longest layoff of his career, and he barely broke a sweat against Harry Hunsucker at UFC 278. Pedro (9-3 MMA, 5-3 UFC) made quick work of Hunsucker (7-6 MMA, 0-3 UFC) on Saturday’s card at Vivint Arena, storming his opponent out of the gate in the light heavyweight bout and getting him hurt to set up the TKO finish just 65 seconds after the bout began.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
mmanews.com

Helwani Defends Luke Rockhold’s Legacy Against Jake Paul

MMA reporter Ariel Helwani went back and forth with Jake Paul on Twitter after the YouTuber-turned-boxer criticized Luke Rockhold’s display at UFC 278. At this past weekend’s pay-per-view, former middleweight champion Rockhold returned to action for the first time since 2019. Having suffered three knockout losses in his previous four outings, many were expecting the veteran to fall to a similar fate at the hands of Paulo Costa in Utah.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Jake Paul pokes fun at Kamaru Usman for UFC 278 KO loss, says he’ll fight in October

Jake Paul was quite active on social media on Saturday where he teased a new fight announcement, and took some shots at the now former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Following Usman’s stunning final-minute KO loss to new champion Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 278 on Saturday in Salt Lake City, Paul posted a series of tweets poking fun at Usman for the result.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy