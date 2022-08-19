ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duval County, FL

Players Championship opens grant application process for non-profit organizations

By Garry Smits, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 4 days ago
The Players Championship has opened its grant program application process to nonprofit organizations in the five-county area of Duval, St. Johns, Clay, Nassau and Baker.

Applications are being accepted through Jan. 15, 2023, to receive grants from the proceeds raised from the Players, which will be March 7-12 at the Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.

Interested organizations must meet certain eligibility requirements that are outlined at theplayers.com/charity. Organizations must be aligned with The Players charitable pillars of youth services, education, character development, health, wellness, and sports and military support; and hold a current tax-exempt status under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.

Other eligible organizations can be law enforcement or fire departments and educational institutions (K-12 public, private, charter schools, and colleges and universities).

Those applying also must have been in operation with sound fiscal management practices and operations for a minimum of five years.

“We are so pleased to open up our grant program and continue to build on our mission of serving the Northeast Florida community we call home,” said Players executive director Jared Rice. “The Players grant program allows us to understand the biggest needs facing citizens in the five-county region and determine how we can best deploy our resources to support those needs."

Rice continued: "Thanks to ongoing support from our Proud Partners, more than 2,000 volunteers and our loyal fans and community sponsors, we are in a great position to be able to provide significant funds back to the charities in this community who are positively impacting lives every day.”

Tough draw, early out

University of North Florida junior Nick Gabrelcik made match play with room to spare earlier this week at the U.S. Amateur, tying for 21st.

But the draw put him against Sam Bennett of Texas A&M in the first round of match play. Bennett is the third-ranked amateur in the U.S. and Gabrelcik No 13, and the match was true to the pairing, lasting 19 holes at the Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, N.J.

Bennett won with a 2-foot birdie putt at the last, after Gabrelcik won the 18th hole with a par to send the match into sudden death.

Gabrelcik erased a 2-down lead with five to play by winning the next two holes, fell behind again when he drove out of bounds at No. 17.

Gabrelcik made the semifinals last year at Oakmont. He shot 2-over in the 36-hole stroke-play qualifier, three strokes clear of the cut line.

UNF makes additions

The University of North Florida has signed freshman James Bradley of Valrico, the only true freshman on the 10-player roster. He joins Alejandro Ramos as the only two newcomers to a veteran team that won the ASUN title and reached the NCAA Championship.

Bradley was all-conference all four years at Newsome High school and won two Florida Junior Tour events. He was a member of the 2022 Junior Florida Cup team and Team Florida this year. He is the son of PGA Tour winner Michael Bradley.

The UNF women's team signed its second transfer of the summer, Hong-Hong "Helen" Zhou from the University of Idaho. She will be the first student-athlete in program history to be a native of China and the second from an Asian country.

Zhou is one of four international players on the Osprey squad this upcoming season. It will also be the fifth consecutive year with at least four international players on the team.

She played two tournaments during her freshman season at Idaho.

Baker-Membrino finish fourth

Kayleigh Baker of St. Augustine and Sophie Membrino of Ponte Vedra Beach shot 68-70--138 at the Estero Country Club to finish fourth in the Florida Women's Four-Ball, 11 shots behind winners Chloe Kovelesky and Gabriella Albert.

Marissa Cardenas of St. Augustine and Megan Hertter of Bradenton finished seventh at 1-over.

Melissa Gotfredson of Ponte Vedra Beach and Lou Tenarvitz of Fernandina Beach won the Mid-Amateur gross division in a playoff, after rounds of 78-76--154 in regulation.

US Kids golf begins

The eight-tournament fall schedule for First Coast US Kids Golf will begin on Saturday at Jacksonville Beach, with events to follow in Duval, St. Johns, Nassau, Clay and Putnam Counties, and South Georgia.

Competition is offered in seven age groups in both boys and girls. The First Coast US Kids Golf also will host the Florida Cup Matches in January at the Slammer & Squire.

Information on registration and the 2022 fall schedule can be obtained by visiting uskidsgolf.com, clicking on tournaments, then local tours.

Contact Garry Smits at gsmits@gannett.com

