A website says they found the Best Neighborhood in Missouri
There are thousands of neighborhoods across the state of Missouri, you have suburban neighborhoods, downtowns, and tons of cute small-town neighborhoods, so how could you possibly figure out which is the best in the Show-Me State? One website says they found the best neighborhood in all of Missouri, read about it here...
See 2 Missouri Drive-In Theaters That (Thankfully) Refuse to Die
There aren't many hanging on, but 2 Missouri drive-in theaters are still open this weekend for one simple reason: they refuse to die (and that's a good thing). As I've shared in the past, we're big fans of drive-in movie theaters - those of the past and ones we'd like to see reborn locally in the Hannibal/Quincy area. Sky-Hi Drive-In in Hannibal is just one of them.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louisans Need to Fight for Hawn State Park's Future
As an outdoor photographer and wilderness guide living in St. Louis, I spend weekends working in one of the most ecologically sensitive and biodiverse regions of the world: the Missouri Ozarks. One of my favorites is Hawn State Park in Ste. Genevieve County, and I’m not alone in that. State...
Missouri Department of Conservation strips fish of world record status
ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Conservation issued a statement Monday saying that a fish caught in the Lake of the Ozarks is not a world record or a state record after they said so last week. Further testing found that the fish taken on May 16 by Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska is […]
Wentzville School District welcomes students back for new school year
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — 5 On Your Side’s back-to-school tour continued Tuesday with the Wentzville School District. Tuesday marked the second day of a new school year for parents, students and staff in the Wentzville district. The growing district is home to North Point Middle School, a...
Man wins $2M from scratchers game in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man won one of the top prizes when he played the “200X” Scratchers game. The man purchased the $2 million winning ticket at Veteran’s Currency Exchange on North Grand Boulevard. “When I started scratching it and saw the ‘200X,’ I thought it would be a $10 prize,” he said. […]
Washington Missourian
Longtime Washington orthodontist Dr. Jacqueline Miller named state’s dental director
Recently retired Washington orthodontist Dr. Jacqueline Miller is taking on a statewide leadership role in dentistry. After 29 years in the field, also working in Sullivan and Eureka, Miller will now work full time as Missouri state dental director.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis Quack — Uh, Doctor — Lands Conservative Radio Show
Ivermectin-shilling and COVID-vaccine-hating Dr. Mollie James is now host of a new two-hour segment on Real Talk 93.3 FM. James treated COVID-19 patients at St. Luke's and Mercy Hospitals in St. Louis during the early days of the pandemic, though the hospitals and others cut ties with her after she refused to abide by their vaccine and testing policies.
Free breakfast entree from Chick-Fil-A
If your back-to-school mornings are a little choatic this week Chick-Fil-A wants to help.
St. Louisan builds Gateway Arch in Minecraft
A St. Louis resident builds the downtown arch area in a popular game called Minecraft.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis Man Harasses Dierbergs Shoppers, Bites Cop, Gets Arrested
A 30-year-old St. Louis man is facing three charges of assault and one charge of resisting arrest stemming from an incident Friday at Dierbergs grocery store that began with him harassing women and escalated from there. Police say that Julius Butler was at the Brentwood location of Dierbergs acting aggressively...
Vintage Retro Video Shows Illinois Electric Railroad 70 Years Ago
There was an era when Illinois had a method of transportation unlike any before or after it. It was the electric railroad and there's a vintage video showing what this railroad was like in action. It was known as the Illinois Terminal Railroad. Wikipedia shows this unique transportation network was...
Cards Albert Pujols Doesn’t Care About 700, Still Plans to Retire
Baseball is all about numbers. Historians and fans pour over them with an obsession that is greater than virtually any other sport. One who is not included in that number is St. Louis Cardinal Albert Pujols. Despite the fact that he's approaching 700 career home runs, he still plans to retire no matter where he ends up.
“Ballwin days” and “Festival of the Little Hills” draw big crowds
There are multiple festivals kicking off this weekend including the 44th annual Ballwin Days Festival.
Missouri Releases 10,000th Giant Hellbender Salamander into River
Can I admit that at first I didn't take this as a good idea? Now, I realize it very much was. There's video showing that the state of Missouri has just released their 10,000 giant salamander called Hellbenders into the wild. It's a good thing. Trust me. I saw this...
Missouri is home to one of the Best Places to Beat the Heat
Summer isn't over and if you are looking for a way to beat the heat, without having to spend all day in a pool, one website says that Missouri is home to a unique place where you can always beat the heat!. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, Missouri's...
St. Louis American
Public health officials urge St. Louis families to get school-aged kids vaccinated
School districts across the St. Louis region are sending back-to-school letters this week outlining how health guidelines are changing this year. Many are describing a more relaxed environment than students have navigated in previous pandemic years. Along with those messages, some schools are encouraging families to get students vaccinated against...
KYTV
Authorities want vacationers in the Ozarks to protect their vehicles
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A TikTok trend is proving costly, causing the number of stolen KIA’s and Hyundai’s to skyrocket. This trend is hitting close to home. St. Louis investigators report thieves have swiped more than 1,000 of those cars. Auto shop employees said car clubs or steering...
MoDOT public meeting on intersection rebuild
MoDOT holds a public meeting Monday, August, 22 on another big road construction project.
